GLOBAL INFERTILITY TESTING AND TREATMENT MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

Infertility is defined as the inability of a couple to conceive naturally after at least one year of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.It remains a major clinical and social problem, affecting perhaps every one couple out of six.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05304126/?utm_source=PRN



Evaluation usually begins post 12 months; however, it may be indicated earlier depending on the case.

Global infertility testing and treatment market are estimated to grow with approx. 6.39% CAGR during the year 2019-2027. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019-2027.

The rise in infertility and treatment awareness and the introduction of new testing devices is fueling growth in global infertility testing and treatment market.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global infertility testing and treatment market are primarily driven because of the advances in healthcare where there has been the availability of fine-tuned fertility treatment.Physiological causes that may cause infertility are a tubal blockage, congenital malformation, abnormal ovulation, low quality and quantity of sperm and ejaculatory dysfunctions.



Additionally, infection, higher age, pollution, and other environmental hazards may lead to infertility.

Moreover, increasing success rates of IVF is encouraging the patients to undergo the treatment. Despite various motivators, the market is experiencing a slower growth rate due to the high cost of treatment.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global infertility testing and treatment market have been segmented on the basis of four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the remaining countries forming the Rest of World regional segment.

The European market is expected to capture the highest market share by the end of the estimated period.The region has the presence of numerous IVF clinics that provide treatments at reasonable costs.



The APAC market is also forecasted to exhibit a significant growth over the forecast period, driven by a low birth rate and favorable government initiatives in some major Asian countries such as Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The eminent companies operating in the market that are profiled in the report are Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Progyny, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Genea, Ovascience, The Cooper Companies, Inc., Andrology Solutions, Merck, Esco Micro PTE. Ltd., Halotech DNA, Irvine Scientific, Vitrolife AB, Origio, Quest Diagnostic, and Endo Pharmaceuticals. These companies depend on many organic and inorganic strategies for their expansion.



Companies mentioned

1. ANDROLOGY SOLUTIONS

2. ENDO PHARMACEUTICALS

3. PROGYNY

4. FERRING PHARMACEUTICALS

5. GENEA

6. HALOTECH DNA

7. IRVINE SCIENTIFIC

8. MERCK

9. ORIGIO

10. OVASCIENCE

11. VITROLIFE AB

12. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

13. THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.

14. QUEST DIAGNOSTIC

15. ESCO MICRO PTE. LTD.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05304126/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

