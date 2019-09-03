Global Infrared Sensors Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Infrared Sensors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$451.



2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 10.7%. Uncooled Infrared Sensors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$697.7 Million by the year 2025, Uncooled Infrared Sensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$17.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$30.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Uncooled Infrared Sensors will reach a market size of US$39.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$105.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, DRS Technologies, Inc. (USA); Excelitas Technologies Corporation (USA); FLIR Systems, Inc. (USA); General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. (USA); Hamamatsu Photonics KK (Japan); L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (USA); MicroStrategy, Inc. (USA); Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan); Nippon Avionics Co., Ltd. (Japan); Omron Corporation (Japan); Raytheon Company (USA); Sofradir Group (France); Testo SE & Co. KGaA (Germany); Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Infrared Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Uncooled Infrared Sensors (Segment) Global Competitor Market

Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Cooled Infrared Sensors (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION

DRS TECHNOLOGIES

EXCELITAS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

FLIR SYSTEMS

GENERAL DYNAMICS MISSION SYSTEMS

HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS KK

L-3 COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

MICROSTRATEGY

MURATA MANUFACTURING

NIPPON AVIONICS

OMRON CORPORATION

RAYTHEON COMPANY

SOFRADIR GROUP

TESTO SE & CO. KGAA

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS



V. CURATED RESEARCH

