Global Influencers Join AXIS-Y in Jeju Island: A Pioneering Journey in Sustainable Vegan Beauty

JEJU, South Korea, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIS-Y, an innovator in the K-beauty industry, continues to lead with its unwavering commitment to sustainable and vegan beauty. This May, the brand reached a significant milestone with the EcoGlow 5.5 Community Campaign held on the picturesque Jeju Island. Since its inception in 2019, AXIS-Y has not only focused on enhancing beauty but also on making a meaningful impact through sustainability. The 5.5 Community Campaign, now an annual tradition, is at the heart of this mission.

Introducing EcoGlow: Where Beauty Meets Sustainability

The EcoGlow campaign has long transcended traditional skincare, making a profound impact on both communities and the environment. Over the years, AXIS-Y has launched initiatives ranging from donating clothing to charities that empower communities to supporting global environmental causes such as One Tree Planted. These efforts underscore the brand's commitment to igniting change on multiple fronts, further solidifying its role as a leader in the vegan beauty space.

Influencers Amplify the Message of Eco-Conscious Living

A key highlight of this year's campaign was the participation of 10 globally influential beauty icons, including Jooshica, Edward Zo, Hanna, and Lisa Rosh, who collectively reach millions of followers. These influencers immersed themselves in AXIS-Y's vegan skincare products and eco-friendly lifestyle initiatives amidst the serene and untouched beauty of Jeju Island. Their participation not only enriched the event but also played a crucial role in spreading the message of sustainable and vegan beauty to a global audience, amplifying AXIS-Y's mission across various platforms.

Addressing Global Climate Challenges in Beauty

Understanding that climate impacts skin health in unique ways, AXIS-Y is at the forefront of creating products that adapt to these diverse conditions. The Jeju Island campaign highlighted this commitment, bringing together global influencers to experience firsthand how AXIS-Y's formulations are designed to resonate with different climatic challenges. This reflects AXIS-Y's mission to lead the beauty industry towards a more climate-conscious future.

A Leap Towards Sustainability: Eco-Conscious Packaging

This year, AXIS-Y takes another step towards a brighter, greener future by unveiling its new eco-conscious packaging as part of the EcoGlow campaign. This packaging is not just about aesthetics; it's a testament to the brand's dedication to the planet. The new eco-friendly packaging features:

Selected secondary fibers

Acid-free paper

Elemental chlorine-free processing

Heavy metal absence

These materials were carefully chosen to minimize environmental impact while maintaining the integrity of AXIS-Y's products. Through these innovations, AXIS-Y demonstrates its commitment to reducing its ecological footprint and leading by example in the beauty industry.

Connecting Daily Life to Environmental Sustainability

The environment plays a critical role in the health of our skin, a reality that AXIS-Y has woven into its product development process. The Jeju Island event served as a platform to showcase how AXIS-Y's products are meticulously crafted to respond to daily environmental influences—from fluctuating weather patterns to individual lifestyle choices. Set against Jeju's unspoiled natural beauty, influencers engaged deeply with these concepts, highlighting the brand's dedication to environmental sustainability in every aspect of skincare.

Empowering Communities Through Sustainable Solutions

At the heart of AXIS-Y's philosophy is a commitment to building a community that embraces self-care and sustainability. The EcoGlow 5.5 Community Campaign was a powerful demonstration of this value, as it brought together global influencers to collaborate on projects that emphasized eco-conscious living. One such project, the EcoGlow Challenge, invited participants to co-create eco-friendly packaging for AXIS-Y's popular Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum. This initiative not only showcased the brand's commitment to reducing environmental impact but also fostered a sense of empowerment and involvement within the community.

Looking Forward: AXIS-Y's Vision for a Sustainable Future

As an innovator in the global K-beauty market, AXIS-Y is committed to continuing its journey of innovation in vegan beauty and environmental responsibility. By focusing on climate adaptability, environmental sustainability, and community-driven initiatives, AXIS-Y is setting new benchmarks in the industry. The brand is dedicated to expanding its influence and exploring new opportunities to inspire others in the beauty community to prioritize sustainability.

"Our vision for the EcoGlow 5.5 Community Campaign was to not only celebrate vegan beauty but to inspire a global movement towards sustainability," said Maggie Yue, CEO&Founder at AXIS-Y. "We are passionate about leading this change and empowering our community to join us in this mission."

