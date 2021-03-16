Global Infrared Cameras Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infrared Cameras Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Component, Wavelength, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 9,055.58 million by 2027 and is likely to register a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.



Several industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, and others are investing heavily in advanced technologies to strengthen their capabilities with advanced machinery and offer enhanced services to customers. The market players present in countries such as Russia, the US, and France are developing advanced infrared cameras for the global market. Rising procurement of infrared cameras by the US Army is propelling its market growth. Developing nations such as India, China, and Indonesia are strengthening their military capabilities due to rising border clashes with neighboring countries. Furthermore, the adoption of infrared cameras has increased in the automotive sector due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, in March 2020, the Chinese government planned to install temperature monitoring infrared cameras on the public transport.



Furthermore, the rising defense expenditure of countries such as the US, China, and India is expected to drive the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing number of product launches by companies such as FLIR Systems, Inc. is expected to drive the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2020, FLIR Systems, Inc. launched FLIR Ranger HDC MR high-definition medium-wave infrared (MWIR) border-security surveillance system. The system assists in countering illegal drug smuggling, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and human trafficking. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market.



Manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor and electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities. The infrared cameras market players also experienced a slowdown in the volumes because the manufacturing facilities were operating with a limited workforce. This has had a negative impact on the market. Additionally, the temporary closure has resulted in reduced procurement of infrared cameras among industries during the first quarter of 2020, and the scenario is likely to continue in the first six months of 2021.



The automotive OEMs are increasingly emphasizing non-destructive testing (NDT) methods to detect flaws on a developed component or product. The use of infrared camera facilitates the auto maker to visualize defects, also reduce the cost and time for detecting defects or flaws. The functions of catalysts and electric systems of cars and motor assemblies can also be tested with the help of infrared camera systems. Moreover, several defects of multiple products and components in the automotive industry are detected through temperature changes. Therefore, various auto makers are focusing on infrared cameras to detect defects on windows and seats. This practice is foreseen to grow among the automotive industry players across the world, which would boost the infrared camera market in terms of value and volume.



The introduction of advanced infrared cameras is set to generate substantial demand among the end users owing to the benefits of enhanced sensing and imaging capabilities. As the advantages of infrared cameras over traditional systems or products have been attracting end users, the infrared camera manufacturers are continuously upgrading their products for end users can procure advanced IR cameras. This factor is foreseen to bolster the growth of the infrared cameras market.



Swift advancements pertaining to technologies, various initiatives by governments, and growing number of military systems manufacturing industries are expected to drive the market growth in APAC. APAC is expected to register substantial growth rate in the infrared cameras market during the forecast period owing to the factors such as increasing military expenditure, rising territorial conflicts, and growing industrialization. APAC countries have been investing extensively in defense owing to increased tensions between neighboring countries. According to the SIPRI, in 2019, China's defense budget was ~US$ 261 billion, while India had a budget of US$ 71.1 billion. Furthermore, increasing automotive and healthcare industries in the region are expected to drive the market growth in the region.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the infrared camera market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the infrared camera market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Infrared Cameras Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Infrared Cameras Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Driver

5.1.1 Accentuation in Use of IR Cameras at Borders and Airports

5.1.2 Stimulating Demand from Automotive Sectors

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Export Restrictions to Hinder the Market Growth

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Continuous Development of Robust IR Cameras

5.3.2 COVID-19 has Spurred the Procurement of IR Cameras

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence-enabled IR Cameras

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Infrared Cameras - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Infrared Cameras Market Global Overview

6.2 Infrared Cameras Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Infrared Cameras Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Infrared Cameras Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Fixed

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Fixed: Infrared Cameras Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Portable

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Portable: Infrared Cameras Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Infrared Cameras Market Analysis 2027- By Component

8.1 Overview

8.2 Infrared Cameras Market Breakdown, by Component, 2019 and 2027

8.3 IR Lens

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 IR Lens Market Forecast and Analysis

8.4 IR Sensor

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 IR Sensor Market Forecast and Analysis

8.5 Processor

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Processor Market Forecast and Analysis

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis



9. Infrared Cameras Market Analysis 2027- By Wavelength

9.1 Overview

9.2 Infrared Cameras Market Breakdown, by Wavelength, 2019 and 2027

9.3 LWIR

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 LWIR Market Forecast and Analysis

9.4 MWIR

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 MWIR Market Forecast and Analysis

9.5 NIR

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 NIR Market Forecast and Analysis

9.6 SWIR

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 SWIR Market Forecast and Analysis



10. Infrared Cameras Market Analysis 2027- By Application

10.1 Overview

10.2 Infrared Cameras Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 and 2027

10.3 Consumer Electronics

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Consumer Electronics Market Forecast and Analysis

10.4 Security and Surveillance

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Security and Surveillance Market Forecast and Analysis

10.5 Aerospace & Defense

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Aerospace & Defense Market Forecast and Analysis

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis



11. Infrared Cameras Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Infrared Cameras Market

11.3 Europe: Infrared Cameras Market

11.4 APAC: Infrared Cameras Market

11.5 MEA: Infrared Cameras Market

11.6 SAM: Infrared Cameras Market



12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Infrared Cameras Market

12.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative

13.3 New Development



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Leonardo

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Teledyne DALSA

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Seek Thermal, Inc.

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 LYNRED

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Axis Communications AB

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 FLIR Systems, Inc.

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Fluke Corporation

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Infrared Cameras Inc.

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix

15.1 About the Publisher

15.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hw89zg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

