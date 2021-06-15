Global Infertility Drugs Market- Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth

The infertility drugs market is poised to grow by USD 1.05 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Download: Technavio's Analysis on Market characteristics

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing lifestyle diseases.

The infertility drugs market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising trend of late parenthood as one of the prime reasons driving the infertility drugs market growth during the next few years.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The infertility drugs market covers the following areas:

Infertility Drugs Market Sizing

Infertility Drugs Market Forecast

Infertility Drugs Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck and Co. Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

IVF Devices Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Sperm Bank Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

IVF Devices and Consumables Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Hormone-based therapy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck and Co. Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41375

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41375

