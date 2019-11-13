GLOBAL INFUSION PUMPS & ACCESSORIES MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global infusion pumps & accessories market is anticipated to project a CAGR of 5.83% during the projected period. The rising demand for home healthcare and its increasing popularity, coupled with the widespread chronic diseases, are the market drivers estimated to push the market growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826887/?utm_source=PRN

MARKET INSIGHTS

The growing application range of infusion pump and the rising geriatric population, are contributing to the growth of the market.The increasing number of patients, along with the availability of trained professionals, is resulting in increased adoption of infusion pumps.



It is estimated that the hospitals would be the dominating end-user, during the forecasted period.The disposable medical supplies are vital for the hospitals, since they aid in the reduction of both, time and cost.



Subsequently, there is an increasing demand for disposable medical supplies in order to curb contamination and infections.Thus, the accessories and disposables segment is estimated to contribute dearly to the market during the projected period.



There is an increasing demand for better healthcare in developing countries, and this gives rise to many growth opportunities for the infusion pumps & accessories in these regions, especially the emerging markets. At the same time, the errors associated with the infusion pumps like broken components and alarm errors, is expected to pose a challenge for the growth of the infusion pumps & accessories market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global market for infusion pumps & accessories is studied after segregating into the market regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.The North American market region encompasses the largest market share, as a result of well-established healthcare facilities, and increased demands for advanced medical facilities.



The Asia Pacific region with regard to the infusion pumps & accessories market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. This is primarily due to the rising incidents of several chronic diseases.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the major companies in the market include, CME Medical UK Ltd., Braun Melsungen Ag, Baxter International Inc., Icu Medical Inc., Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA, Becton, Dickinson And Company, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

2. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

3. BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

4. CME MEDICAL UK LTD.

5. FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

6. ICU MEDICAL INC.

7. JOHNSON & JOHNSON

8. MOOG INC.

9. SMITHS GROUP PLC. (SMITHS MEDICAL)

10. TERUMO MEDICAL CORPORATION

11. HALYARD HEALTH

12. MINDRAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

13. MICREL MEDICAL DEVICES

14. INSULET CORPORATION

15. MEDTRONIC



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826887/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

