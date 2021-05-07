Global Influenza Vaccines Market Report 2021-2027 Featuring Emerging Players - Moderna, Novavax, Daiichi Sankyo, & Versatope Therapeutics

DUBLIN, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Influenza Vaccines Market 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of people being vaccinated with influenza vaccines worldwide will reach 500 million by the year-end of 2027.

The Report Analyses the Market Based on Countries and Presents the Forecast in Terms of Value and Volume for the Next Six Years.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increased disease awareness, expanded recommendations by governmental and advisory bodies to be vaccinated against influenza vaccines, the introduction of quadrivalent influenza vaccines, increase in the size of the elderly population in most of the countries.

Long-term Growth Projection:

The global influenza vaccines market size is set to surpass US$ 6.5 Billion by the year-end of 2021

by the year-end of 2021 Influenza vaccines demand is expected to increase in the forecast period

The United States influenza vaccines market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period

influenza vaccines market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period In Japan , the influenza vaccines market holds a rewarding growth opportunity for the future as the demand for the vaccine is growing significantly

, the influenza vaccines market holds a rewarding growth opportunity for the future as the demand for the vaccine is growing significantly The Chinese influenza vaccines market is expected to record a value of nearly US$ 180 Million by the year-end of 2027

by the year-end of 2027 Europe is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period The United Kingdom and Germany are the leading revenue generators of the market

and are the leading revenue generators of the market Emerging players backed by technological advancements are developing vaccines that offer a more realistic experience

Key Features of the Study:

The Market Size of the Global Influenza Vaccines Market with Six Years Forecast

The Market Size of the Regional and National Influenza Vaccines Market with Six Years Forecast

Scrutinizes the Global Overall Persons Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines

Scrutinizes the Regional and National Persons Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines

Delivers a Latest Happenings in the Global Influenza Vaccines Market

Detailed Insights of the Regulatory Framework Including the Approval Process and an Overview of the Regulatory Authorities in the United States , EU, and Japan

, EU, and Provides Key Trends with Respect to Collaboration Deals, Merger & Acquisitions, Distribution, Exclusive and Licensing Agreement

Reviews Most Recent Clinical Trials of the Influenza Vaccines

A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Vaccines Portfolios, Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Sales Value Analysis, and Recent Development

An Insightful Analysis of the Emerging Players Along with the Analysis of their Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Phase, Platform Technology, and Recent Development

The Report Answers Questions Such As:

What is the current size of the global influenza vaccine market? How much will this market be worth from 2020 to 2027?

How many persons being vaccinated with influenza vaccines globally during 2015 - 2027?

Which country is expected to hold the highest market share in the global influenza vaccine market?

What are the main drivers and restraints in the global influenza vaccine market?

What are the major deals happenings in the global influenza vaccines market?

Who are the top players and what are their activities, revenue, recent developments, and prospects?

What are some of the most prominent influenza vaccines currently in development? What are their activities, phase, platform technology, and recent developments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines and Forecast (2015 - 2027)

3. Global Influenza Vaccines Market Revenue and Forecast (2015 - 2027)

4. Global Influenza Vaccines Market Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%)

4.1 Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines Share,2015 - 2027(%)

4.2 Influenza Vaccines Market Share,2015 - 2027(%)

5. Global Influenza Vaccines Market Drivers and Inhibitors

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Inhibitors

6. Global Influenza Vaccines Market, By Geography (Volume and Value),2015 - 2027

7. Recent Development in the Global Influenza Vaccines Market

8. Global Influenza Vaccines Market - Regulatory System

8.1 United States

8.2 Europe

8.3 Japan

9. Major Deals in the Global Influenza Vaccines Market

9.1 Merger and Acquisitions

9.2 Collaboration Deals

9.3 Licensing Agreement

9.4 Exclusive Agreement

9.5 Distribution Agreement

10. Influenza Vaccines Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company & Country

10.1 Year 2020

10.2 Year 2019

11. Key Companies Analysis

11.1 Sanofi Pasteur

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Influenza Vaccines Portfolio

11.1.3 Influenza Vaccines Value Sales Analysis

11.1.4 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

11.3 Seqirus (CSL Limited)

11.4 AstraZeneca

11.5 Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd

11.6 Hualan Biological Engineering Inc

11.7 Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.

11.8 Mylan

11.9 BioDiem

12. Emerging Players

12.1 Novavax

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

12.1.3 Recent Development

12.2 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

12.3 Medicago

12.4 Moderna Inc

12.5 Pneumagen

12.6 Altimmune

12.7 Daiichi Sankyo

12.8 FluGen

12.9 Imutex

12.10 EpiVax

12.11 Versatope Therapeutics, Inc.

