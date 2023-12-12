Global Infusion Pumps Market Report 2023: A $39.57 Billion Market by 2029 - Smart Infusion Pumps Transforming Medication Administration

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Infusion Pumps Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Product Type (Volumetric, Ambulatory, Insulin, PCA, Syringe Pumps, Others), By Indication, End Use, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Infusion Pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11%. The Global Infusion Pumps Market is expected to generate 39.57 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 17.34 Billion in 2022.

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research study also looks at the market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market's evolution.

The market for infusion pumps has been witnessing consistent expansion as a result of factors such as an ageing population, a rising incidence of chronic illnesses, and the demand for precise and regulated medication administration. A range of infusion pumps are available, encompassing volumetric infusion pumps, syringe pumps, insulin pumps, and others, with each kind fulfilling a distinct role.

The continuous advancement of healthcare technology has resulted in the emergence of increasingly sophisticated and effective infusion pumps. The increasing significance of smart infusion pumps equipped with features such as remote monitoring connectivity and dosage error reduction capabilities has been seen.

The global growth of the infusion pumps market can be attributed to many factors, including the enhanced accessibility to healthcare services in emerging economies, the upward trend in healthcare spending, and the notable increase in the elderly population across various regions.

Scope of the Report

  • The report analyses the Infusion Pumps Market by Value (USD Billion).
  • The report presents the analysis of Infusion Pumps Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.
  • The report analyses the Infusion Pumps Market by Product Type (Volumetric infusion pump, Ambulatory infusion pump, Insulin Infusion Pump, Patient Controlled Analgesia, Syringe Pumps, Other Product Types).
  • The report analyses the Infusion Pumps Market by Indication (Cancer, Diabetes, Pediatrics/Neonatal, Analgesia, Other Indications).
  • The report analyses the Infusion Pumps Market by End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical centers, clinics and others).
  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product type, by indication & by end uses.
  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.
  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Strategic Recommendations

  • Expansion into Emerging Markets
  • Discrete & Portable pumps for Chronic patients

Competitive Positioning

  • Companies' Product Positioning
  • Market Position Matrix
  • Market Share Analysis of Infusion Pumps Market

The companies analysed in the report include

  • Medtronic PLC
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Baxter International
  • B. Braun
  • Fresenius
  • ICU Medical
  • Becton, Dickinson and Co
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • Insulet Corporation
  • Nipro

