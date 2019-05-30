Global Inflight Connectivity Market Forecast to 2024: Key Global Vendors Expected to Enter into Alliances and Strategic Partnerships with Other Players in the Market

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inflight Connectivity Market - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global inflight connectivity market will grow at a CAGR of 18.65% during the forecast period 2018-2024.

The aim of this report is to define, analyze, and forecast the inflight connectivity market on the basis of segments, which include types, offerings, and regions. In addition, it helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions. It is primarily designed to provide the company's executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation of an effective marketing plan.

Huge demand from passengers for Internet connection inside flights is among the major reasons behind the growing demand for inflight connectivity solutions, especially for long duration flights. The demand for inflight connectivity is being driven predominantly by short message services (SMS), email streaming as well as entertainment services & video sharing among passengers and earthbound family members through smartphones, tablets, and laptops. There is a similar kind of increase in demand for inflight connectivity solutions from jets and private aircraft as well. The airlines are also focusing on the ancillary revenue through inflight connectivity via media & content distribution, ads, and other related services.



The inflight connectivity market comprises several vendors within the aerospace industry, including Thales, Panasonic Avionics, and Honeywell and core vendors focusing heavily on providing inflight connectivity solutions such as Gogo, AirFi.Aero, Global Eagle, and Bluebox Aviation. The global vendors are expected to grow further during the forecast period by entering into alliances and strategic partnerships with other players in the market.



The key global players in the inflight connectivity market include:

Gogo

Panasonic Avionics

Global Eagle

SITAONAIR

AirFi.Aero

Inmarsat

Honeywell

Thales Group

Bluebox Aviation

Amphenol Phitek

Flymingo

Viasat

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segment Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution

4.1.1 Pre 2010s

4.1.2 Post

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Growing need for internet in flights

4.3.1.2 Growth of ancillary revenues for airlines

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Challenges while adopting an inflight connectivity solution

4.3.2.2 Increasing case of midair hacks

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Growing demand for portable inflight connectivity solutions

4.3.3.2 Growing R&D activities for replacing Wi-Fi with Li-Fi

4.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



5 Global Inflight Connectivity Market, By Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Equipment

5.3 Services

5.3.1 Installation

5.3.2 MRO

5.3.3 Content management



6 Global Inflight Connectivity Market, By Offering

6.1 Overview

6.2 Portable

6.3 Installed

6.3.1 Air to Ground (A2G)

6.3.2 Satellite Connectivity



7 Global Inflight Connectivity Market, By Geography

7.1 Overview

7.2 Americas

7.3 EMEA

7.4 Asia Pacific



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitor Analysis

8.2 Market Developments

8.2.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)



9 Vendor Profiles

9.1 Gogo

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Product Profile

9.1.3 Business Units

9.1.4 Geographic Revenue

9.1.5 Recent Developments

9.1.6 Business Focus

9.1.7 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Panasonic

9.3 Global Eagle

9.4 SITAONAIR

9.5 AIRFI.AERO



10 Companies to Watch for

10.1 Inmarsat

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Product Profile

10.1.3 Analyst Opinion

10.2 Honeywell

10.3 Thales Group

10.4 Bluebox Aviation

10.5 Amphenol Phitek

10.6 Flymingo

10.7 Viasat



