Global Infusion Pumps Market (2021 to 2025) - Leading Players Include Pfizer, Fresenius and Baxter International

The global infusion pumps market is expected to record a value of US$18.80 billion in 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.34%, for the duration spanning 2021-2025.

The factors such as increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, expanding volume of surgical procedures, surging incidences of cancer and rapid adoption of home infusion pump therapies. However, the market growth would be challenged by stringent regulatory requirements for new products, increasing adoption of refurbished and rental infusion pumps and frequent product recalls. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like escalating demand for drug infusion systems, accelerating prevalence of chronic diseases, growing shift towards home healthcare and advancements in technology.

The global infusion pumps market can be segmented on the basis of type, product, technology, application and end-user. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into volumetric pumps, ambulatory pumps, syringe pumps, enteral pumps, Patient Controlled Analgesia (PCA) pumps, implantable pumps and pump accessories. According to product, the market can be categorized into accessories & consumables and devices. Whereas, on the basis of technology, the market can be divided into traditional and specialty pumps. In terms of application, the global infusion pumps market can be split into chemotherapy, gastroenterology, analgesia, diabetes, pediatric & neonatology and other applications. Further, depending on end-users, the market can broadly be segmented into hospitals, homecare settings and other end-users.

The fastest-growing regional market is North America due to increasing research & development activities for the development of innovative infusion pumps, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for infusion pumps on account of high prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

