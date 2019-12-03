Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) and Molecular Test Market Report 2019-2023 with Coverage of Roche, Abbott Laboratories, BioMrieux, Siemens Healthineers

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) and Molecular Test Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a regional analysis of the infectious disease IVD and molecular test market, including the following regions: The US, Western Europe, Australia, and ROW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the US, Western Europe and Australia infectious disease molecular test market by infection.



In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) test are performed on human samples such as blood, urine, tissue and other body fluids. These tests are used to detect and diagnose diseases. In the case of infectious diseases, IVD tests are used to detect and identify the responsible infectious agent, and to allow healthcare professionals to find out the appropriate treatment for the patient. There are three types of IVD tests for infectious diseases: Traditional microbiology, Immunoassays, and Molecular Tests.



Molecular IVD tests are used to detect active and latent patient infections by targeting genetic sequences (DNA or RNA) specific to bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites. Molecular test possess advantages such as high sensitivity, high specificity, and rapid results. The infectious disease molecular test market can be segmented on the basis of infection (Enteric, Influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), ESBL & CPO, Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), Flavivirus/Alphavirus, and Other Infections); and End-use (Laboratories and Point-of-care).



The global infectious disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) and Molecular Test market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The infectious disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) and Molecular Test market is expected to increase due to growing geriatric population, rising affordability, increasing the prevalence of infectious diseases, escalating healthcare spending, growing preference of point-of-care diagnostics/testing, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as the high cost involved, stringent government regulations, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global infectious disease in vitro diagnostic (IVD) and molecular test market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global infectious disease in vitro diagnostic (IVD) and molecular test market is highly fragmented with many infectious disease IVD and molecular test market players operating worldwide. Some infectious disease IVD and molecular test market players operating on a local level while other players operating on a regional and global level. Further, key players of the market are Roche, Abbott Laboratories, BioMrieux, Siemens Healthineers are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Infectious Diseases: An Overview

2.1.1 General Signs and Symptoms of Infectious Diseases

2.1.2 Few Simple Precautions to Prevent Infectious Diseases

2.2 In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD): An Overview

2.2.1 In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Applications

2.2.2 Types of IVD Tests for Infectious Diseases

2.3 Molecular Test: An Overview

2.3.1 Molecular Test for Infectious Diseases

2.4 Molecular Test Segmentation: An Overview

2.4.1 Molecular Test for Infectious Diseases Segmentation by Infection

2.4.2 Molecular Test for Infectious Diseases Segmentation by End-use



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market by Type (Immunoassays, Molecular Test, and Traditional Microbiology)

3.1.3 Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market by Region (The US, Western Europe, Australia, and ROW)

3.2 Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Infectious Disease Immunoassays Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Infectious Disease Molecular Test Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Infectious Disease Molecular Test Market by Infection (Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), ESBL & CPO, Enteric, Respiratory (Influenza & RSV), and Other Infections)

3.2.4 Global Infectious Disease Molecular Test Market by End-use (Laboratories and Point-of-Care)

3.2.5 Global Infectious Disease Molecular Test Market by Region (The US, Western Europe, Australia, and ROW)

3.2.6 Global Infectious Disease Traditional Microbiology Market by Value

3.3 Global Infectious Disease Molecular Test Market: Infection Analysis

3.3.1 Global Enteric Molecular Test Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Influenza Molecular Test Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Molecular Test Market by Value

3.3.4 Global ESBL & CPO Molecular Test Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Molecular Test Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Other Infections Molecular Test Market by Value

3.4 Global Infectious Disease Molecular Test Market: End-use Analysis

3.4.1 Global Laboratories Infectious Disease Molecular Test Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Infectious Disease Molecular Test Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The US Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market by Type (Molecular Test and Other Types)

4.1.3 The US Infectious Disease Molecular Test Market by Value

4.1.4 The US Infectious Disease Molecular Test Market by Infection (Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), Respiratory (Influenza & RSV), Enteric, Flavivirus/Alphavirus, ESBL & CPO, and Other Infections)

4.1.5 The US Enteric Molecular Test Market by Value

4.1.6 The US Respiratory (Influenza+RSV) Molecular Test Market by Value

4.1.7 The US ESBL & CPO Molecular Test Market by Value

4.1.8 The US Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Molecular Test Market by Value

4.1.9 The US Flavivirus/Alphavirus Molecular Test Market by Value

4.1.10 The US Other Infections Molecular Test Market by Value

4.2 Western Europe Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market: An Analysis

4.3 Australia Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market: An Analysis

4.4 ROW Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market: An Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population

5.1.2 Rising Affordability

5.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

5.1.4 Escalating Healthcare Spending

5.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.6 Growing Preference of Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics/Testing

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 High Cost Involved

5.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) Features into IVD

5.3.2 Growing Acceptance for Personalized Medicine

5.3.3 Increasing Demand for Lab Automation



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) and Molecular Test Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) and Molecular Test Market Players by Research & Development Expenses



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Roche

7.2 Abbott Laboratories

7.3 BioMrieux

7.4 Siemens Healthineers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mwqp1t





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

