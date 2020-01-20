Global Injectable Drugs Delivery Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Injectable Drugs Delivery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$423.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 11%. Device, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$172.8 Billion by the year 2025, Device will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$20.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$19.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Device will reach a market size of US$17 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$73.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Baxter International, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Elcam Medical; Eli Lilly and Company; Gerresheimer AG; INJEX Pharma GmbH; Novartis International AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; SCHOTT AG; Terumo Corporation; Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.







BAXTER INTERNATIONAL

ELCAM MEDICAL

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

GERRESHEIMER AG

INJEX PHARMA GMBH

NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

NOVO NORDISK A/S

SCHOTT AG

TERUMO CORPORATION

TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES



