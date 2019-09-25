Global Information Technology (IT) Security Report 2019: Focus on IoT, Cyber and Cloud Securities, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024
The "Information Technology (IT) Security: IoT, Cyber and Cloud Securities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report includes a general outlook of securities in the IT industry. While most of the information is referenced from reports published by the researcher during the year 2016, 2017 and 2018, market trends and estimates are updated to the latest base year, i.e. 2018. This report covers only cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and cloud security. The cybersecurity market covers the following technologies: identity and access management (IAM), encryption, data loss protection (DLP), firewall, antivirus and antimalware, disaster recovery, risk, and compliance management, and other solutions.
The IoT security market is only for the commercialized IoT security solutions. It helps readers to understand how the IoT security solutions market will evolve, as well as the trends that will impact its adoption. The report focuses on security solutions that have been developed or customized to meet the unique needs of IoT systems. Services provided for integrating such solutions or managed security services are not included in the scope of this report.
The growth of the digital world has opened business opportunities for numerous companies and individuals. However, with all this, the digital economy has also opened itself to unscrupulous hackers and cyber-attackers. The last 10 years have witnessed the strong emergence of computer hackers attacking businesses of varying sizes in nearly every industry. Ransomware has become a recurring theme in the last couple of years, with organizations and users experiencing demands for money in return for access to their files and data.
A key development in this regard has also been the changing approach of handling personally identifiable information (PII) or sensitive personal information (SPI). Users' exposure to social media and digital products is higher than ever, and with increasing digital products and touchpoints, every user is generating and exposing exponentially more data to companies and product developers. While the early phases of social media and internet exposure did not concern the users as much, a barrage of attacks and breaches in large organizations has fueled security concerns on a large scale. This development has also forced organizations to develop strong holistic security measures to ensure user safety and the safety of their businesses as well.
The number of network attacks, data security, and network breaches has grown substantially. And as businesses across geographies and verticals move to the cloud, the imperative to adapt strong security measures grows even further. This is further accentuated by the rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the bring your own device (BYOD) corporate IT network access philosophy opening new avenues for cybercriminals to breach the secure data of consumers. As a result, enterprises of all sizes will increasingly invest in cloud security solutions to be secure while reaping the benefits of better ROI from cloud adoption. Faster time-to-deployment, reduced software maintenance efforts and direct web access from any location are the major drivers for adopting cloud-based security solutions.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- A detailed discussion of opportunities and innovation-driven securities market in IT highlights, as well as the major regions involved in such developments
- An assessment of various technologies of IT security and the market dynamics of each technology
- Identification of segments with high growth potential, as well as an understanding of future applications of given segments
- Information on key trends related to technology, industry, and regional factors that shape and influence the overall IT security industry
- Comprehensive company profiles of major global players in IT securities market, including Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell EMC, Lockheed Martin, Kaspersky Lab, McAfee, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Overview
- Cyber Security
- Introduction
- Data Breaches
- Bring Your Own Device
- Life Cycle Analysis
- Impacting Factors for the Cyber Security Market
- Cloud Security Technologies
- Introduction
- Cloud Security Market by Industry
- Cloud Security Market by Region
- IoT Security
- Government Regulations
- Public and Private Partnerships on IoT Standard Development
- Industry Consortiums and Groups Working on Developing IoT Security Standards
- Factors Driving the Market Growth
- Value Chain
Chapter 4 Market for Cyber Security by Type
- Introduction
- Network Security
- Different Ways to Mitigate Network Security Threats
- Endpoint Security
- Remote Management System
- Proactive Malware Detectors
- Gateway Antivirus Software
- Gateway Anti-spy Software
- Gateway Anti-spam Software
- Web-filtering and Device Management
- Wireless Security
- Firewall
- Intrusion Detection/Prevention System (IDS/IPS)
- Wireless Encryption
- Wireless Identity and Access Management
- Wireless Unified Threat Management
- Content Security
- Cloud Security
- Cloud Identity and Access Management
- Data Loss Prevention
- Web Security
- Cloud IDS/IPS
- Cloud Security Information and Event Management
- Cloud Encryption
- Cloud Database Security
- Virtualization Security
- Application Security
- Antivirus Application Security
- Anti-theft Application Security
- Data Backup and Recovery Application Security
- Identity and Access Management and Authentication Application Security
- Compliance Management Application Security
Chapter 5 Market for Cloud Security and Vulnerability by Technology
- Introduction
- Identity and Access Management
- IAM Market by Deployment Type
- IAM Market by Region
- Network Security
- Endpoint Security
- Messaging Security
- Web Security
- SIEM
- Vulnerability Assessment
Chapter 6 Market for IoT Security by Technology
- IoT Market
- Different Users and Players in the IoT Security Market
- Market Size for IoT Security Solutions
- Device Layer Security
- Technology Overview for Device Layer Security
- Market Analysis for Device Layer IoT Security Solutions
- Regional Market Analysis for Device Layer IoT Security Solutions
- Identity and Authorization Management Solutions
- Encryption and Authentication Solutions
- Network Layer IoT Security
- Introduction
- Technology Overview for IoT Network Technologies
- Security Technologies for IoT Network Security
- Market Analysis for Network Level IoT Security Solutions
- Regional Market for Network Layer IoT Security Solutions
- Technology Overview for Firewalls and IoT Gateways
- IoT Gateways
- IoT Application and Cloud Security
- Technology Overview
- Market Analysis of IoT Device Cloud Security Solutions
- Market Analysis for IoT Application and Device Cloud Security Solutions
- Threat Detection and Security Management Solutions
- Technology Overview
- IoT Security Platforms
- Introduction
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Aerohive
- Alert Logic
- Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
- Amazon, Inc.
- Arxan
- Arm
- Atmel
- Authentic8
- Avira
- Bae Systems Inc.
- Balabit
- Barracuda Networks Inc.
- Beyondtrust
- Bitglass
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.
- Broadstar Information Technologies
- Centri Technology
- Certified Security Solutions Inc.
- Check Point Software Technologies
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Crowdstrike Inc.
- Dell Emc
- Dell Inc. (Sonicwall Inc.)
- Device Authority
- Digicert Inc.
- Digital Defense Inc.
- Entrust Datacard
- Escrypt
- Fireeye
- Forescout Technologies Inc.
- Forgerock
- Fortinet Inc.
- Gemalto
- Globalsign Inc.
- Good Technology
- Great Bay Software Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Icon Labs
- Imagination Technologies
- Imperva Inc.
- Infineon
- Inside Secure
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machine (IBM) Corp.
- Intrinsic-Id
- Kaspersky Lab
- Lockheed Martin
- Mcafee
- MDS Technology
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Microsoft
- Mocana
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors
- Palo Alto Networks Inc.
- Protegrity Inc.
- Prove And Run
- Renesas
- Rubicon Labs
- Securerf
- Securithings Ltd.
- Sequitur Labs Inc.
- Sophos Plc
- Surepassid
- Symantec
- Synopsys
- Tenable Network Security
- Thales E-Security Inc.
- Trend Micro
- Trillium
- Tripwire Inc.
- Trustonic
- Tyfone
- Utimaco
- Wisekey Sa
- Zscaler Inc.
- Zingbox Inc.
