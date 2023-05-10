Global Injection Moulding Machine Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $19.24 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.4%

May 10, 2023, 21:15 ET
The global injection moulding machine market attained a value of USD 15.74 billion in 2022.
Aided by the increasing demand for plastic products across various industries, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 19.24 billion by 2028.
Injection moulding machines are used to produce a wide range of plastic products, including automotive parts, consumer goods, packaging materials, and medical devices, among others. These machines work by melting plastic materials and injecting them into moulds, where they cool and solidify to form the desired product. Injection moulding machines are available in various sizes and configurations, catering to different production requirements and industry applications.
The global injection moulding machine market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for plastic products across various industries, such as automotive, packaging, consumer goods, and healthcare. The versatility and cost-effectiveness of plastic materials have led to their widespread adoption in various applications, thereby boosting the demand of injection moulding machine market.
The increasing demand for small and intricate plastic parts, particularly in the medical, electronics, and automotive sectors, has led to the development of micro-injection moulding machines. These machines are capable of producing high-precision components with minimum material wastage, which is expected to fuel the growth of the injection moulding machine market.
The rising emphasis on automation and technological advancements in the manufacturing sector is another key factor contributing to the injection moulding machine market expansion. The integration of advanced technologies, such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), has resulted in the development of more efficient and precise injection moulding machines, which further enhances their adoption in various industries.
In addition, the growing focus on sustainability and the need to reduce plastic waste have led to an increased demand for innovative solutions in the injection moulding industry. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development to design machines capable of processing biodegradable and recycled plastics, which is expected to create new opportunities for the growth of the global injection moulding machine market during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on type, machine type, clamping force, sales, end use, and region.
Market Breakup by Type
- Plastic
- Rubber
- Metal
- Ceramic
- Others
Market Breakup by Machine Type
- Hydraulic
- Hybrid
- All-Electric
Market Breakup by Clamping Force
- 0-200 Ton-Force
- 201-500 Ton-Force
- Above 500 Ton-Force
Market Breakup by Sales
- New Sales
- Aftermarket
Market Breakup by End Use
- Automotive
- Consumer Goods
- Packaging
- Electrical and Electronics
- Healthcare
- Others
Market Breakup by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
