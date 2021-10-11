Global Influenza Diagnostics Market (2021 to 2026) - Advancements in Genomic and Proteomic Technologies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Influenza Diagnostics Market by Product (Test Kits, Instruments), Test Type (Traditional (RIDT, Viral Culture, Serological), Molecular (PCR, INAAT- NASBAT, TMABAS)), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Clinics), Region-Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global influenza diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2026 from USD 0.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven by factors such as the growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies, rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis and increasing prevalence of influenza. On the other hand, the rising healthcare costs, variabilities in test sensitivity and specificity are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.

The test kits and reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the influenza diagnostics market, by product, during the forecast period

The influenza diagnostics market is segmented into test kits and reagents, instruments and other products based on product. In 2020, the test kits and reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the influenza diagnostics market. Increasing prevalence of influenza and the rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis are major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.

The molecular diagnostic tests segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the influenza diagnostics market, by test type, during the forecast period

The influenza diagnostics market is segmented into molecular diagnostic tests and traditional diagnostic tests based on test type. In 2020, the molecular diagnostic tests segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the influenza diagnostics market. Growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies and rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end-user, the influenza diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics and other end users. In 2020, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest CAGR. This can be attributed to the rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis and increasing prevalence of influenza.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the influenza diagnostics market

The global influenza diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis and growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies are driving the growth of the influenza diagnostics market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Influenza Diagnostics Market Overview

4.2 Influenza Diagnostics Market Share, by Product, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.3 Influenza Diagnostics Market Share, by Test Type, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.4 Influenza Diagnostics Market Share, by End-user, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.5 Influenza Diagnostics Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Influenza

5.2.1.2 Growth in Influenza Research for Diagnostic Technologies

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Rapid Disease Diagnosis

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Variabilities in Test Sensitivity and Specificity

5.2.2.2 Rising Healthcare Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancements in Genomic and Proteomic Technologies

5.2.3.2 Significant Growth Prospects in Developing Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.2.4.2 Stringent Regulatory Frameworks

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Influenza Diagnostics Market

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.6.1 Trade Analysis for Diagnostic and Laboratory Reagents

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Supply Chain Analysis

5.9 Ecosystem Analysis of the Influenza Diagnostics Market

5.9.1 Role in the Ecosystem

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 PESTLE Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Landscape

5.13 Technology Analysis

5.14 Disruptive Technologies in the Influenza Diagnostics Market

5.14.1 Revenue Shift & Revenue Pockets for the Influenza Diagnostics Market

6 Influenza Diagnostics Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Test Kits & Reagents

6.2.1 Repeat Purchase of Test Kits & Reagents to Drive Market Growth in the Coming Years

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Increasing Need for Faster & More Accurate Test Results to Propel Market Growth

6.4 Other Products

7 Influenza Diagnostics Market, by Test Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Molecular Diagnostic Tests

7.2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction Tests

7.2.1.1 Ability of Pcr Tests to Distinguish Between Influenza a and B Viruses is Driving Its Adoption in Clinical Settings

7.2.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests

7.2.2.1 Transcription-Mediated Amplification-Based Assays

7.2.2.1.1 Wide Application Range in Pathogen Detection to Drive the Market Growth

7.2.2.2 Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification-Based Assays

7.2.2.2.1 Rapidity, Stability, and Sensitivity Have Driven the Use of Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification-Based Assays

7.2.2.3 Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification Assays

7.2.2.3.1 Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification Assays Are Preferred in Hospitals and Clinical Settings as They Reduce the Need for Additional Reverse Transcription Steps

7.2.2.4 Other Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests

7.2.3 Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests

7.3 Traditional Diagnostic Tests

7.3.1 Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests

7.3.1.1 Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Are Widely Used Due to Their Ease of Use and Rapid Interpretability of Results

7.3.2 Viral Culture Tests

7.3.2.1 Wide Use of Viral Cultures as Confirmatory Tests to Ensure the Results of Ridts to Drive Market Growth

7.3.3 Direct Fluorescent Antibody Tests

7.3.3.1 Adoption of Dfa Tests is Increasing Due to Their Higher Sensitivity Compared to Ridts

7.3.4 Serological Tests

7.3.4.1 Development of Lab-On-Chip-Based Multiplex Assays to Support Market Growth

8 Influenza Diagnostics Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

8.2.1 Large Number of Influenza Diagnostic Tests Performed in Diagnostic Laboratories to Drive Market Growth

8.3 Hospitals & Clinics

8.3.1 Growing Global Number of Hospitals Due to Increasing Infectious Disease Incidence to Drive Market Growth

8.4 Other End-users

9 Influenza Diagnostics Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

10.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Players in the Influenza Diagnostics Market

10.3 Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Market Players

10.4 Market Share Analysis

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant for Startups/SMEs (2020)

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Starting Blocks

10.6.3 Responsive Companies

10.6.4 Dynamic Companies

10.7 Competitive Benchmarking

10.8 Competitive Scenario

10.8.1 Product Launches & Approvals

10.8.2 Deals

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

11.1.4 Hologic, Inc.

11.1.5 Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

11.1.6 Danaher Corporation

11.1.7 Quidel Corporation

11.1.8 Siemens Healthineers

11.1.9 Biomerieux Sa

11.1.10 Meridian Bioscience

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Genmark Diagnostics, Inc.

11.2.2 Luminex Corporation

11.2.3 Tecan Trading Ag

11.2.4 Diasorin Sa

11.2.5 Altona Diagnostics Gmbh

11.2.6 Sekisui Diagnostics

11.2.7 Sa Scientific, Ltd.

11.2.8 Coris Bioconcept Sprl

11.2.9 Elitech Group

11.2.10 Mast Group Ltd.

11.2.11 Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

11.2.12 Germaine Laboratories, Inc.

11.2.13 Response Biomedical Corp.

11.2.14 Tauns Laboratories, Inc.

11.2.15 3B Blackbio Biotech India Ltd.

12 Appendix

