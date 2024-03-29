Global Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market Report 2024: A USD$937.7 Million Market by 2034 - Antibiotics Segment Dominates the Market

DUBLIN, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Infectious Enteritis Treatment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infectious enteritis treatment market size was estimated to be USD 457.4 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 973.7 million by 2034 with a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will rise as a result of factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious enteritis, FDA approvals of new drugs, advances in diagnostic technologies, an increase in government initiatives, and partnerships and collaborations.

One major factor propelling the market is the increasing incidence of infectious enteritis carried on by bacteria, viruses, or parasites. Effective treatment solutions are required due to factors contributing to the increased incidence, such as polluted food and water sources. Advances in diagnostic technology, such as imaging methods, serological testing, and molecular diagnostics, make it easier to identify the infectious agents causing enteritis accurately and quickly. This promotes fast and focused therapy, which grows the market. For instance, Sanofi S.A. and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation partnered in July 2023 to research and promote rotavirus vaccines in low- and middle-income nations, with a focus on developing nations. Rotavirus is a major cause of viral enteritis.

By drug type, the antibiotics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global infectious enteritis treatment market in 2023 owing to the prevalent bacterial etiology of enteric infections and the established efficacy of antibiotics in managing bacterial enteritis. Additionally, the antivirals segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing recognition of viral causes of enteritis, advancements in antiviral drug development, and a growing emphasis on targeted therapies for viral infections.

By route of administration, the oral segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global infectious enteritis treatment market in 2023 owing to the convenience, patient preference, and widespread availability of oral formulations, facilitating ease of administration and compliance. For instance, Ardelyx, Inc. received the USFDA for IBSRELA in April 2022. This NHE3 inhibitor is used to treat adult cases of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, or IBS-C. Additionally, the injectables segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of parenteral administration for rapid drug delivery, critical cases requiring immediate action, and advancements in injectable formulations for infectious enteritis treatment.

By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global infectious enteritis treatment market in 2023 owing to the centralized nature of severe cases requiring inpatient care, availability of specialized medical personnel, and comprehensive facilities for diagnostics and treatment within hospital settings. For instance, the CDC updated their estimates in December 2022 and states that the Salmonella bacteria is responsible for around 1.35 million infections and 26,500 hospitalizations in the US annually. Additionally, the home care settings segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing trend towards patient-centric care, advancements in home-based medical technologies, and the growing preference for convalescent care in a familiar environment.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the robust healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, proactive government initiatives, and a well-established pharmaceutical industry facilitating widespread access to infectious enteritis treatments.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of infectious enteritis, rising healthcare awareness, improving healthcare infrastructure, and expanding access to advanced treatment options. For instance, in December 2023, GlaxoSmithKline plc and BioKangtai announced a partnership to research and market rotavirus vaccinations in China's mainland.

This extensive research report concentrates on the size and projections of the global and regional markets from 2023 to 2034.

Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Drug Type, Route of Administration, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , Rest of APAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Rest of LATAM) MEA ( South Africa , GCC, Rest of MEA)

Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

Companies Profiled

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

Sanofi

Roche Holding

Abbott Laboratories

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca

Report Segmentation:

By Drug Type

Antibiotics

Antivirals

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectables

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Setting

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of MEA

