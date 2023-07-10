Global Insecticides Market Report 2023: Ongoing Advancements in Farming Practices Due to Increasing Support from Governments of Different Countries Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insecticides Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global insecticides market size is expected to reach USD 14.36 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Insecticide refers to the sort of pesticides which are used to kill bugs that harm crops. Organic insecticides, inorganic insecticides, repellents, and non-repellent insecticides, among others, can be found on the market. These items are widely utilized for horticulture, clinical, modern, and family applications.



One of the primary drivers of the insecticides market is the rising pressure to meet the growing food demand of consumers worldwide due to the large population. The growing regulatory interventions for farming culture and safe farming and the rise in need for food security accelerate the insecticides market growth. The market for insecticides is further influenced by the rise in its use to reduce losses caused by insect attacks and boost crop yield and quality.



It is anticipated that a decrease in the amount of arable land per capita, an increase in crop losses as a result of insect attacks, and advancements in cultivation practices and procedures will be the primary drivers of the insecticides market. Moreover, a growing worldwide market for bug sprays is being filled by rising costs and deteriorating crop misfortunes because of the dreadful little creature intrusion. The report's primary goal is to define, segment, and project the size of the global market for insecticides by type, crop type, method of application, and definition.



The market's significant driver is a low tolerance for pests. Additionally, advancements in pesticide release technologies like aerosols, sprays, and other such factors are expected to benefit the market during the forecast period. In addition, an increase in government programs is encouraging the use of household insecticides.

Insecticides Market Report Highlights:

The organophosphate segment held the largest insecticides market share in 2022. It is one of the most versatile types of synthetic insecticides. Malathion, diazinon, parathion, methyl, and dichlorvos are majorly used compounds.

The agriculture segment Is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period in the global insecticides market. Insecticides are primarily utilized in agriculture across infected crops.

The Asia Pacific held the largest insecticides market share in 2022 and is projected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in demand for insecticides in agriculture application including fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, pulses, cereals and grains, and others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Insecticides Market Insights

4.1. Insecticides Market - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Insecticides Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Growing Demand for Food Due to Increasing Global Population

4.2.1.2. Ongoing Advancements in Farming Practices Due to Increasing Support from Governments of Different Countries

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Risk to Humans and Environment Owing to Hazardous Nature of Insecticides

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Insecticides Industry trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Insecticides Market, by Product

6. Global Insecticides Market, by Application

7. Global Insecticides Market, by Geography

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

