Global Inorganic Scintillators Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Inorganic Scintillators estimated at US$286.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$367.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. NaI, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$128.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CsI segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $77.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Inorganic Scintillators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$77.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$76.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.



LSO Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR



In the global LSO segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$41 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$52.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$51.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alpha Spectra Inc.

Amcrys

Dynasil Corporation of America

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Nihon Kessho Kogaku Co., Ltd.

Rexon Components, Inc.

Saint-Gobain SA

Scintacor Ltd.

Shanghai Siccas High Technology Corporation

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Inorganic Scintillators Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Inorganic Scintillators Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Inorganic Scintillators Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Inorganic Scintillators Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: NaI (Scintillation Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: NaI (Scintillation Material) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: NaI (Scintillation Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: CsI (Scintillation Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: CsI (Scintillation Material) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: CsI (Scintillation Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: LSO (Scintillation Material) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: LSO (Scintillation Material) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: LSO (Scintillation Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: LYSO (Scintillation Material) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: LYSO (Scintillation Material) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: LYSO (Scintillation Material) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Alkali Halides (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Alkali Halides (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Alkali Halides (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Rare Earth Metals (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Rare Earth Metals (Type) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Rare Earth Metals (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Oxide Compounds (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Oxide Compounds (Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Oxide Compounds (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Inorganic Scintillators Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Inorganic Scintillators Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Scintillation

Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Inorganic Scintillators Market in the United States

by Scintillation Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Breakdown by Scintillation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Inorganic Scintillators Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Inorganic Scintillators Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Inorganic Scintillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material: 2020 to

2027



Table 32: Canadian Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market

Review by Scintillation Material in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 33: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Scintillation Material for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Inorganic Scintillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 36: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Inorganic Scintillators: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Scintillation Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Analysis by Scintillation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Market for Inorganic Scintillators: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Inorganic Scintillators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Inorganic Scintillators Market by

Scintillation Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Inorganic Scintillators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Inorganic Scintillators Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Inorganic Scintillators Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Inorganic Scintillators Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Inorganic Scintillators Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Inorganic Scintillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material: 2020-2027



Table 53: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Scintillation Material: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Breakdown by Scintillation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Inorganic Scintillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Inorganic Scintillators Market in France by

Scintillation Material: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Inorganic Scintillators Market Share Analysis

by Scintillation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Inorganic Scintillators Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Inorganic Scintillators Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Scintillation Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Inorganic Scintillators Market Share Breakdown

by Scintillation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Inorganic Scintillators Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Inorganic Scintillators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Inorganic Scintillators Market by

Scintillation Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Inorganic Scintillators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Inorganic Scintillators Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Inorganic Scintillators:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Scintillation Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Inorganic Scintillators Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Scintillation

Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Analysis by Scintillation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Inorganic Scintillators:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Inorganic Scintillators Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Inorganic Scintillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: Spanish Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market

Review by Scintillation Material in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 84: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Scintillation Material for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Inorganic Scintillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 87: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Inorganic Scintillators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Russia by

Scintillation Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Breakdown by Scintillation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Inorganic Scintillators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Inorganic Scintillators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Scintillation

Material: 2020-2027



Table 95: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Breakdown by Scintillation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Inorganic Scintillators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Inorganic Scintillators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 101: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Asia-Pacific by

Scintillation Material: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Analysis by Scintillation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Scintillation Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Breakdown by Scintillation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Inorganic Scintillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material: 2020 to

2027



Table 116: Indian Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market

Review by Scintillation Material in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 117: Inorganic Scintillators Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Scintillation Material for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Inorganic Scintillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 120: Inorganic Scintillators Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Inorganic Scintillators Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Scintillation Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material: 2012-2019



Table 123: Inorganic Scintillators Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Scintillation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Inorganic Scintillators Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Inorganic Scintillators Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Inorganic

Scintillators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Scintillation Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Scintillation Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Inorganic Scintillators Market

Share Analysis by Scintillation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Inorganic

Scintillators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Inorganic Scintillators Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Inorganic Scintillators Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 134: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Inorganic Scintillators Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Inorganic Scintillators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material:

2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Inorganic Scintillators Market by

Scintillation Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Inorganic Scintillators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Inorganic Scintillators Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Inorganic Scintillators Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material:

2020-2027



Table 143: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Scintillation Material: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Breakdown by Scintillation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Inorganic Scintillators Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Brazil by

Scintillation Material: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Analysis by Scintillation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Scintillation Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Breakdown by Scintillation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Inorganic Scintillators Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Scintillation

Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Rest of Latin

America by Scintillation Material: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Inorganic Scintillators Market

Share Breakdown by Scintillation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Inorganic Scintillators Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Inorganic Scintillators Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Inorganic Scintillators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 167: Inorganic Scintillators Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Inorganic Scintillators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Scintillation

Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Inorganic Scintillators Historic

Market by Scintillation Material in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: Inorganic Scintillators Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Scintillation Material

for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Inorganic Scintillators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Inorganic Scintillators Historic

Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: Inorganic Scintillators Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Inorganic Scintillators: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Scintillation Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Analysis by Scintillation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Market for Inorganic Scintillators: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Inorganic Scintillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material: 2020-2027



Table 182: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Scintillation Material: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Breakdown by Scintillation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Inorganic Scintillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Inorganic Scintillators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material:

2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Inorganic Scintillators Market by

Scintillation Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Inorganic Scintillators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Inorganic Scintillators Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Inorganic Scintillators Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Inorganic Scintillators Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Scintillation Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Inorganic Scintillators

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Scintillation

Material: 2012-2019



Table 195: Inorganic Scintillators Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Scintillation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 196: Inorganic Scintillators Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Inorganic Scintillators

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Inorganic Scintillators Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Scintillation Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Inorganic Scintillators Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material:

2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Inorganic Scintillators Market

Share Breakdown by Scintillation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Inorganic Scintillators Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Inorganic Scintillators Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Inorganic Scintillators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Scintillation Material: 2020 to

2027



Table 206: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Africa by

Scintillation Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 207: African Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Breakdown by Scintillation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Inorganic Scintillators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Inorganic Scintillators Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Inorganic Scintillators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899745/?utm_source=PRN



