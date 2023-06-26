Global Inorganic Metal Finishing Processes Markets and Technology Report 2023: A $119.9 Billion Market by 2027 - Emerging Methods for the Surface Treatment of Metals

26 Jun, 2023, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets and Technologies for Inorganic Metal Finishing Processes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The inorganic metal finishing market was valued at $90.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $119.9 billion in 2027. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027.
This report analyzes the market by type of coatings, end-use industry, regional markets, and other aspects of inorganic metal finishing. Furthermore, we also provide new opportunities and challenges for emerging and developed countries in the global market.
The report also delivers profiles of the leading global players, including A Brite Co. Inc., Atotech (MKS), OC Oerlikon Management AG, PLATIT AG, Rosler Surface Technology GmbH, Praxair S.T. Technology Inc. (Linde), Pioneer Metal Finishing
The markets for inorganic metal finishing processes and technologies have grown in recent years because these technologies improve a component's corrosion or wear resistance capabilities and appearance and play a crucial role in the component's performance. The growth of the metal finishing industry is attributed to the requirements of various applications of the features and products.
Typical industries in which metal finishing is very important include automotive, aerospace, electronics, and others. Automotive components can be subject to continuous wear and exposure to environmental elements; therefore, corrosion in components is guarded against through metal finishing. Electroplating or coating is used to prevent direct contact with the surface of the metal to prevent failure parts.
Vapor deposition, including physical vapor deposition (PVD) and chemical vapor deposition (CVD), has significant applications in various end-use industries. The key reason for the increase in applications of PVD in cutting tools is that typical physical-vapor-deposition coatings are twenty times thinner than human hair.
Yet, they can drastically improve performance, boost reliability and extend the service life of tool and machine components. In addition to conventional PVD hard coatings, such as TiN (titanium nitride), so-called "tribological coatings" with optimized frictional properties have been developed recently. These coatings protect highly stressed components that undergo sliding or rolling contact. They handle a range of applications in motorsports, fluid power, medical, and aerospace, including engine, transmission, pump, motor, and bearing components.
After COVID-19, companies engaged with a single industry focused on diversifying their business portfolio. Presently, metal finishing companies are focused on electric vehicles, aerospace, medical, solar panels, 3D printing, and others, as these industries are proliferating. Furthermore, the companies are also looking for the applications of metal finishing.
The aerospace/defense sector is increasingly developing components of vehicles and equipment through 3D printing. Smoothening the fitting of these components requires metal finishing operations. Therefore, countries with solid defense and aerospace industries are experiencing increased metal finishing business for the defense sector. However, it is limited to select countries with strong know-how in the 3D printing process.
For market values, 2021 is considered the historic/base year, 2022 is an estimated year, and the market values are forecast through 2027. All market values are expressed in terms of millions of U.S. dollars.
The report is prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format; tables and figures are included to illustrate historical, current and future market scenarios. The report also covers leading companies with information on product types, business footprint, revenue, employee strength, etc. We have also included a list of other companies in the global and regional markets with their product-related information. T
The report also covers recent patents in the inorganic metal finishing market, which represents a significant investment area for investors.
Report Includes
- 67 data tables and 29 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview and industry analysis of the global markets for inorganic metal finishing processes and technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global inorganic metal finishing market, and corresponding market share analysis based on technology type, type of process, subprocess, end-use industry, and region
- Identification of various new products and the technologies involved in metal finishing, and analysis of various applications of inorganic metal finishing coatings and the markets for such applications in the near to mid-term
- Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other region and industry specific macroeconomic variables that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)
- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to or in conjunction with their proprietary technologies, product launches, and other strategic advantages
- Analysis of the upcoming market opportunities in the metal finishing industry with a holistic review of value chain analysis and Porter's five forces model analysis and considering both micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market
- A relevant patent analysis with emphasis on emerging technologies and recently granted key patents in the global inorganic metal finishing industry
- Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segments, increasing investment on research and development (R&D) activities, market growth strategies, and company revenue share analysis
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
335
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2027
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$93.3 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|
$119.9 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
5.1 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview
- Metal Finishing Concept
- Importance of the Industry
- Life Cycle Assessment of Metal Finishing System
- Life Cycle Cost
- Technology Life Cycle
- History of Metal Finishing Processes
- Electroplating
- Brass Plating
- Precious Metal Plating
- Anodizing
- Etching
- Metal Cladding
- Enamel Coating
- Physical Vapor Deposition/Sputtering
- Emerging Methods for the Surface Treatment of Metals
- Process-Integrated Automated Plating
- Aluminum Plating from Organic Electrolytes
- Environmental Issues and Government Regulations
- Water
- Energy
- Common Wastes from Metal Finishing Operations
- Regulatory Overview
- Overview of Federal Regulations of Metal Finishing
- Effluent Guidelines and Standards for Metal Finishing
- Regulations
- Value Chain Analysis of the Surface Finishing Industry
- Porter's Five Forces Model
- Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Metal Finishing Industry
- Industry Expert Insights
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Introduction
- Market Growth Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Current Market Trends
- Market Opportunities
- Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type
- Overview
- Surface Coatings
- Organic Coatings
- Inorganic Coatings
Global Market for Inorganic Finishing Technologies, by Type
- Plating and Finishing Processes
- Surface Preparation
Global Market for Surface Preparation/Cleaning, by Type of Process
- Solvent Cleaning
- Aqueous Cleaning
- Electrocleaning
- Abrasive Blasting
- Other Cleaning Processes
Global Market for Surface Pretreatment, by Type of Process
- Mechanical Pretreatment Processes
- Chemical Pretreatment Processes
- Electrolytic and Chemical Polishing Pretreatment for Aluminum
- Electropolishing Pretreatment
- Plasma-Electrolytic Polishing Pretreatment
- Global Market for Plating and Finishing Subprocesses
- Electroplating
Global Market for Electroplating, by Subprocess
- Copper and Copper Alloy Plating
- Brass Electroplating
- Bronze Electroplating
- Nickel Electroplating
- Nickel-Chromium Electroplating
- Chromium Electroplating
- Zinc Plating
- Zinc and Zinc Alloy Plating
- Cadmium Plating
- Tin Plating
- Precious Metal Plating
- Palladium and Alloy Plating
- Rhodium Plating
- Ruthenium Plating
- Platinum Plating
Global Market for Electroless Plating, by Subprocess
- Electroless Copper Plating
- Electroless Nickel Plating
- Vapor Deposition
Global Market for Vapor Deposition Coating, by Subprocess
- Physical Vapor Deposition (Pvd)
- Chemical Vapor Deposition
- Conversion Coatings
- Metal Cladding
- Thermal Spraying/Metalizing
Global Market for Thermal Spray Coating, by Subprocess
- Combustion Torch/Flame Spraying
- Combustion Torch/Hvof Thermal Spraying
- Combustion Torch/Detonation Gun
- Electric Arc Spraying
- Plasma Spraying
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
- Automotive
- Vehicle Parts Reconditioning With Blast Machining
- Aerospace
- Importance of Metal Plating in Aerospace
- Electrical and Electronics
- Nickel Electroplating in Electronics
- Building and Construction
- Heavy Machinery and Equipment
- Others
- Jewelry
- Medical
- Appliances
- Oil and Gas
- Power Generation
- Food and Beverages
- Textile Industry
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa (Mea)
Chapter 8 Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Recently Granted Key Patents
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Public Vs. Private Players Analysis
- Top Players in the Global Market for Inorganic Finishing Technologies
- New Technological Strategies
- Research and Development
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- A Brite Co. Inc.
- A.E. Aubin Co.
- Abakan Inc.
- Adf Systems
- Advanced Chemical Co. Inc.
- Angstrom Engineering Inc.
- Atotech (Mks)
- Guyson International Ltd.
- Hubbard-Hall Inc.
- International Plating Technology LLC
- Lincoln Industries
- Mass Finishing Inc.
- Mcalpin Industries
- Oc Oerlikon Management AG
- Pioneer Metal Finishing
- Purple Power Inc.
- Rosler Oberflachentechnik GmbH
- Secoa Metal Finishing LLC
- Sharretts Plating Co. Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhpupw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article