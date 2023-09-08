Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Platform-as-a-Service Industry Report 2023-2028: Partner Ecosystems Will Drive International Penetration with Burgeoning Opportunities in Generative AI

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Infrastructure-as-a-service and Platform-as-a-service Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delves into the market for cloud IaaS and PaaS, the factors that will help this market grow, key challenges for public cloud infrastructure and platform providers, and growth opportunities for the future. The report also provides global and regional market revenues for 2022, and a forecast to 2028.

Cloud infrastructure and platforms are the foundational elements that underpins enterprise digital transformation. The uncertain economic climate of 2022, which has carried over into 2023, has undoubtedly affected enterprise IT budgets and priorities.

Macroeconomic trends-high interest rates, inflation, stagnant consumer demand, a weak housing market, layoffs in the tech sector have made enterprises more cautious: they exercise more scrutiny and institute more levels of oversight over their technology investments.

As a result, while the market for infrastructure-and platforms-as-a-service (Iaas and PaaS) continued to grow in 2022, it did so at a slower rate than the industry is accustomed to over the past 3 to 4 years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  1. Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  2. The Strategic Imperative
  3. The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global IaaS and PaaS Market
  4. Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Market Overview
  • Market Definitions
  • Segmentation
  • Segmentation by Region
  • Research Scope
  • Competitors in the Global Cloud IaaS Market
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis

3 Forecasts

  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Co-innovation with Partners
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Partner Ecosystems Will Drive International Penetration
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Cloud Optimization and Cost Management Support
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Generative AI

