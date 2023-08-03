Global Inflection Point Index Report 2023: Focus on Racial Equality, Global Warming, Corporate Systems Inequality, Cryptocurrencies, Political Instability, Mass Shootings and Covid-19

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Aug, 2023, 14:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Inflection Point Index" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GIPI provides policymakers, businesses, and individuals with a valuable tool to better understand the complex interplay of these factors and the critical turning point the world is experiencing.

The Global Inflection Point Index (GIPI) is a groundbreaking metric that encompasses six key factors contributing to the world's inflection point, including attitudes toward racial equality, global warming, corporate systems inequality, the rise of cryptocurrencies, political instability, and the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Factors in the Global Inflection Point Index
2.1. Racial Equality
2.2. Global Warming
2.3. Corporate Systems Inequality
2.4. The Rise of Cryptocurrencies
2.5. Political Instability
2.6. The Mass Shootings and Covid-19 Pandemics

  • Methodology and Data Sources
  • The Inflection Point: Analysis and Insights
  • Regional and Country-Level Analysis
  • Implications for Policymakers, Businesses, and Individuals
  • Conclusion
  • Bibliography

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhqfan

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Addressing Unmet Needs: Uveitis Market Report Provides Opportunities for Drug Developers

Global Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents Research Report 2023: Market to Grow at a Staggering CAGR of 43% to 2028 - Consulting Services to Play a Key Role

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.