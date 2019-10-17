Global Inspection Systems Technology Market Forecast to 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "X-ray Inspection Systems Technology - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology is accounted for $469.89 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,063.48 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.



The growth is driven by adoption of technology in the food and pharmaceutical industry, and aviation sector and demand for technically advanced systems are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, contaminants like glass, stones, and ceramics are the factors hindering the market.



X-ray inspection systems are used to detect minute defects in any product or metal by destructive means. These inspection techniques cover a wide range of sectors such as automotive, food and pharmaceuticals and many more, from inspection of cracks in materials to detection of external matter into materials. The increased usage of minute products and their assembly in electronics industry requires quality inspection, which can detect hidden defects.



Based on dimension, 3D segment is expected to have a huge demand during the forecast period as it is a computer graphics that use a three-dimensional representation of geometric data, it keep on growing at a significant rate. Based on Geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to the presence of major market players, being technically advanced and high adoption rate among various industries.



Some of the key players profiled in the X-ray Inspection Systems Technology include



Anritsu Industrial Solutions

Aolong Group

Bosello High Technology

DanDong Huari

GE Measurement & Control

Ishida

Loma

Mettler-Toledo International

Nikon Metrology

Nordson

North Star Imaging

Sesotec GmbH

Shi

VJ Technologies

YXLON International

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market, By Dimension

5.1 Introduction

5.2 2D

5.3 3D



6 Global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Computed Radiography

6.3 Computed Tomography

6.4 Direct Radiography

6.5 Film Radiography



7 Global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Equipment

7.3 Software



8 Global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market, By Imaging Technique

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Digital Imaging

8.3 Film Based Imaging



9 Global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerospace

9.3 Automotive Industry

9.4 Food

9.5 General Industry

9.6 Government

9.7 Infrastructure

9.8 Manufacturing

9.9 Packaging

9.10 Power

9.11 Other Applications



10 Global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Aerospace

10.3 Automotive

10.4 Construction

10.5 Government

10.6 Manufacturing

10.7 Oil & Gas

10.8 Power & Infrastructure

10.9 Other End Users



11 Global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling



