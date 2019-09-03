Global Inspection Machines Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Inspection Machines market worldwide is projected to grow by US$154.



1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.7%. Fully Automated, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$146.8 Million by the year 2025, Fully Automated will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$16.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Fully Automated will reach a market size of US$6.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$41.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Brevetti C.E.A. Spa (Italy); Cognex Corporation (USA); Korber AG (Germany); Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Switzerland); Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan); Omron Corporation (Japan); Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany); Sartorius AG (Germany); Teledyne Technologies Inc. (USA); Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Inspection Machines Market: Ensuring Quality Control in

Pharmaceutical and Medical Manufacturing Facilities

With Pharmaceutical Industry Confronted by Growing Product

Recalls, Focus Shifts to Quality Control through Inspections

Systems

Product Recalls Remain a Key Concern for US Pharmaceutical

Industry - Number and Units of Products in the US for the

Years 2016, 2017 and 2018

Product Recalls in the US - Average Number of Units Per

Pharmaceutical Product Recalled for the Period 2014-2018

Recalls of Pharmaceutical Products - A Review

Global Competitor Market Shares

Inspection Machines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Leak Detectors (Product) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Vision Machine (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:

2019 & 2025

X-Ray Inspection Systems (Product) Competitor Revenue Share

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Metal Detectors (Product) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &

2025

Semi-Automated (Type) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Manual (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Fully Automated (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 &

2025

Ampoules and Vials (Packaging) Market Share Shift by Company:

2019 & 2025

Blisters (Packaging) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning

for 2019 & 2025

Syringes (Packaging) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:

2019 & 2025

Bottles (Packaging) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rapid Growth of Pharmaceutical Industry Drives Needs for

Inspections Systems

Global Sales of Prescription Drugs in $ Billion for the Period

2010-2022

Global Sales of Prescription and OTC Drugs in US$ Billion for

the Years 2010-2022

Global Spending on Pharmaceutical R&D Sector for the Period

2010-2025

As Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Activity Gains Momentum in

Developing Regions, Need for Inspection Systems Grows to

Ensure Quality Control

Need to Prevent Contamination Drives Demand for Vision Systems

in Pharmaceutical Products

Automated Visual Inspection System: Important for Maintaining

Product Quality in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Optical Inspection Aids in Ensuring Quality Assurance for

Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Industry Participants

Rising Significance of Quality Control through Machine Vision

Systems

X-Ray Inspection Systems: Critical Role in Preventing Pharma

Product Recalls, Tracing Products, and Complying with Safety

Standards

Automated Label Inspection Machines Market: Regulatory

Mandates, GMPs and Focus on Inspection Drives Growth

Product Overview

Inspection Machines for Quality Control - An Introduction

Vision Inspection Systems

Leak Detection Systems

X-ray Inspection Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



