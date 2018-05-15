Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market - Focus on Devices, Competitive Landscape and Country - Analysis and Forecast (2018-2025)

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market to Reach $37.47 Billion in 2025, Reports BIS Research



The global healthcare scenario is changing rapidly owing to the rising geriatric population as well as the increasing prevalence of diseases.As per the WHO statistics, the global elderly population (aged 65 years and over) was 562 million in 2012 and it increased by 55 million in 2015.



The rising prevalence of various chronic and autoimmune diseases had a profound effect on the global healthcare scenario. The WHO further states that the global prevalence of diabetes, which is one of the chronic diseases, increased to 8.5% in adults over the age of 18 years in 2014, from 4.7% in 1980. These factors have led to an escalated demand for improved treatment and diagnostic services as diagnosis is the very first and crucial step of treating any ailment. The treatment of these chronic diseases involves the frequent administration of drugs, especially biologics and biosimilars. Initially hypodermic needles and syringes were used. Nowadays novel ways to administer drug have been developed like needle free injectors, autoinjectors, pen injectors & prefilled syringes.



The injectable drug delivery devices market includes devices, such as auto-injectors, pen injectors and needle free injection technology. The market consists of various device products which can be used for various routes of administration, such as intravenous, subcutaneous/ intradermal, intra-peritoneal, intra-muscular and others.



These devices are being used for the administration of various medications especially for the biological products and proteins, such as insulin.The market analysis includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players, and the key strategies and developments taking place in this market.



Additionally, it includes market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges), and industry analysis.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global injectable drug delivery market in terms of various factors influencing it, such as recent trends, technological advancements, and regulatory aspects of the market.The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the solutions allied with the injectable drug delivery market.



The market has been segmented into 'devices', 'end-user', 'route of administration' and 'geographical regions'.The report offers the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well informed strategic decisions.



The research uncovers some of the significant parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.



This research report aims at answering questions related to various aspects of the global market with the help of the key factors driving the market, threats that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The study considers the growth-share matrix model for a comprehensive study of the global injectable drug delivery market, and assesses the factors governing the same.



The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global injectable drug delivery market?

• How did the needle less technology evolve, and what is its scope in the future?

• What were the market shares of the leading segments, and sub-segments of the global injectable drug delivery market in 2016 and what will be the value after 2025?

• How will each segment of the global injectable drug delivery market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

• What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

• What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

• What will be the growth rate of the pen injectors and autoinjector devices during the forecast period?

• Which product segment is expected to register the highest CAGR for the injectable drug delivery market?

• How will the homecare segment among the end users grow from 2018 to 2025?

• Which geographical location will contribute to the highest sales of the injectable drug delivery devices during the forecast period?



The key players for the market are Antares Pharma, Becton Dickinson and Company, Baxter International AG, Elcam Medical, Eli-Lilly, Sanofi, Gerresheimer AG, PharmaJet, Injex Pharma, and Schott AG, among others.



Executive Summary

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases as well as the growing geriatric population has lead to rapid changes in the healthcare scenario across the world.



The increased prevalence of autoimmune and lifestyle diseases has led to unprecedented changes in the global healthcare needs. WHO further states that the global prevalence of diabetes, which is one of the chronic diseases, increased to 8.5% in adults over the age of 18 years in 2014, from 4.7% in 1980. This, consequently lead to an escalated demand for improved treatment and diagnostic services as diagnosis is the very first and crucial step of treating any ailment. The treatment of these chronic diseases involves the frequent administration of drugs, especially biologics and biosimilars. The increased interest of biopharmaceutical companies in the biologic medicine led to the demand for better drug packaging and delivery systems. Initially hypodermic needles and syringes were used. Nowadays, novel ways to administer drug have been developed like needle free injectors, autoinjectors, pen injectors & pre-filled syringes.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global injectable drug delivery market in terms of various factors influencing it such as recent trends, technological advancements, and regulatory aspects of the market.



The market has been segmented into 'devices', 'end-users', 'route of administration' and 'geographical regions'.



The global injectable drug delivery market was estimated at $16.73 billion in 2016 and is estimated to grow over $37.47 billion by 2025. The rise in the geriatric population along with the increased prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the demand for the injectable drug delivery devices and drive growth of the global market. The rise in the development and commercialization of biologics for various therapeutic indications is another reason for the increase in the demand for the injectable drug delivery systems. In order to overcome the limitations of needle-based injections, needle free technology for injections was developed.



The global injectable drug delivery device market can be segmented based on devices into needle free technology, auto-injectors & pen injectors. Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into intravenous, sub cutaneous, intraperitoneal, intramuscular and others.



Based on the end users, the market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, homecare, ambulatory centers and others. The market for the homebased care is expected to reach $13,042.6 million by 2025. Geographically, the largest contributor to the growth of the global injectable drug delivery market in 2016 was Europe due to the presence of supportive governmental regulations and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure apart from the increase in the prevalence of diseases. Europe was followed by North America in terms of revenue generation. The emerging markets of the RoW region are expected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to rising healthcare expenditure and increasing patient awareness.



The injectable drug delivery devices provide safe and efficient method of drug delivery along with the advantage of self-administration. The market is expected to grow in the future due to technological development, high demand in the developing nations, rising prevalence of autoimmune and chronic diseases.



The report provides in-depth SWOT analysis of different key players of the market, supported by extensive financial summary of each. The key players for the market are Antares Pharma, Becton Dickinson and Company, Baxter International AG, Elcam Medical, Eli-Lilly, Sanofi, Gerresheimer AG, PharmaJet, Injex Pharma, Schott AG, and among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Netherlands

• Switzerland

• Belgium

• Poland

• Austria

• Turkey

• Rest of Europe

• APAC

• Japan

• China

• Australia

• South Korea

• India

• Malaysia



