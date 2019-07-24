Global Influenza Diagnostics Market 2019-2023

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Influenza diagnostic kits are available in both rapid and conventional testing models. These kits can detect influenza virus strains in swab samples collected from the nasal, nasopharyngeal, or oropharyngeal region. This influenza diagnostics market analysis considers sales from point-of-care testing, immunodiagnostics, and molecular diagnostics kits segments to end-user sectors such as hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutions, and home care. Our analysis also considers the sales of influenza diagnostics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the point-of-care testing segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising need for rapid influenza testing in outpatient and home care settings and in physician-owned laboratories will significantly help the point-of-care testing segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global Influenza diagnostics report has observed market growth factors such as the increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics, rising focus on the prevention of pandemic influenza, and high demand for influenza diagnostics during seasonal prevalence. However, challenges such as the lack of laboratory infrastructure in developing regions, consistent development of new diagnostic procedures for emerging influenza virus, and stringent compliance and regulatory requirements may hamper the growth of the Influenza diagnostics industry over the forecast period.



The rising need for quick influenza monitoring and the lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are increasing the need for point-of-care diagnostics, which provide rapid results. The quick antigen detection ability of rapid influenza diagnostics tests (RIDTs) help healthcare practitioners in providing timely and appropriate treatment. These factors are increasing the sales of RIDT kits, which are point-of-care products. Vendors are further focusing on improving their efficacy and precision. As a result, the market is expected to record a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Key market vendors have been upgrading their products to meet compliance standards set by authorities such as the US FDA, CFDA, and ECDC. Consequently, the number of approvals is increasing. As a result, many influenza detection kits are commercially available. The sales of these kits will continue to rise owing to the growing incidence of influenza cases across the world, which will augment sales. Therefore, the increasing approvals of influenza diagnostic products by regulatory authorities will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global influenza diagnostics market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading influenza diagnostics producers, which include Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Also, the influenza diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



