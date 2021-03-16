Global Infrared Cameras Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis
Mar 16, 2021, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infrared Cameras Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Component, Wavelength, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 9,055.58 million by 2027 and is likely to register a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Several industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, and others are investing heavily in advanced technologies to strengthen their capabilities with advanced machinery and offer enhanced services to customers. The market players present in countries such as Russia, the US, and France are developing advanced infrared cameras for the global market. Rising procurement of infrared cameras by the US Army is propelling its market growth. Developing nations such as India, China, and Indonesia are strengthening their military capabilities due to rising border clashes with neighboring countries. Furthermore, the adoption of infrared cameras has increased in the automotive sector due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, in March 2020, the Chinese government planned to install temperature monitoring infrared cameras on the public transport.
Furthermore, the rising defense expenditure of countries such as the US, China, and India is expected to drive the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing number of product launches by companies such as FLIR Systems, Inc. is expected to drive the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2020, FLIR Systems, Inc. launched FLIR Ranger HDC MR high-definition medium-wave infrared (MWIR) border-security surveillance system. The system assists in countering illegal drug smuggling, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and human trafficking. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market.
Manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor and electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities. The infrared cameras market players also experienced a slowdown in the volumes because the manufacturing facilities were operating with a limited workforce. This has had a negative impact on the market. Additionally, the temporary closure has resulted in reduced procurement of infrared cameras among industries during the first quarter of 2020, and the scenario is likely to continue in the first six months of 2021.
The automotive OEMs are increasingly emphasizing non-destructive testing (NDT) methods to detect flaws on a developed component or product. The use of infrared camera facilitates the auto maker to visualize defects, also reduce the cost and time for detecting defects or flaws. The functions of catalysts and electric systems of cars and motor assemblies can also be tested with the help of infrared camera systems. Moreover, several defects of multiple products and components in the automotive industry are detected through temperature changes. Therefore, various auto makers are focusing on infrared cameras to detect defects on windows and seats. This practice is foreseen to grow among the automotive industry players across the world, which would boost the infrared camera market in terms of value and volume.
The introduction of advanced infrared cameras is set to generate substantial demand among the end users owing to the benefits of enhanced sensing and imaging capabilities. As the advantages of infrared cameras over traditional systems or products have been attracting end users, the infrared camera manufacturers are continuously upgrading their products for end users can procure advanced IR cameras. This factor is foreseen to bolster the growth of the infrared cameras market.
Swift advancements pertaining to technologies, various initiatives by governments, and growing number of military systems manufacturing industries are expected to drive the market growth in APAC. APAC is expected to register substantial growth rate in the infrared cameras market during the forecast period owing to the factors such as increasing military expenditure, rising territorial conflicts, and growing industrialization. APAC countries have been investing extensively in defense owing to increased tensions between neighboring countries. According to the SIPRI, in 2019, China's defense budget was ~US$ 261 billion, while India had a budget of US$ 71.1 billion. Furthermore, increasing automotive and healthcare industries in the region are expected to drive the market growth in the region.
Reasons to Buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the infrared camera market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the infrared camera market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Infrared Cameras Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa
4.2.5 South America
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. Infrared Cameras Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Driver
5.1.1 Accentuation in Use of IR Cameras at Borders and Airports
5.1.2 Stimulating Demand from Automotive Sectors
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Export Restrictions to Hinder the Market Growth
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Continuous Development of Robust IR Cameras
5.3.2 COVID-19 has Spurred the Procurement of IR Cameras
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence-enabled IR Cameras
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Infrared Cameras - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Infrared Cameras Market Global Overview
6.2 Infrared Cameras Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking
7. Infrared Cameras Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Infrared Cameras Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Fixed
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Fixed: Infrared Cameras Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 Portable
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Portable: Infrared Cameras Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. Infrared Cameras Market Analysis 2027- By Component
8.1 Overview
8.2 Infrared Cameras Market Breakdown, by Component, 2019 and 2027
8.3 IR Lens
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 IR Lens Market Forecast and Analysis
8.4 IR Sensor
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 IR Sensor Market Forecast and Analysis
8.5 Processor
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Processor Market Forecast and Analysis
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis
9. Infrared Cameras Market Analysis 2027- By Wavelength
9.1 Overview
9.2 Infrared Cameras Market Breakdown, by Wavelength, 2019 and 2027
9.3 LWIR
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 LWIR Market Forecast and Analysis
9.4 MWIR
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 MWIR Market Forecast and Analysis
9.5 NIR
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 NIR Market Forecast and Analysis
9.6 SWIR
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 SWIR Market Forecast and Analysis
10. Infrared Cameras Market Analysis 2027- By Application
10.1 Overview
10.2 Infrared Cameras Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 and 2027
10.3 Consumer Electronics
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Consumer Electronics Market Forecast and Analysis
10.4 Security and Surveillance
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Security and Surveillance Market Forecast and Analysis
10.5 Aerospace & Defense
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Aerospace & Defense Market Forecast and Analysis
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis
11. Infrared Cameras Market - Geographic Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America: Infrared Cameras Market
11.3 Europe: Infrared Cameras Market
11.4 APAC: Infrared Cameras Market
11.5 MEA: Infrared Cameras Market
11.6 SAM: Infrared Cameras Market
12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Infrared Cameras Market
12.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Initiative
13.3 New Development
14. Company Profiles
14.1 Leonardo
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 Teledyne DALSA
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 Seek Thermal, Inc.
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 LYNRED
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 Axis Communications AB
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 FLIR Systems, Inc.
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 Fluke Corporation
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
14.10 Infrared Cameras Inc.
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Products and Services
14.10.4 Financial Overview
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Developments
15. Appendix
15.1 About the Publisher
15.2 Word Index
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hw89zg
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article