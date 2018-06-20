Global Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market 2017-2023 by Syringe, Insulin, Volumetric, Ambulatory, Patient Controlled Analgesia, Implantable and Enteral Infusion Pumps

The Global Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market size is expected to reach $9.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Infusion pumps and accessories are a set of drugs delivering devices which are used to administer medications in a controlled, precise and automated manner. These devices are for therapeutic purposes, and come handy in critical care, pain management and other applications, to administer medications on a continuous basis to ensure patients comfort and also offer pain-free therapy. The use of these infusion systems avoids medical errors, which otherwise could lead to serious life-threatening situations or also possibilities of death.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and gastrointestinal disorders has been the major factor driving the growth of the infusion pumps and accessories, globally. Additionally, rising geriatric population, and surge in demand of portable infusion pump to minimize hospital expenditure are factors that is expected to propel the market growth.



Scope of the Report



Based on product the market is segmented into Devices & Pumps and Accessories & Disposables.

Devices & Pumps further categorised into Syringe Infusion Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Volumetric Infusion Pumps, Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Patient Controlled Analgesia Pumps, Implantable Infusion Pumps, and Enteral Infusion Pumps.

Accessories & Disposables segment includes Infusion Catheters, Valves, IV sets, Cannulas, Tubing, Needles, and Other.

Disposables Based on end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Home Care, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and Other End User.

Based on application, the market is segmented into Gastroenterology, Diabetes, Analgesia & Pain Management Chemotherapy, Pediatrics & Neonatology, and Other Application.

Key companies profiled in the report include



B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic Plc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Chemyx, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Pfizer Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc)

Insulet Corporation

Baxter International Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. Global Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market



4. Global Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market by End User



5. Global Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market by Application



6. Global Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market by Region



7. Company Profiles



