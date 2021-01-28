Global Information Rights Management Markets, 2020-2027 - BFS, Education, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Research, Law, Software
DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Information Rights Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Information Rights Management Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Information Rights Management estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% over the period 2020-2027.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.6% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $305.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR
The Information Rights Management market in the U. S. is estimated at US$305.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$479.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 12.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Information Rights Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
