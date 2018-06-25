Global Infusion Pumps Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Infusion Pumps in US$ Â by the following Product Segments: Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443602



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Animas Corporation

- Baxter International Inc.

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443602



INFUSION PUMPS MCP-6134 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Infusion Pumps: An Alternate Drug Delivery Option

Current and Future Analysis

Developed Economies Dominate Infusion Pumps Market

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for Infusion Pumps

Table 1: Growth of Developing Markets Vis-Ã -Vis Developed Regions in the Global Infusion Pumps Market (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analysis by Product Segments

Infusion Errors & Technology Defenses Developed Over the Years

Rise in Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Infusion Pumps Demand

The Diabetes Epidemic - Untapped Potential for Insulin Pumps

Global Diabetes Expenditure: Opportunity Indicator for Insulin Pumps Market

Table 3: Diabetes Related Healthcare Expenditure by Region: 2015 & 2040 (in US$ Billion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cancer Pain Offers Potential Opportunities for Pain Management Pumps



2. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Infusion Pumps - A Highly Consolidated Market

Table 4: Leading Players in Global Infusion Pumps Market (2016): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Insulin Pumps Market - Competition Intensifies

Table 5: Leading Players in the Global Insulin Pumps Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Comparison of Select Durable Insulin Pumps by Manufacturer

Medtronic Banks on New Solutions and Distribution Expansion to Retain Dominance

J&Jâ€™s OneTouch Via - A Discrete Solution for On-Demand Insulin

Ypsomed Eyes Brighter Prospects with YpsoPump

Medtrum - A New Entrant with a Strong Product; Threatening to Take the Market by Storm

Competitive Landscape in the Insulin Patch Pump Market

OmniPod Benefits from Lack of Close Competition in its League

Insulet Focuses on Advances in Technology and Services to Gain Market Share

Cellnovoâ€™s Patch Pump Combines Functionality and Cost- Effectiveness

V-Go - An Affordable Patch Pump for Type II Diabetics

Expiry of Warranty Provides New Opportunities to Insulin Pump Makers

Customer Satisfaction: Crucial to Stay Competitive

Enteral Feeding Devices: An Intensely Competitive Market

Multinationals Target Emerging Markets - The New Hotspots for Growth



3. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

Infusion Errors: A Key Driving Force for Newer Technologies

Manufacturers Focus on Interoperability with EMR Systems

Security of Wireless Medical Device - A Vital Factor

Shift from Hospital Environments to Alternative-Sites/ Home Settings Drives the market for Home Infusion Pumps

Product Complexity Thwarts ROI on Devices

Smart Pump Technology: A Major Growth Driver

Smart Pumps with Innovative Features

Improving Functionality for Enhanced Patient Compliance

Maintaining Smartness Quotient of Smart Infusion Pumps

Product Bundling: A Double Whammy Success

Analgesia Infusion Pumps Continue to Register Favorable Growth

Disposable Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market Exhibits Notable Stride Forward

Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Overview

Replacements Offer Potential Growth Opportunities

Preference for Enteral Nutrition over Parenteral Nutrition Bodes Well

Enteral Nutrition Therapy in Treating Adult Malnutrition Offers Growth Opportunities

Home Enteral Therapy to Boost Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices

Insulin Pumps - Designed for Optimum Disease Management

The Rise of Smart Pumps

Manufacturers Eye Type II Diabetes Market

Implantable Insulin Pumps - The Next Generation of Insulin Pumps

Patch Pumps Gain Manufacturer Attention

Insulin Pump Training - An Important Driver

Complicated Insulin Pump Software Makes Pump Use Difficult for the Aged

Competition from Other Insulin Delivery Technologies Continues

Maturity Hits Volumetric Infusion Pumps Market

Equipment Recalls Thwarts Growth Prospects

Stringent Safety Regulations Impede Time-to-Market

Look into Select Technology Advancements

Ivenix Develops Next-Generation Infusion Management Platform

Innovfusion Develops Advanced Infusion Pumps to Provide Relief from Labor Pain

Summit Medicalâ€™s Low-Cost Portable Infusion Pumps Improve Patient Care

Product Malfunctioning Erodes Penetration of Implantable Infusion Pumps



4. MACRO-DRIVERS

Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for the Market

Table 6: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Region (2016E) ( includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Table 7: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population (2015 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/ Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in â€˜000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in Incidence of Cancer and Central Nervous System Diseases Foster Growth

World Cancer Statistics: Incidence and Mortality Data

Table 9: Worldwide Incidence of Cancer (2012, 2020 & 2030): Number of New Cases Diagnosed (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Cancer Incidence by Geographic Region and Gender (2012): Number of New Cancer Cases Reported (in Thousands) for Asia-Oceania, Europe, North America, Latin America & the Caribbean, and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Global Cancer Incidence by Income Group: 2012 (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Cancer Mortality by Geographic Region and Gender (2012): Number of Cancer-Related Deaths in Thousands for Asia-Oceania, Europe, North America, Latin America & the Caribbean, and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Diabetes Incidence and Prevalence

Global Diabetic Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Table 13: Major Spenders on Diabetes (2015): Annual Expenditure on Diabetes Treatment and Management in US$ Billion for Ten Leading Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global Diabetic Population by Region (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Top Ten Diabetic Countries by Number of Individuals with Diabetes for 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Top Ten Diabetic Countries by Number of Individuals with Diabetes for 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Alarming Rise in Obesity - A Business Case for Diabetes Care

Table 17: Obesity Rates (%) in OECD Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Obese and Overweight & Obese Population in the World (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown by Region for US, European Union, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in HIV Prevalence Provides Ample Growth Opportunities

Global HIV Statistics - Opportunity Indicators for Enteral Feeding Devices

Table 19: HIV Infection Statistics Worldwide: As of 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Worldwide HIV Prevalence and Incidence (in Million) by Region: 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

FDA Announces Initiative to Address Safety Concerns Related to Infusion Pumps

FDA Announces a New Mandate for Manufacturing Companies

Regulations Promote Adoption of Premium-Priced Safety Devices

ISO 80369 Standards for Small-Bore Connector

ENFit - The New ISO Standard Enteral Feeding Connecting System



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



7. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS

Intelligraphics Enters into Collaboration with Ivenixto Develop Intelligent Infusion Pump Platform

Smiths Medical Introduces New Software Version for use with MedfusionÂ® 4000 wireless syringe pumps

Caesarea Medical Announces Launch of its latest Dual Channel Infusion Pump

Medtronic Launches MiniMedÂ® 630G System

Hospira Introduces LifeCare PCA 7.0 infusion pump with EMR Connectivity

Smiths Medical Launches New CADDÂ®-Solis Pump

Animas Bags FDA Approval for AnimasÂ® VibeÂ® Insulin Pump and Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

Medtronic Rolls Out MiniMed 640G Insulin Pump

B. Braun Medical Secures FDA Approval for InfusomatÂ® Space Pump

Zyno Medical Gains CE Mark Approval for Z-800 Infusion Pump System

Hospira Receives FDA Clearance for Plum 360 Infusion System

BioLeonhardt Develops Stem Cell Pump

Animas Rolls Out AnimasÂ® Vibeâ„¢ Insulin Pump with Latest Dexcom CGM Technology

Baxter Gets FDA Clearance for SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library

Animas Bags CE Mark Approval for AnimasÂ® Vibeâ„¢ Insulin Pump and Dexcom G4â„¢ PLATINUM CGM System

Animas Secures FDA Approval for AnimasÂ® Vibeâ„¢ Insulin Pump and Continuous Glucose Monitoring System



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Omnicell and Hospira Collaborate for System Interoperability

BD Enters into Collaboration with JDRF to Develop Extended Wear Innovations for Insulin Infusion Delivery

Teleflex Signs Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier Inc. for Implantable Infusion Ports

ICU Medical to Acquire Pfizerâ€™s Infusion Therapy Business

Zyno Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Nimbus II Ambulatory Infusion System

InfuSystem to Acquire Infusion Pump Assets from InfusAID, LLC

Medtronic to Manufacture and Deploy Advanced Diabetes Therapies in Chengdu, China

Pfizer Considers Sale of the Infusion Pump Business

Pfizer Acquires Hospira

InfuSystem Completes Acquisition of Ciscura

Becton Dickinson Takes Over CareFusion

Hospira Inks Agreement with Cerner for Developing Infusion Pump Information Platform

Animas Partners with Tidepool

Medtronic Partners with BD to Develop New Insulin Pump with BD FlowSmart Technology

Fresenius Kabi Inks Agreement with Amerinet

Hospira Faces Class I Recall of GemStar Infusion System



9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Animas Corporation (USA)

Baxter International Inc. (USA)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Halyard Health, Inc. (USA)

Hospira, Inc. (USA)

ICU Medical, Inc. (USA)

Insulet Corporation (USA)

Medtronic, PLC (Ireland)

Moog, Inc. (USA)

Smiths Medical (USA)

Sooil Development Co. Ltd. (Korea)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA)

Teleflex Incorporated (USA)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enteral Feeding Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Insulin Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Insulin Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Insulin Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Large Volume Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Large Volume Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Large Volume Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PCA Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Historic Review for PCA Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for PCA Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Syringe Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Historic Review for Syringe Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Syringe Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Government Incentives to Drive Growth in the Infusion Pumps Market

Smart Infusion Pumps Grab Attention

Affordability and Convenience Fuel Demand for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

Product Recalls Present New Opportunities for Infusion Pump Makers

Changing Competitive Dynamics

Insulin Pumps Market Sees Robust Growth

Table 42: Prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in the US (2013 & 2035): Number of People with DM (in Thousands) in the 20-79 Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: US Market for Diabetes Management (2015 & 2018P): Percentage Share Breakdown by Treatment Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competition

Table 44: The US Insulin Pumps Market by Leading Players (2015): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Medtronic, Animas (J&J), Insulet, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Inclination towards Patch Pumps

Reimbursements

Regulatory Environment

FDA Announces Initiative to Address Safety Concerns Related to Infusion Pumps

Product Launches/Approvals

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: US Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: US 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 48: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Canadian Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Japan - An Important Market for Infusion Pumps

Table 51: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Terumo Corporation - A Key Japanese Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Japanese Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Infusion Pumps Market to Post Modest Growth Over Long-Term

Pumps Find Increased Usage in Chemotherapy

Insulin Pumps Market in Europe

Product Launches/Approvals

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: European Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: European 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: European Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: European 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 61: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: French Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: French 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: German Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: German 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 67: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Italian Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

Market Analysis

Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: UK Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: UK 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 73: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Spanish Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Diabetes & Insulin Pumps Market in Russia

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Russian Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for Infusion Pumps

Alternate-Site and Home Care Settings Fuel Infusion Pumps Market

Aging Populace - Potential Opportunities

Table 82: Over 65 Years Individuals as % of the Total Population in Select Asian Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Diabetes Incidence in Asia-Pacific Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Select Regional Markets

China

India

Australia

Indonesia

Product Launches

Sooil Development Co. Ltd. - A Key Korean Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Brazil - The Largest Healthcare Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 89: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Latin American Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Latin American Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Demand for Insulin Pumps on Rise in the UAE

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Large Volume Infusion Pumps, PCA Infusion Pumps, and Syringe Infusion Pumps Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 63) The United States (29) Japan (4) Europe (19) - France (3) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (3) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7) Middle East (3) Latin America (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443602



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-infusion-pumps-industry-300671571.html