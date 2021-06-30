FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 9; Released: January 2021 Executive Engagements: 1003 Companies: 67 - Players covered include Cook Group Incorporated; CooperSurgical Fertility & Genomic Solutions; Esco Micro Pte. Ltd; Ferring B.V.; FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific; Genea Limited; Hamilton Thorne, Inc; Ihmedical A/S; INVO Bioscience; IVFTech Aps; Kitazato Corporation; LABOTECT GMBH; Medgyn Products, Inc; Merck KGaA; Rocket Medical PLC; Somatex Medical Technologies GmbH; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Vitrolife AB; ZEISS International and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product (Equipment, Media & Consumables, Accessories); Procedure (Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery, Other Procedures); End-Use (Fertility Centers, Hospitals & Surgical Clinics, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Infertility Treatment Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026

Infertility treatment worldwide will continue to be led by postponement of childbearing. Growth will also be driven by rising private-public investments as well as grants and funds, decreasing global fertility rate, rising acceptance and awareness of infertility diagnosis and treatment globally, and technological advancements in reproductive technologies. In addition, factors that include alcohol consumption, increasing use of tobacco higher obesity rate and higher marital age are also stimulating the assisted reproductive market growth. Among the key infertility treatment procedures, assisted reproductive technology (ART) based procedures is witnessing faster growth, and with the introduction of aseptic vitrification, which is a new cell cryopreservation technique, ART procedures will gain further share for infertility treatment. Incidence of endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and tubal factors have and will continue to propel growth of assisted reproductive treatment (ART). Currently, the IVF procedure is fairly successful and is increasingly accepted as a highly potential treatment method for infertility. Awareness about different infertility treatment procedures, increasing female infertility rate, and rising number of fertility centers will contribute the growth of female infertility treatment.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Infertility Treatment estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Media & Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.4% share of the global Infertility Treatment market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $340.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $462.7 Million by 2026

The Infertility Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$340.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 22.64% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$462.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 5.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$502.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developing countries are augmenting research in the areas of infertility, as the infertility burden is highest in developing regions. Infertility research in developing regions requires focusing on cost-effective, safe and innovative solutions and improving the integration and accessibility to infertility/sub-fertility diagnosis, treatment and management. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is attributable to superior healthcare infrastructure, increasing acceptance of IVF procedures and growing awareness. The increasing programs and initiatives for improving awareness on infertility and advanced treatments in emerging nations, for example South Africa and India is expected to further drive market growth.

Accessories Segment to Reach $387.9 Million by 2026

In the global Accessories segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$220.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$323.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$47.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period. More

