Global Infrared Detector Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global infrared detector market reached a value of $437.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach $737.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.50% during 2022-2027.



Infrared (IR) detectors are electronic devices that are used to detect infrared radiation to measure heat and detect motion. They consist of photodiodes or phototransistors and the sensor, which consists of mercury cadmium telluride, lead sulfide and indium antimonide in silicon.

They are commonly available in thermal, microbolometer, indium gallium arsenide, photo (quantum) detector variants. IR detectors are widely used in flame detectors, gas analysers, gas warning devices, medical gas measurement technology for contactless precision temperature measurement. They are also utilized in smart homes, biomedical imaging, spectroscopy, people and motion sensing solutions. In comparison to traditionally used detectors, IR detectors can detect infrared light from a distance and have a compact size



The increasing demand for motion- and people-sensing devices is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market. IR detectors are installed in retail shops, homes, museums and libraries and are widely used in burglar alarms, security cameras, safety lighting and garage doors.

Additionally, the increasing product utilization in the military and defense industry for surveillance, target detection and target tracking due to the compact size and ability to detect the light from distance is favoring the market growth. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the launch of novel infrared sensors for phone cameras, augmented reality (AR) glasses and driverless vehicles that enable the consumers to see through fog and smoke are providing a thrust to the market growth.

In line with this, the widespread product adoption in industrial plants to monitor the functioning of boilers, motors, electrical peripherals and bearings is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing product deployment in smart homes, along with the rising utilization of IR detectors at airports and railway stations, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Excelitas Technologies Corp., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., InfraTec GmbH, Lynred, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd., Omron Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, TE Connectivity, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Texas Instruments Incorporated



