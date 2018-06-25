Global Infusion Pumps Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Infusion Pumps in US$ Â by the following Product Segments: Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Animas Corporation
- Baxter International Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
INFUSION PUMPS MCP-6134 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Infusion Pumps: An Alternate Drug Delivery Option
Current and Future Analysis
Developed Economies Dominate Infusion Pumps Market
Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for Infusion Pumps
Table 1: Growth of Developing Markets Vis-Ã -Vis Developed Regions in the Global Infusion Pumps Market (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analysis by Product Segments
Infusion Errors & Technology Defenses Developed Over the Years
Rise in Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Infusion Pumps Demand
The Diabetes Epidemic - Untapped Potential for Insulin Pumps
Global Diabetes Expenditure: Opportunity Indicator for Insulin Pumps Market
Table 3: Diabetes Related Healthcare Expenditure by Region: 2015 & 2040 (in US$ Billion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cancer Pain Offers Potential Opportunities for Pain Management Pumps
2. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Infusion Pumps - A Highly Consolidated Market
Table 4: Leading Players in Global Infusion Pumps Market (2016): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Insulin Pumps Market - Competition Intensifies
Table 5: Leading Players in the Global Insulin Pumps Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Comparison of Select Durable Insulin Pumps by Manufacturer
Medtronic Banks on New Solutions and Distribution Expansion to Retain Dominance
J&Jâ€™s OneTouch Via - A Discrete Solution for On-Demand Insulin
Ypsomed Eyes Brighter Prospects with YpsoPump
Medtrum - A New Entrant with a Strong Product; Threatening to Take the Market by Storm
Competitive Landscape in the Insulin Patch Pump Market
OmniPod Benefits from Lack of Close Competition in its League
Insulet Focuses on Advances in Technology and Services to Gain Market Share
Cellnovoâ€™s Patch Pump Combines Functionality and Cost- Effectiveness
V-Go - An Affordable Patch Pump for Type II Diabetics
Expiry of Warranty Provides New Opportunities to Insulin Pump Makers
Customer Satisfaction: Crucial to Stay Competitive
Enteral Feeding Devices: An Intensely Competitive Market
Multinationals Target Emerging Markets - The New Hotspots for Growth
3. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
Infusion Errors: A Key Driving Force for Newer Technologies
Manufacturers Focus on Interoperability with EMR Systems
Security of Wireless Medical Device - A Vital Factor
Shift from Hospital Environments to Alternative-Sites/ Home Settings Drives the market for Home Infusion Pumps
Product Complexity Thwarts ROI on Devices
Smart Pump Technology: A Major Growth Driver
Smart Pumps with Innovative Features
Improving Functionality for Enhanced Patient Compliance
Maintaining Smartness Quotient of Smart Infusion Pumps
Product Bundling: A Double Whammy Success
Analgesia Infusion Pumps Continue to Register Favorable Growth
Disposable Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market Exhibits Notable Stride Forward
Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Overview
Replacements Offer Potential Growth Opportunities
Preference for Enteral Nutrition over Parenteral Nutrition Bodes Well
Enteral Nutrition Therapy in Treating Adult Malnutrition Offers Growth Opportunities
Home Enteral Therapy to Boost Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices
Insulin Pumps - Designed for Optimum Disease Management
The Rise of Smart Pumps
Manufacturers Eye Type II Diabetes Market
Implantable Insulin Pumps - The Next Generation of Insulin Pumps
Patch Pumps Gain Manufacturer Attention
Insulin Pump Training - An Important Driver
Complicated Insulin Pump Software Makes Pump Use Difficult for the Aged
Competition from Other Insulin Delivery Technologies Continues
Maturity Hits Volumetric Infusion Pumps Market
Equipment Recalls Thwarts Growth Prospects
Stringent Safety Regulations Impede Time-to-Market
Look into Select Technology Advancements
Ivenix Develops Next-Generation Infusion Management Platform
Innovfusion Develops Advanced Infusion Pumps to Provide Relief from Labor Pain
Summit Medicalâ€™s Low-Cost Portable Infusion Pumps Improve Patient Care
Product Malfunctioning Erodes Penetration of Implantable Infusion Pumps
4. MACRO-DRIVERS
Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for the Market
Table 6: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Region (2016E) ( includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Table 7: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population (2015 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/ Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in â€˜000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rise in Incidence of Cancer and Central Nervous System Diseases Foster Growth
World Cancer Statistics: Incidence and Mortality Data
Table 9: Worldwide Incidence of Cancer (2012, 2020 & 2030): Number of New Cases Diagnosed (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World Cancer Incidence by Geographic Region and Gender (2012): Number of New Cancer Cases Reported (in Thousands) for Asia-Oceania, Europe, North America, Latin America & the Caribbean, and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Global Cancer Incidence by Income Group: 2012 (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Cancer Mortality by Geographic Region and Gender (2012): Number of Cancer-Related Deaths in Thousands for Asia-Oceania, Europe, North America, Latin America & the Caribbean, and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Diabetes Incidence and Prevalence
Global Diabetic Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Table 13: Major Spenders on Diabetes (2015): Annual Expenditure on Diabetes Treatment and Management in US$ Billion for Ten Leading Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Global Diabetic Population by Region (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Top Ten Diabetic Countries by Number of Individuals with Diabetes for 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Top Ten Diabetic Countries by Number of Individuals with Diabetes for 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Alarming Rise in Obesity - A Business Case for Diabetes Care
Table 17: Obesity Rates (%) in OECD Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Obese and Overweight & Obese Population in the World (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown by Region for US, European Union, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rise in HIV Prevalence Provides Ample Growth Opportunities
Global HIV Statistics - Opportunity Indicators for Enteral Feeding Devices
Table 19: HIV Infection Statistics Worldwide: As of 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Worldwide HIV Prevalence and Incidence (in Million) by Region: 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
FDA Announces Initiative to Address Safety Concerns Related to Infusion Pumps
FDA Announces a New Mandate for Manufacturing Companies
Regulations Promote Adoption of Premium-Priced Safety Devices
ISO 80369 Standards for Small-Bore Connector
ENFit - The New ISO Standard Enteral Feeding Connecting System
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
7. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS
Intelligraphics Enters into Collaboration with Ivenixto Develop Intelligent Infusion Pump Platform
Smiths Medical Introduces New Software Version for use with MedfusionÂ® 4000 wireless syringe pumps
Caesarea Medical Announces Launch of its latest Dual Channel Infusion Pump
Medtronic Launches MiniMedÂ® 630G System
Hospira Introduces LifeCare PCA 7.0 infusion pump with EMR Connectivity
Smiths Medical Launches New CADDÂ®-Solis Pump
Animas Bags FDA Approval for AnimasÂ® VibeÂ® Insulin Pump and Continuous Glucose Monitoring System
Medtronic Rolls Out MiniMed 640G Insulin Pump
B. Braun Medical Secures FDA Approval for InfusomatÂ® Space Pump
Zyno Medical Gains CE Mark Approval for Z-800 Infusion Pump System
Hospira Receives FDA Clearance for Plum 360 Infusion System
BioLeonhardt Develops Stem Cell Pump
Animas Rolls Out AnimasÂ® Vibeâ„¢ Insulin Pump with Latest Dexcom CGM Technology
Baxter Gets FDA Clearance for SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library
Animas Bags CE Mark Approval for AnimasÂ® Vibeâ„¢ Insulin Pump and Dexcom G4â„¢ PLATINUM CGM System
Animas Secures FDA Approval for AnimasÂ® Vibeâ„¢ Insulin Pump and Continuous Glucose Monitoring System
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Omnicell and Hospira Collaborate for System Interoperability
BD Enters into Collaboration with JDRF to Develop Extended Wear Innovations for Insulin Infusion Delivery
Teleflex Signs Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier Inc. for Implantable Infusion Ports
ICU Medical to Acquire Pfizerâ€™s Infusion Therapy Business
Zyno Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Nimbus II Ambulatory Infusion System
InfuSystem to Acquire Infusion Pump Assets from InfusAID, LLC
Medtronic to Manufacture and Deploy Advanced Diabetes Therapies in Chengdu, China
Pfizer Considers Sale of the Infusion Pump Business
Pfizer Acquires Hospira
InfuSystem Completes Acquisition of Ciscura
Becton Dickinson Takes Over CareFusion
Hospira Inks Agreement with Cerner for Developing Infusion Pump Information Platform
Animas Partners with Tidepool
Medtronic Partners with BD to Develop New Insulin Pump with BD FlowSmart Technology
Fresenius Kabi Inks Agreement with Amerinet
Hospira Faces Class I Recall of GemStar Infusion System
9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Animas Corporation (USA)
Baxter International Inc. (USA)
B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Halyard Health, Inc. (USA)
Hospira, Inc. (USA)
ICU Medical, Inc. (USA)
Insulet Corporation (USA)
Medtronic, PLC (Ireland)
Moog, Inc. (USA)
Smiths Medical (USA)
Sooil Development Co. Ltd. (Korea)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA)
Teleflex Incorporated (USA)
Terumo Corporation (Japan)
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Insulin Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World Historic Review for Insulin Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Insulin Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Large Volume Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World Historic Review for Large Volume Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Large Volume Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PCA Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World Historic Review for PCA Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for PCA Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringe Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World Historic Review for Syringe Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Syringe Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Government Incentives to Drive Growth in the Infusion Pumps Market
Smart Infusion Pumps Grab Attention
Affordability and Convenience Fuel Demand for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps
Product Recalls Present New Opportunities for Infusion Pump Makers
Changing Competitive Dynamics
Insulin Pumps Market Sees Robust Growth
Table 42: Prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in the US (2013 & 2035): Number of People with DM (in Thousands) in the 20-79 Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: US Market for Diabetes Management (2015 & 2018P): Percentage Share Breakdown by Treatment Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competition
Table 44: The US Insulin Pumps Market by Leading Players (2015): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Medtronic, Animas (J&J), Insulet, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Inclination towards Patch Pumps
Reimbursements
Regulatory Environment
FDA Announces Initiative to Address Safety Concerns Related to Infusion Pumps
Product Launches/Approvals
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 45: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: US Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: US 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 48: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Canadian Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Japan - An Important Market for Infusion Pumps
Table 51: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Terumo Corporation - A Key Japanese Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Japanese Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Infusion Pumps Market to Post Modest Growth Over Long-Term
Pumps Find Increased Usage in Chemotherapy
Insulin Pumps Market in Europe
Product Launches/Approvals
B.Market Analytics
Table 55: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: European Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: European 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: European Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: European 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
Table 61: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: French Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: French 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 64: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: German Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: German 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 67: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Italian Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
Market Analysis
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: UK 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 73: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Spanish Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Diabetes & Insulin Pumps Market in Russia
B.Market Analytics
Table 76: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Russian Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for Infusion Pumps
Alternate-Site and Home Care Settings Fuel Infusion Pumps Market
Aging Populace - Potential Opportunities
Table 82: Over 65 Years Individuals as % of the Total Population in Select Asian Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Diabetes Incidence in Asia-Pacific Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Select Regional Markets
China
India
Australia
Indonesia
Product Launches
Sooil Development Co. Ltd. - A Key Korean Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Brazil - The Largest Healthcare Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 89: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Latin American Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Latin American Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Demand for Insulin Pumps on Rise in the UAE
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 63) The United States (29) Japan (4) Europe (19) - France (3) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (3) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7) Middle East (3) Latin America (1)
