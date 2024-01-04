Global Infrared Thermometers Strategic Business Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of 140+ Companies including A&D, Bosch, Actherm, Biotest Medical, AndesFit System & Alicn Medical

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infrared Thermometers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Infrared Thermometers Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Infrared Thermometers estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Forehead, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Ear segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $419.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

The Infrared Thermometers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$419.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$178 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR

Key Report Features

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Market Trends & Drivers

  • Rise in Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market for Infrared Thermometers
  • Innovations in Infrared Thermometers to Propel Market Growth
  • Select Launches of Infrared Thermometers
  • DeltaTrak Introduces Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer (2020)
  • Advanced Technology-embedded Compact Infrared Thermometer
  • Self-Care Management Evokes Sales Opportunities
  • COVID-19 Results in Notable Shortage of Thermometer Stocks
  • Employers' Focus on Temperature Screening at Workplaces to Boost Infrared Thermometers Demand
  • Regulatory Guidance on Temperature Screening at Workplaces
  • Amazon to Start Temperature Screening of Warehouse Workers amidst Growing Unrest about COVID-19 Exposure
  • Parks & Attractions Brace Temperature Screening for Guests amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
  • Exponential Increase in Urban Population to Drive Market Expansion
  • Aging Population: A Potential Growth Driver
  • Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
  • Increasing Pediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers
  • Accuracy Concerns of Infrared Thermometers
  • Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights Need to Redesign Temperature Guns

Companies Profiled

  • A&D Company
  • American Diagnostic
  • Bosch
  • BPL Medical Technologies Pvt., Ltd.
  • Actherm
  • Biotest Medical
  • Amico
  • AME
  • AViTA
  • B.Well Swiss AG
  • Babybelle Asia Ltd.
  • AndesFit System Limited
  • Alicn Medical(Shenzhen),Inc.
  • Beybi Plastik Fabrikasi Sanayi AS

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • Infrared Thermometers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • A Prelude to Infrared Thermometers
  • COVID-19 Infection spreads like Wild Fire Globally, Infrared Thermometers Play an Indispensible Role in Identifying Infected Patients
  • Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Worldwide
  • Total Global COVID-19 Cases Distribution (in Percentage) by Country
  • COVID-19 Cases Worldwide: Total Cases, Deaths, Cases Per Million Population and Deaths Per Million Population for Top Nations (As of 23rd April 2020)
  • Body Temperature - An Important Indicator of Health and Well-Being
  • Non-Contact Thermometers Score High During Pandemics
  • As the World Economy Struggles under Covid-19 Impact, Infrared Thermometer Sales Rises High
  • US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
  • Leading US Employers Deploying Infrared Thermometers for COVID-19 Detection
  • Competitive Scenario

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzv70o

News Releases in Similar Topics

