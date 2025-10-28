Global Initiative to Demonstrate Operational Excellence in Nigeria for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Patients

ABUJA, Nigeria, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Innovative Cancer Medicines (ICM) initiative announced the enrollment of the first Nigerian patient in a pioneering demonstration project to provide an immunotherapy drug used to treat cancer. The goal of the initiative is to develop an approach that explores sustainable and effective administration of innovative immuno-oncology therapies in low- and middle-income countries.

The ICM initiative is a collaboration between the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) and the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI), along with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) and Roche, working with the National Hospital in Abuja, an oncology center in Nigeria recognized for its excellence.

Low- and middle-income countries, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, have historically faced challenges in accessing cancer treatments that have been available in high-income countries for decades. Yet Africa is one of the most affected regions globally, with the number of cancer deaths on the continent expected to double by 20401. Among the various cancers affecting the region, colorectal cancer represents a particular concern and is the focus of this initiative. In Nigeria alone, colorectal cancer accounts for approximately 6.4 percent of all cancers and is responsible for nearly 5,900 deaths a year2

"This demonstration project will show to the world that we have institutions in Nigeria that are ready, with the right investments, to introduce and sustainably provide innovative diagnostics and medications," said Dr. Abubakar Bello, Chief Consultant, Clinical and Radiation Oncologist, National Hospital Abuja and the project's Principal Investigator.

"This milestone shows that Nigerian healthcare institutions can deliver world-class cancer care," said Dr. Adekunle Iziaq Salako, Hon. Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Nigeria. "This demonstration project will provide critical evidence on how advanced immunotherapy can be integrated into our health system."

"This project demonstrates that with the right partnerships and health systems investments, cutting-edge cancer treatments can be delivered with the same operational excellence found anywhere in the world," said Dr. Olufunke Fasawe, CHAI Vice President of Integration and Country Director, Nigeria.

Over the next two years, the ICM partnership will support the National Hospital Abuja's demonstration project in Nigeria which features nivolumab, an immunotherapy agent, that is already approved by drug regulators in other countries to address cancers of public health significance. The demonstration project will report on its progress which includes health systems-strengthening investments required to scale up the program.

"Immunotherapy is playing a revolutionary role in the fight against cancer," said Sean Parker, Founder and Chairman of PICI. "It's an ethical imperative that access to these lifesaving treatments not be limited to a privileged few. Our goal with ICM is to demonstrate the feasibility of using best-in-class treatments in clinics in low-resource areas and to inspire a bold, multitiered, access-oriented global approach in the fight against cancer. Two decades ago, partners around the world came together to ensure treatment for HIV for millions of people across sub-Saharan Africa. We hope this project inspires a similarly bold, multitiered global approach in the fight against cancer."

"At Bristol Myers Squibb, we believe everyone should have the opportunity to benefit from medicines and innovations, regardless of geography or circumstance," said Jasmine Greenamyer, Vice President of Global Purpose and Patient Experience at Bristol Myers Squibb. "Our involvement in the ICM initiative reflects our commitment to co-develop operational excellence and effective administration of innovative immuno-oncology therapies in countries like Nigeria. We are proud to collaborate and accelerate progress for patients and communities."

"Where you live should not dictate your health, yet we know millions continue to face obstacles to health care," said Roberto Taboada, Network Lead Anglophone West Africa, Roche Diagnostics, General Manager, Roche Nigeria. "At Roche, we believe that collaboration and cross-sector partnerships are what's needed to increase access to innovation. The ICM partnership is a great example of the public and private sectors each playing a crucial role to spur and scale innovation. We are excited to see the meaningful difference that this brings to patients in Nigeria, and beyond."

Notes to editors

The ICM initiative brings together nonprofit organizations focused on improving access to high quality healthcare, and two world-class biotechnology companies at the cutting edge of diagnostics and medicines for the treatment of cancer. PICI, BMS, and American Cancer Society (ACS) are providing financial support for the demonstration projects; BMS is donating medication and providing training support; and Roche is donating reagents and providing training support.

The initiative builds on CHAI's work to expand access to lifesaving cancer medications through the Cancer Access Partnership (CAP). Since its inception in 2017, CAP has helped increase access to more than two dozen lifesaving cancer medicines in low-income countries in Africa and Asia.

