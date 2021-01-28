Global Information Rights Management Markets, 2020-2027 - BFS, Education, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Research, Law, Software

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Information Rights Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Information Rights Management Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Information Rights Management estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% over the period 2020-2027.



Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.6% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $305.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR



The Information Rights Management market in the U. S. is estimated at US$305.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$479.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 12.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Information Rights Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Information Rights Management Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Information Rights Management Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Information Rights Management Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

On-premises (Deployment Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Cloud (Deployment Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SMEs (Organization Size) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Banking Financial Services (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Education (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Government (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Healthcare (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country:2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Manufacturing (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Research (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Law (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Software & Technology (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Applications (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lm71m2



