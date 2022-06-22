Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Report 2022: A $195+ Billion Industry in 2026 - Long-term Forecast to 2031

DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Global Market Report 2022, By Deployment Type, Application, End User, Industry Vertical, Operation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infrastructure as a service (iaas) market is expected to grow from $65.87 billion in 2021 to $82.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9%. The high growth is mainly due to growth in online services due to COVID-19 that increased demand for IaaS. The market is expected to reach $195.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24%.



The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market consists of sales of computer infrastructure by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide IaaS on-demand through an internet platform. IaaS refers to providing access to computer infrastructure through networked servers.

The market comprises of revenue generated by the establishments providing IaaS host hardware, software, servers, storage and other infrastructure components for their users. These components include networking features, computer hardware, space for data storage, system maintenance, backup and resiliency planning. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of infrastructure as a service (IaaS) are public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud. The public cloud the service provider offers solutions over the public Internet and shared across organizations, while clients use or purchase them on a subscription or a pay-per-usage model.

The various industry for IaaS are banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government and education, healthcare, IT and telecom, retail, manufacturing, media and entertainment and others and operations are rechargeable and non-rechargeable.

The IaaS are applied in managed hosting, storage as a service, disaster recovery as a service and backup, compute as a service (CaaS), network as a service (NaaS), content delivery services, high-performance computing as a service (HPcaaS). It is mainly used by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.



North America was the largest region in the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market. The regions covered in the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rise in cloud adoption across several industry verticals such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government and education, healthcare, IT and telecom, retail, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and more at a rapid pace is expected to propel the market growth of infrastructure as a service market during the forecast period.

Several industries are adopting IaaS owing to benefits such as low cost and improved reliability and scalability. The banking sector is one such where a higher rate of Iaas adoption is witnessed due to the substantial benefits of cloud computing including data analytics, AI-driven analytics with machine and deep learning algorithms, agility and scale.

Privacy and data protection concerns are expected to hinder the growth of infrastructure as a service market during the forecast period. The typical IaaS security threats are data leaks, compromising accounts and authentication bypass, interface and API hacking, cyber-attacks, permanent data loss, lack of awareness about capabilities the cloud offers, vulnerability of applications and abuse of cloud services.

According to 2020 Global Networking Trends report published by Cisco, by 2022, more than 50% of enterprise data will be created and processed outside the data centre or cloud, an increase from less than 10% in 2019. With the increasing distribution of data, I&O organizations face challenges to provide data protection and management. Thus, the privacy and data protection concern which pose challenges to the service providers are expected to hinder the market growth.



Distributed cloud, referred to the availability of public cloud services in different physical solutions while the provider remains responsible for the operation, governance, updates and evolution of the services, is expected to be one of the major opportunities for the development of the infrastructure as a service market.

This distributed cloud model is advantageous to the organizations that have faced issues related to the physical locations in the past. This will allow infrastructure and operations organizations to place the public cloud services at the locations of their choice which will attract consumers who are willing to modernize using the public cloud.

The rise of Edge cloud computing and multi-cloud computing will eventually result in the rise to the concept of distributed cloud. By 2020, organizations such as Amazon Web Services Outposts, Google Cloud Anthos, and Microsoft Azure Arc., have initiated the edge cloud computing.

With the increase in different industry verticals towards cloud-based services, the trend of distributed cloud which overcomes the challenges of physical location constraints will prove to be one of the major opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Characteristics



3. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)



5. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market, Segmentation By Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

6.2. Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Managed Hosting

Storage As A Service

Disaster Recovery As A Service And Backup

Compute As A Service (CaaS)

Network As A Service (NaaS)

Content Delivery Services

High-Performance Computing As A Service (HPcaaS)

6.3. Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

6.4. Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market, Segmentation By Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Government And Education

Healthcare

It And Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Media And Entertainment

Others

6.5. Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market, Segmentation By Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Rechargeable

Non-rechargeable

7. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

