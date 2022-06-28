Global Infrared Detector Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Jun 28, 2022, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infrared Detector Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global infrared detector market reached a value of $437.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach $737.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Infrared (IR) detectors are electronic devices that are used to detect infrared radiation to measure heat and detect motion. They consist of photodiodes or phototransistors and the sensor, which consists of mercury cadmium telluride, lead sulfide and indium antimonide in silicon.
They are commonly available in thermal, microbolometer, indium gallium arsenide, photo (quantum) detector variants. IR detectors are widely used in flame detectors, gas analysers, gas warning devices, medical gas measurement technology for contactless precision temperature measurement. They are also utilized in smart homes, biomedical imaging, spectroscopy, people and motion sensing solutions. In comparison to traditionally used detectors, IR detectors can detect infrared light from a distance and have a compact size
The increasing demand for motion- and people-sensing devices is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market. IR detectors are installed in retail shops, homes, museums and libraries and are widely used in burglar alarms, security cameras, safety lighting and garage doors.
Additionally, the increasing product utilization in the military and defense industry for surveillance, target detection and target tracking due to the compact size and ability to detect the light from distance is favoring the market growth. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the launch of novel infrared sensors for phone cameras, augmented reality (AR) glasses and driverless vehicles that enable the consumers to see through fog and smoke are providing a thrust to the market growth.
In line with this, the widespread product adoption in industrial plants to monitor the functioning of boilers, motors, electrical peripherals and bearings is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing product deployment in smart homes, along with the rising utilization of IR detectors at airports and railway stations, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Excelitas Technologies Corp., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., InfraTec GmbH, Lynred, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd., Omron Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, TE Connectivity, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Texas Instruments Incorporated
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global infrared detector market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global infrared detector market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the spectral range?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global infrared detector market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Infrared Detector Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Thermal Detector
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Photo Detector
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Spectral Range
7.1 Short-wave Infrared
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Medium-wave Infrared
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Long-wave Infrared
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Mercury Cadmium Telluride
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs)
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Pyroelectric
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Thermopile
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Microbolometer
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Aerospace and Defense
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Automotive
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Consumer Electronics
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Industrial
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Medical
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Security
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Excelitas Technologies Corp.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 InfraTec GmbH
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Lynred
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 Omron Corporation
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Raytheon Technologies Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 TE Connectivity
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Texas Instruments Incorporated
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bah2qp
