Global Insect Repellent Market to Reach $11.828 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.77%

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Insect Repellent Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report offers valuable insights into the global insect repellent market, including market size, growth trends, regional analysis, and key developments.

Market Overview:

The global insect repellent market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 5.77%, reaching $11.828 billion by 2028, from $7.987 billion in 2021.

The market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising threats of diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, Zika virus, and yellow fever across the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), these diseases have been on the rise since 2019, leading to an increased demand for insect repellents to prevent their spread.

Rising Threat of Diseases and Government Initiatives Driving Market Demand:

The increasing threat of diseases caused by insects, such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya, Zika virus, and yellow fever, is a major factor driving the market demand for insect repellent solutions.

The incidence of such diseases has been growing globally, leading to rising concerns over safety measures to prevent them. Government institutions and organizations have launched various initiatives and vaccine programs to curb the spread of these diseases, further boosting the demand for insect repellents.

Key Developments:

The market is witnessing several key developments, including the introduction of essential oils-based mosquito and insect repellent aerosol sprays, innovative insect-repellent sprays combining transfluthrin and flupyradifurone for protection against dengue-causing Aedes mosquitoes, and DEET-free mosquito repellent sprays made of essential oils. Such innovations are expected to drive considerable growth in the market.

North America Dominates the Market:

North America holds a major share in the insect repellent market, driven by the increasing prevalence of insect-borne diseases and growing initiatives to prevent their spread.

Countries like India, Indonesia, and Thailand in the Asia Pacific region are witnessing a significant increase in vector-borne diseases like malaria, chikungunya, and dengue. As a result, the demand for insect repellents in these countries is expected to grow, contributing to the overall market expansion.

Online Sales Channel to Witness Positive Growth:

The online sales channel is expected to witness promising growth, supported by the expansion of distribution channels and growing internet penetration, particularly in developing economies like India and China. Consumers' preference for online purchases and the availability of insect repellent products on online platforms will contribute to the segment's growth.



