NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Inflight Catering Services Market By Type (Outsource; In-house; Hotels & Small Caterers), By Aircraft Seating Class (Economy Class; Business Class; First Class), By Food Type (Meals; Bakery & Confectionary; Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024



Global inflight catering services market was valued at $ 17.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to register growth at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach $ 24.3 billion by 2024. The growth of the market is majorly attributable to increasing airline passengers, rising number of airplane deliveries, and improving world economy. Inflight or airline catering is a service provided by companies during air travel and at the airports. Rising expectations of the passengers, irrespective of class of seating, for high quality food is bolstering the growth of inflight catering services market.

In terms of food type, global inflight catering market is categorized into meals, bakery & confectionary, beverages and others.Among these, meals accounted for majority share in global inflight catering services market in 2018 and is expected to remain the largest segment during forecast period as well.



Growth of this category led by rising demand for meals from European and Asian airlines, as there is a growing preference for meals from the passengers in these regions, especially in longer flights.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global inflight catering services market

• To classify and forecast global inflight catering services market based on type, aircraft seating, food type and regional distribution

• To identify drivers and challenges for global inflight catering services market

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global inflight catering services market

• To conduct pricing analysis for global inflight catering services market

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in global inflight catering services market

Some of the major players in global inflight catering services market are Gate Gourmet, SATS Ltd., Emirates Flight Catering, LSG Sky Chefs, Flying Food Group, Dnata, Cathay Pacific Catering Services (HK) Limited, IGS Catering Services, Jetfiniity Newrest International Group SAS, etc.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major service providers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global inflight catering services market using a top down approach, where data for private and public airlines was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Inflight catering services providers

• Inflight catering services vendors

• Industry associations and experts

• Market research organizations and consulting companies

• Research institutes

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global inflight catering services market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type

o Outsource

o In-house

o Hotels & Small Caterers

• Market, By Aircraft Seating Class

o Economy Class

o Business Class

o First Class

• Market, By Food Type

o Meals

o Bakery & Confectionary

o Beverages

o Others

• Market, By Region

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Thailand

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Inflight catering services market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



