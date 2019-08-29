Global Infertility Treatment Devices & Equipment Market Report 2019: Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 420.7 Million by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infertility Treatment Devices & Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Ovum Aspiration Pumps, Sperm Separation Devices), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infertility treatment devices and equipment market size is expected to reach USD 420.7 million by 2026 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.



According to the United Nations (UN), the global fertility rate is expected to decline to 2.4 births per woman by 2030 and 2.2 births per woman by 2050. Currently, 46% of the global population lives in countries with low levels of fertility. Another 46% population lives in countries with intermediate fertility and the remaining 8% population lives in countries with high fertility.



Demand for Assisted Reproductive Technology (ARTs) is growing due to growth in infertility rate across the globe. The patients are offered several options for the infertility treatment depending on the causes. Technological advancements in developing regions offer promising growth for fertility clinics, hospitals, and device manufacturers to expand the market presence. Healthcare facilities specializing in ART treatments are required to obtain a license from the respective authorities present in the country.



Availability of various reimbursement schemes in developed regions is likely to drive growth of the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, the Singapore government offers around 75% co-funding for various assisted reproductive treatments. The Ontario government had announced a fertility program worth USD 50 million to cover the treatment of 5,000 people in 2016.



Key players operating in the infertility treatment devices and equipment market are adopting strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen their presence in other regional markets. For instance, Vitrolife entered into an agreement to acquire OCTAX Microscience GmbH in 2016. The company strengthened its position in the IVF market by the expansion of its product portfolio through this acquisition.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Sperm separation devices led the type segment in terms of revenue share in 2018. These devices are used in assisted reproductive treatments such as IVF and artificial insemination to purify the semen samples

Imaging systems is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period as time-lapse imaging systems prevent embryos from getting disturbed in the culture during their assessment, eliminating manual handling

Fertility clinics led the end use segment in 2018, in terms of revenue share. These clinics offer couple counselling and plan treatments based on the causes and severity of their infertility

Europe led the overall market in terms of revenue in 2018 owing to the constantly declining fertility rate in the region. Increasing number of couples opting for ARTs along with growing medical tourism in some European countries is further fueling the growth

led the overall market in terms of revenue in 2018 owing to the constantly declining fertility rate in the region. Increasing number of couples opting for ARTs along with growing medical tourism in some European countries is further fueling the growth Some of the key players operating in the infertility treatment devices and equipment market are The Cooper Companies, Inc., Hamilton Thorne, Inc., Cook, Vitrolife, and DxNow, Inc. among others

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.1.1 Type

1.1.2 End Use

1.1.3 Regional Scope

1.1.4 Estimates And Forecast Timeline

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information Or Data Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation & Validation

1.6 Model Details

1.6.1 Commodity Flow Analysis (Model 1)

1.6.2 Volume Price Analysis (Model 2)

1.7 List Of Secondary Sources

1.8 Objectives



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.2.1 Type

2.2.2 End Use

2.2.3 Region

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 User Perspective Analysis

3.2.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.2.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.3 Market Segmentation

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4.1 Penetration Analysis

3.4.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2.1 Continuous Rise In Infertility Rate

3.4.2.2 Growing Awareness And Social Acceptance Of Assisted Reproductive Technologies

3.4.2.3 Technological Advancements

3.4.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3.1 Unsupportive Government Regulations In Certain Areas

3.4.3.2 High Costs & Complications Associated With Arts

3.5 Infertility Treatment Devices & Equipment Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2 Pestle Analysis



Chapter 4 Infertility Treatment Devices & Equipment Market: Type Analysis

4.1 Definitions & Scope

4.2 Infertility Treatment Devices & Equipment Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.3 Infertility Treatment Devices & Equipment Type Market: Segment Dashboard:

4.4 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2015 To 2026 For The Type Segment

4.4.1 Ovum Aspiration Pumps

4.4.2 Sperm Separation Device

4.4.3 Sperm Analyzer Systems

4.4.4 Micromanipulator Systems

4.4.5 Incubators

4.4.6 Cryosystems

4.4.7 Imaging Systems

4.4.8 Microscopes

4.4.9 Others



Chapter 5 Infertility Treatment Devices & Equipment Market: End Use Analysis

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Infertility Treatment Devices & Equipment End Use Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3 Infertility Treatment Devices & Equipment End Use Market: Segment Dashboard

5.4 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2015 To 2026 For The End Use Segment

5.4.1 Fertility Clinics

5.4.2 Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities

5.4.3 Clinical Research Institutes



Chapter 6 Infertility Treatment Devices & Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Research Scope

6.2 Infertility Treatment Devices & Equipment Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3 Infertility Treatment Devices & Equipment Regional Market: Segment Dashboard

6.4 Regional Market Snapshot (Market Size, Cagr, Top Verticals, Key Players, Top Trends)

6.5 Swot Analysis, By Region



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2 Strategic Framework/ Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.3.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, & Partnerships

7.4 Public & Private Companies

7.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis (Revenue, Geographic Presence, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives, Employee Strength)

7.5 List Of Few Infertility Treatment Devices & Equipment Manufacturers

7.6 Company Profiles



The Cooper Companies Inc.

Cook

Vitrolife

Dxnow

Eppendorf Ag

Ab Scientific Ltd.

Hamilton Thorne , Inc.

, Inc. Ivftech Aps

Rocket Medical Plc

Art Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Labivf Asia Pte Ltd. Company Overview

Esco Micro Pte Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rq9hix



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

