Global Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market: A Comprehensive Analysis, with Focus on Antibiotics and the Dominance of North America; Forecast Growth at 4.9% CAGR

22 Aug, 2023, 10:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Infectious Enteritis Treatment market is set for robust expansion, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of nearly 4.9% during the forecast period.

Key growth drivers include the increasing demand for effective treatments against bacterial infections causing enteritis, particularly antibiotics.

Antibiotics Spearhead Infectious Enteritis Treatment

Antibiotics are emerging as pivotal solutions against a wide range of enteric infections, such as shigellosis, salmonellosis, and cholera. Population growth contributing to infectious enteritis is expected to fuel the market's growth. Notably, partnerships like Shionogi & Co., Ltd. with GARDP and CHAI are revolutionizing antibiotic accessibility, propelling the market forward.

North America Takes the Lead

North America is poised to lead the infectious enteritis treatment market due to the prevalence of pathogens causing these infections and substantial healthcare investments. The United States, with its vibrant pharmaceutical industry, spearheads advancements. Initiatives like IBSRELA by Knight Therapeutics Inc. are elevating the region's standing.

The report is poised to offer comprehensive insights into this dynamic landscape, encompassing antibiotics' prominence and North America's pivotal role.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 The rising population with IBS and diarrhoea cases due to infectious enteritis
4.2.2 Intensive research and development activities and Increasing FDA approvals of infectious enteritis treatment drugs
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Several adverse effects associated with the treatment of infectious enteritis
4.3.2 Lack of awareness among people in developing countries
4.4 Porter Five Forces

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size by Value - USD million)
5.1 By Route of Administration
5.1.1 Oral
5.1.2 Injectables
5.2 By Drug Type
5.2.1 Antibiotics
5.2.2 Antivirals
5.2.3 Others
5.3 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.2 BioGaia
6.1.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb
6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc
6.1.5 Mayne Pharma
6.1.6 Novartis AG
6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.8 Teva Pharmaceuticals

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxe079

