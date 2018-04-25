Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market 2018-2022: Shift in Focus From Centralized Laboratories to Decentralized Point-Of-Care Testing

DUBLIN, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product & Service, Disease Type, Technology, End User - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global infectious disease diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 19.35 Billion in 2022 from USD 14.73 Billion in 2017, at CAGR of 5.6%.
Infectious disease diagnostics are various techniques used by healthcare professionals to detect and diagnose diseases causing pathogens in human samples such as serum, blood, urine, throat swab, and stool. Growth in this market is largely be driven by the increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases, the shift in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care testing, and growth in funding for research on infectious disease diagnostics.
The market is broadly segmented into assays, kits, & reagents; instruments; and services & software based on product & service. The assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the global infectious disease diagnostics market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of infectious disease diagnostic tests carried out; easy accessibility to a wide range of reagents; and the growing need for reliable, specific, and faster detection of infectious diseases in the early stages are the key factors driving the IDD assays, kits, & reagents market.
Based on the disease type, the market is segmented into hepatitis, HIV, HAIs, CT/NG, HPV, TB, Influenza, and other diseases. The hepatitis diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017. The dominant share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of hepatitis B and C, the availability of a large number of hepatitis diagnostic tests, and increasing number of HIV/Hepatitis co-infections.
The infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into major seven technologies, namely, immunodiagnostics, clinical microbiology, PCR, INAAT, DNA sequencing & NGS, DNA microarrays, and other technologies. In 2017, the immunodiagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of immunoassays in POC infectious disease testing, development of novel tests, rising trend of automation, and increasing awareness about health and fitness.
On the basis of end user, the global market is segmented into hospitals/clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, physician offices, academic/research institutes, and other end users. In 2017, the hospitals/clinical laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. Also, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the large number of diagnostic tests carried out in hospitals.
In 2017, in terms of value, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market. This large share can be attributed to the presence of a highly developed healthcare system, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the presence of a large number of leading national clinical laboratories, and easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments in the region.
However, inadequate reimbursements and rising healthcare costs limiting the use of novel diagnostic techniques are restraining market growth.
The key players in the global infectious disease diagnostics market are Abbott (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), biomrieux (France), Bio-Rad (US), and Roche (Switzerland)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Infectious Disease Diagnostics: Market Overview
4.2 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Technology and Region (2017)
4.3 Market, By Product & Service, 2017 vs 2022 (USD Billion)
4.4 Market, By End User
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Global Prevalence of Infectious Diseases
5.2.1.2 Shift in Focus From Centralized Laboratories to Decentralized Point-Of-Care Testing
5.2.1.3 Growth in Funding for Research on Infectious Disease Diagnostics
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Inadequate Reimbursements
5.2.2.2 Rising Healthcare Costs Limiting the Use of Novel Diagnostic Techniques
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advances in Genomics and Proteomics
5.2.3.2 Growing Awareness About Personalized Medicine
5.2.3.3 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
6 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Product & Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Assays, Kits, & Reagents
6.3 Instruments
6.4 Services & Software
7 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Immunodiagnostics
7.1.2 Clinical Microbiology
7.1.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
7.1.4 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
7.1.5 DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
7.1.6 DNA Microarray
7.1.7 Other Technologies
8 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Disease Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Hepatitis
8.1.1.1 Hepatitis Diagnostics Market, By Technology
8.1.2 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)
8.1.3 Chlamydia Trachomatis Genital Infection and Gonorrhea (CT/NG)
8.1.4 Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIS)
8.1.5 Human Papillomavirus (HPV)
8.1.6 Tuberculosis (TB)
8.1.6.1 Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market, By Technology
8.1.7 Influenza
8.1.7.1 Influenza Diagnostics Market, By Technology
8.1.8 Other Infectious Diseases
9 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospital/Clinical Laboratories
9.3 Reference Laboratories
9.4 Physician Offices
9.5 Academic/Research Institutes
9.6 Other End Users
10 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)
10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017
11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends
11.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals
11.3.2 Collaborations, Agreements, and Partnerships
11.3.3 Acquisitions
11.3.4 Expansions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Abbott Laboratories
12.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company
12.3 Biomrieux SA
12.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories
12.5 Danaher Corporation
12.6 Diasorin
12.7 Luminex
12.8 Meridian Bioscience
12.9 Quidel
12.10 Roche Diagnostics
12.11 Siemens AG
12.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific
