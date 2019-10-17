Global Inspection Systems Technology Market Forecast to 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities
DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "X-ray Inspection Systems Technology - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology is accounted for $469.89 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,063.48 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.
The growth is driven by adoption of technology in the food and pharmaceutical industry, and aviation sector and demand for technically advanced systems are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, contaminants like glass, stones, and ceramics are the factors hindering the market.
X-ray inspection systems are used to detect minute defects in any product or metal by destructive means. These inspection techniques cover a wide range of sectors such as automotive, food and pharmaceuticals and many more, from inspection of cracks in materials to detection of external matter into materials. The increased usage of minute products and their assembly in electronics industry requires quality inspection, which can detect hidden defects.
Based on dimension, 3D segment is expected to have a huge demand during the forecast period as it is a computer graphics that use a three-dimensional representation of geometric data, it keep on growing at a significant rate. Based on Geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to the presence of major market players, being technically advanced and high adoption rate among various industries.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Some of the key players profiled in the X-ray Inspection Systems Technology include
- Anritsu Industrial Solutions
- Aolong Group
- Bosello High Technology
- DanDong Huari
- GE Measurement & Control
- Ishida
- Loma
- Mettler-Toledo International
- Nikon Metrology
- Nordson
- North Star Imaging
- Sesotec GmbH
- Shi
- VJ Technologies
- YXLON International
