Global Inorganic Catalyst Industry Report 2023-2024 & 2028: Paving the Way to Cleaner Energy with Government Backing

Global Inorganic Catalyst market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecasted period of 2024-2028F due to the increasing demand for catalysts in various industrial applications.

The import shipment size of Zeolite in the world stood at 2,860,000 tons annually, which is imported by 2,010 different Importers from 1,192 Suppliers worldwide. China, India, and South Korea are the top three exporters of Zeolite.



The global inorganic catalyst market refers to the market for catalysts made from inorganic substances, such as metals, metal oxides, and zeolites, that are used to speed up chemical reactions. Inorganic catalysts are widely used in various industries, including petrochemicals, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and automotive.

The demand for inorganic catalysts is driven by several factors, such as the growing demand for clean and efficient energy sources, the increasing demand for petrochemicals and polymers, and the growing automotive industry. The key drivers of the global inorganic catalyst market are the increasing demand for clean and efficient energy sources. Inorganic catalysts play a critical role in the production of clean energy sources such as hydrogen, biodiesel, and bioethanol.

The demand for these clean energy sources is increasing due to growing environmental concerns and the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Another major driver of the global inorganic catalyst market is the growing demand for petrochemicals and polymers. Inorganic catalysts are used in the production of various petrochemicals and polymers, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride. The increasing demand for these materials in various applications such as packaging, construction, and automotive is driving the demand for global inorganic catalysts.



Furthermore, the growing automotive industry is also driving the demand for inorganic catalysts. Inorganic catalysts are used in the production of various automotive parts, such as catalytic converters, which reduce emissions from vehicles. With the increasing focus on reducing emissions from vehicles, the demand for inorganic catalysts is expected to increase in the upcoming years. All these factors are going to increase the demand for global inorganic catalysts.

Increasing Demand for Clean and Efficient Energy Sources

The increasing demand for clean and efficient energy sources is being driven by several factors, such as growing concerns about climate change, the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and the desire for more sustainable energy sources. Inorganic catalysts play an important role in the production of clean energy sources, such as hydrogen, biodiesel, and bioethanol.

In the case of hydrogen production, inorganic catalysts are used in a process called steam methane reforming, which involves the conversion of natural gas to hydrogen. In the case of biodiesel and bioethanol production, inorganic catalysts are used in the transesterification and dehydration reactions, respectively.

Moreover, to their use in clean energy production, inorganic catalysts are also being used to improve the efficiency of energy production from fossil fuels. For example, inorganic catalysts are used in the production of refined petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel fuel, as well as in the production of petrochemicals and plastics.

Hence, the increasing demand for clean and efficient energy sources is driving the development and adoption of new technologies and processes that rely on inorganic catalysts. As a result, the global inorganic catalyst market is expected to continue to grow in the upcoming periods as demand for clean energy sources continues to increase.

Growing Demand from the Automotive Industry

The growing automotive industry is driving the demand for inorganic catalysts. Inorganic catalysts are used in the production of various automotive parts, such as catalytic converters, which reduce emissions from vehicles. The increasing focus on reducing emissions from vehicles is driving the demand for inorganic catalysts in the automotive industry.

Catalytic converters are a key component of a vehicle's exhaust system, and they use inorganic catalysts to convert harmful pollutants in the exhaust gases into less harmful substances. The most used inorganic catalysts in catalytic converters are platinum, palladium, and rhodium. As governments around the world tighten emissions regulations, the demand for catalytic converters and inorganic catalysts is expected to continue to increase.

In addition, inorganic catalysts are also used in the production of other automotive parts, such as fuel cells, which are used in electric vehicles. Fuel cells use inorganic catalysts to convert hydrogen into electricity, which can power the vehicle's electric motor. Hence, the growing automotive industry is driving the demand for inorganic catalysts, particularly in the production of catalytic converters and fuel cells.

As the automotive industry continues to grow and shift towards more sustainable technologies, the demand for inorganic catalysts is expected to continue to rise in the upcoming years, thereby driving the growth of global inorganic catalyst market.

Increasing Demand from Petrochemicals and Polymers

The increasing demand for petrochemicals and polymers is driving the growth of the global inorganic catalyst market. Inorganic catalysts play a critical role in the production of petrochemicals and polymers, which are used in a wide range of industries, including automotive, construction, electronics, and packaging.

Inorganic catalysts are used in a variety of chemical reactions in the production of petrochemicals and polymers, including cracking, polymerization, and hydrogenation. For example, in the production of polyethylene, one of the most widely used plastics, inorganic catalysts are used in a process called Ziegler-Natta polymerization. This process involves the use of inorganic catalysts such as titanium, magnesium, and aluminum to polymerize ethylene into polyethylene.



Inorganic catalysts are also used in the production of other petrochemicals, such as propylene, butadiene, and benzene. These chemicals are used as feedstocks to produce a wide range of products, including synthetic rubber, plastics, and solvents. The increasing demand for petrochemicals and polymers is being driven by several factors, including population growth, urbanization, and the increasing use of plastics in various applications.

As a result, the global inorganic catalyst market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as demand for petrochemicals and polymers continues to increase. As the demand for these products continues to increase, the need for more efficient and cost-effective production methods using inorganic catalysts is expected to grow as well. All these factors are going to increase the demand for global inorganic catalysts market.

Favorable Government Policies & Schemes

Government policies can have a significant impact on the growth of global inorganic catalyst market. Governments around the world are increasingly implementing policies to promote the use of clean and sustainable energy sources, reduce emissions from industries, and promote the development of new technologies. These policies are driving the demand for inorganic catalysts in various industries, including energy, automotive, and petrochemicals.

For example, governments have implemented emissions regulations for vehicles, which require the use of catalytic converters and inorganic catalysts to reduce harmful emissions. In addition, some governments offer tax incentives or subsidies for the production and use of clean energy sources, such as hydrogen fuel cells, which use inorganic catalysts to convert hydrogen into electricity.



Governments are also promoting the development and adoption of new technologies, such as carbon capture and storage, which require the use of inorganic catalysts to convert carbon dioxide into useful products. In addition, some governments are implementing policies to promote the use of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, which require the use of inorganic catalysts in the production of solar panels and other components.

Recent Developments

In 2023, The Supramolecular and Sustainable Chemistry Group at the Department of Inorganic and Organic Chemistry at Jaume I University in Castello developed a catalyst capable of converting CO2 into high-value chemicals, particularly cyclic carbonates. Experimentally tested in laboratory conditions, the technology seeks development and adaptation in specific applications through special agreements and licenses with the company.

Competitive landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global Inorganic Catalyst market.

Grace Catalysts Technologies

BASF SE

ALBemarle Corporation (Ketjen Corporation)

Evonik Industries AG

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Arkema SA

Dow Chemical Co.

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Honeywell International Inc

Clariant International Ltd

Report Scope:

Inorganic Catalyst Market, By Type:

Sodium Salts

Magnesium Salts

Calcium Salts

Potassium Salts

Ammonium Salts

Inorganic Catalyst Market, By Application:

Chemicals

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Personal Care

Others

Inorganic Catalyst Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

