Global Ingestible Sensor Industry
Ingestible Sensor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$750.
2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 18.5%. Temperature, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$584.9 Million by the year 2025, Temperature will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$33.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$39.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Temperature will reach a market size of US$30.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$162.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Capsovision, Inc. (USA); Hq, Inc. (USA); Mc10, Inc. (USA); Microchips Biotech, Inc. (USA); Olympus Corporation (Japan); Proteus Digital Health, Inc. (USA)
IV. COMPETITION
CAPSOVISION
HQ
MC10
MICROCHIPS BIOTECH
OLYMPUS CORPORATION
PROTEUS DIGITAL HEALTH, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Share this article