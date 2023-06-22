Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market Report 2023: Rise in Vector-Borne Disease Occurrence Drives Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

22 Jun, 2023, 19:45 ET

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market by Type (DEET, Picaridin, IR 3535, P-Methane3,8 DIOL, DEPA), Concentration (Less than 10%, 10% to 50%, More Than 50%), Insect Type (Mosquitoes, Bugs), End Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The insect repellent active ingredients market is projected to grow from USD 1.0 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.5 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Governments and health organizations often issue guidelines and recommendations regarding the use of insect repellents, particularly in areas with a high prevalence of insect-borne diseases. Such regulations and recommendations can significantly impact the demand for insect repellent active ingredients, as they influence consumer behavior and product formulations.

The DEET segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

Based on type, the DEET segment is projected to lead the insect-repellent active ingredients market during the forecast period. DEET has received regulatory approvals from health authorities, such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and similar agencies in other countries, which further endorse its safety and effectiveness. These approvals provide reassurance to consumers and contribute to the market dominance of DEET-based products.

The Aerosols segment is projected to dominate the market share in the End application segment during the forecast period.

Based on the End application segment, the aerosols segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. Aerosol repellents are portable and suitable for on-the-go use. Their compact size and convenient packaging make them travel-friendly, allowing individuals to carry them in bags, backpacks, or pockets easily. This portability makes aerosols a preferred choice for outdoor enthusiasts, travelers, and individuals engaged in activities where mosquito or insect exposure is expected.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023.

The Insect repellent active ingredients market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Increased awareness about the risks of insect-borne diseases and improved education on preventive measures have contributed to the growing demand for insect repellents in Asia Pacific.

Health campaigns, government initiatives, and public health organizations promote the use of insect repellents as a preventive measure, further driving the market for active ingredients. The ""Fight the Bite"" campaign in Australia launched in 2015 and evaluated in 2017 aims to raise awareness about mosquito-borne diseases like dengue fever and promote the use of insect repellents. It includes television and radio advertisements, social media campaigns, and educational materials distributed through healthcare providers.

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Cases of Vector-Borne Diseases to Drive Market
  • 10-50%Concentration Segment and China to Account for Significant Share in 2023
  • Aerosols Segment to Lead Market in 2023 in Terms of Value
  • Picaridin Segment to be Dominant Market by 2028
  • India to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rise in Vector-Borne Disease Occurrence
  • Effects of Climate Change on Insect Proliferation

Restraints

  • High Interminable Time for Active Ingredients and Product Approval
  • Health and Environmental Hazards Related to Insect Repellents
  • Side Effects on Babies

Opportunities

  • Increase in Demand for Insect Repellent Products in Outdoor Activities
  • Alternatives to Chemical-based Insect Repellents

Challenges

  • Development of Active Ingredient-Resistance Among Insects to Reduce Effectiveness of Chemical Compounds

Case Study Analysis

  • Sawyer's Microencapsulated Insect Repellents to Reduce Health Hazards Associated with Insect Repellents
  • Sc Johnson to Develop Innovative Insect Repellent Using Synthetic Active Ingredients

Companies Mentioned

  • Aurorium
  • BASF SE
  • Bugg Products LLC.
  • Cangzhou Panoxi Chemical Co. Ltd. (Jiangsu Panoxi Chemical Co. Ltd.)
  • Citrefine.
  • Clariant
  • Coghlan's
  • Dabur
  • Enesis Group
  • Godrej Consumer Products Limited
  • Hefei Tnj Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • Lanxess
  • Merck KGaA.
  • Nk Chemiosys Private Limited
  • Pelgar International
  • Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co. Ltd.
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
  • Sarex
  • Sawyer
  • Sc Johnson & Son Inc.
  • Shogun Organics
  • Spectrum Brands, Inc.
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Tropical Labs Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ec6a9y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Capacitive Sensor Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics Bolsters Growth

Global Breast Imaging Technologies Market Report 2023: Players Include Fujifilm Holdings, GE HealthCare Technologies, Hologic, Koninklijke Philips and Siemens Healthineers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.