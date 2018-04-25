Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market 2018-2022: Shift in Focus From Centralized Laboratories to Decentralized Point-Of-Care Testing

The global infectious disease diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 19.35 Billion in 2022 from USD 14.73 Billion in 2017, at CAGR of 5.6%.

Infectious disease diagnostics are various techniques used by healthcare professionals to detect and diagnose diseases causing pathogens in human samples such as serum, blood, urine, throat swab, and stool. Growth in this market is largely be driven by the increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases, the shift in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care testing, and growth in funding for research on infectious disease diagnostics.

The market is broadly segmented into assays, kits, & reagents; instruments; and services & software based on product & service. The assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the global infectious disease diagnostics market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of infectious disease diagnostic tests carried out; easy accessibility to a wide range of reagents; and the growing need for reliable, specific, and faster detection of infectious diseases in the early stages are the key factors driving the IDD assays, kits, & reagents market.

Based on the disease type, the market is segmented into hepatitis, HIV, HAIs, CT/NG, HPV, TB, Influenza, and other diseases. The hepatitis diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017. The dominant share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of hepatitis B and C, the availability of a large number of hepatitis diagnostic tests, and increasing number of HIV/Hepatitis co-infections.

The infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into major seven technologies, namely, immunodiagnostics, clinical microbiology, PCR, INAAT, DNA sequencing & NGS, DNA microarrays, and other technologies. In 2017, the immunodiagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of immunoassays in POC infectious disease testing, development of novel tests, rising trend of automation, and increasing awareness about health and fitness.

On the basis of end user, the global market is segmented into hospitals/clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, physician offices, academic/research institutes, and other end users. In 2017, the hospitals/clinical laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. Also, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the large number of diagnostic tests carried out in hospitals.

In 2017, in terms of value, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market. This large share can be attributed to the presence of a highly developed healthcare system, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the presence of a large number of leading national clinical laboratories, and easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments in the region.

However, inadequate reimbursements and rising healthcare costs limiting the use of novel diagnostic techniques are restraining market growth.

The key players in the global infectious disease diagnostics market are Abbott (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), biomrieux (France), Bio-Rad (US), and Roche (Switzerland)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Infectious Disease Diagnostics: Market Overview

4.2 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Technology and Region (2017)

4.3 Market, By Product & Service, 2017 vs 2022 (USD Billion)

4.4 Market, By End User



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Global Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

5.2.1.2 Shift in Focus From Centralized Laboratories to Decentralized Point-Of-Care Testing

5.2.1.3 Growth in Funding for Research on Infectious Disease Diagnostics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Inadequate Reimbursements

5.2.2.2 Rising Healthcare Costs Limiting the Use of Novel Diagnostic Techniques

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advances in Genomics and Proteomics

5.2.3.2 Growing Awareness About Personalized Medicine

5.2.3.3 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets



6 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Assays, Kits, & Reagents

6.3 Instruments

6.4 Services & Software



7 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Immunodiagnostics

7.1.2 Clinical Microbiology

7.1.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

7.1.4 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

7.1.5 DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

7.1.6 DNA Microarray

7.1.7 Other Technologies



8 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Disease Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Hepatitis

8.1.1.1 Hepatitis Diagnostics Market, By Technology

8.1.2 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

8.1.3 Chlamydia Trachomatis Genital Infection and Gonorrhea (CT/NG)

8.1.4 Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIS)

8.1.5 Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

8.1.6 Tuberculosis (TB)

8.1.6.1 Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market, By Technology

8.1.7 Influenza

8.1.7.1 Influenza Diagnostics Market, By Technology

8.1.8 Other Infectious Diseases



9 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital/Clinical Laboratories

9.3 Reference Laboratories

9.4 Physician Offices

9.5 Academic/Research Institutes

9.6 Other End Users



10 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

11.3.2 Collaborations, Agreements, and Partnerships

11.3.3 Acquisitions

11.3.4 Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Abbott Laboratories

12.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.3 Biomrieux SA

12.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.5 Danaher Corporation

12.6 Diasorin

12.7 Luminex

12.8 Meridian Bioscience

12.9 Quidel

12.10 Roche Diagnostics

12.11 Siemens AG

12.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific



