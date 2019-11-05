Global Influencer E-Commerce Platform, Grapevine Village, Launches New Partnerships; Taps Yoyo Ibarra, One of Cuba's Top Recording Artists, to Unveil Grapevine Audio Service

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grapevine Logic, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ideanomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDEX), has today launched five brand partnerships with direct to consumer brands onto their global e-commerce marketplace on the heels of their launch last week. These partnerships include:



Diego dalla Palma

Founded in 1970 in Milan, Italy, Diego Dalla Palma is an internationally recognized icon within the beauty industry. Sold throughout Europe and the U.S., Diego Dalla Palma is known for its fashionable, high quality, innovative and long-lasting products.



Lan Cashmere

100% Grade A cashmere hoodies, scarves and hats designed by famous TV personality Yang Lang, that are sustainably sourced from inner Mongolia.

Ultra Supers

Wind-resistant, waterproof, breathable, heat- reflective, lab tested to resist temperatures down to -196°C, and ultra-light jackets that were co-invented by U.S. and China research labs originally for NASA astronauts.

Attenuate

Created by Dr. Peter Vash, a 30-year board certified internist and endocrinologist, Attenuate is a natural herbal product designed to improve weight loss by promoting a feeling of fullness and satiety.

Holy Grail Steak Co .

Certified by the Kobe-Niku, Holy Grail is the only online source for genuine Kobe Beef; it is also the exclusive supplier for Chateau Uenae 's Hokkaido Snow Beef and Private Reserve offerings - perhaps the planet's rarest beef.

These brand partnerships are distinguished by the high quality of products. "Unlike many other e-commerce stores where the quality of product can be lacking, the brands we're curating for distribution on Grapevine are, by necessity, top-of-the-line," said Grapevine Village CEO, Kristen Standish. "We've received very enthusiastic responses from creators on the caliber of products they'll be able to promote through Grapevine Village."

In addition, Grapevine Village also announces its new service, Grapevine Audio, to connect musicians with creators and brands looking for easy-to-license music and audio to include in posts without the hassle of negotiating fees with large record labels. This launch will be accompanied by performances during the event from rising stars Jonny Glenn, Jon Robert Byrne, and Yoyo Ibarra, one of Cuba's top recording artists.

"With today's 'always-connected' consumers inundated with content, entrepreneurial artists like myself need to seek alternative ways to gain a following," said Yoyo Ibarra. "Grapevine Audio allows me to contribute music directly to posts created by consumers and brands alike that can potentially be seen by millions of fans around the world."

About Grapevine

Grapevine is the world's leading end-to-end influencer marketing platform that enables collaboration between advertisers and social content creators to produce promotional content at scale. The Grapevine network includes more than 170,000 creators who generate more than 7 billion monthly views. Advertisers leverage Grapevine's workflow management software and proprietary tracking and analytics to measure direct response and conversion rates from promotional content on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Learn more at https://www.grapevinelogic.com/

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global Financial Technology (Fintech) company for transformative industries. Ideanomics combines deal origination and enablement with the application of technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and others as part of the next- generation of smart financial services. Our projects in New Energy Vehicle markets, Fintech, and advisory services provides our customers and partners better efficiencies, technologies, and access to global markets.

Ideanomics, through its investments and, along with its partners curate innovation around the globe through hubs and centers that foster a pipeline of technological excellence in cleantech, fintech, tradetech, agritech, regtech, insuretech, playtech, healthtech, cyber security, and more.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, and has offices in Beijing, China. It also has a planned global center for Technology and Innovation in West Hartford, CT, named Fintech Village.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", or similar expressions, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties include these statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

