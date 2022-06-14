Global Instant Coffee Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Instant Coffee Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global instant coffee market reached a value of US$ 12.7 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 17.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Instant coffee, also known as coffee powder, is one of the most widely consumed beverages made by grinding roasted coffee beans. It enables consumers to quickly prepare a cup of coffee by pouring hot water to the instant coffee mix. In comparison with brewed coffee, instant coffee comprises of lower caffeine content but higher amounts of antioxidants. Regular consumption of instant coffee assists in boosting metabolism, improving brain function and enhancing liver health. Owing to this, instant coffee is gaining immense popularity especially among the working population across the globe.



Instant coffee manufacturers are introducing new coffee flavors in the market, such as mocha, green bean, Italian roast, French vanilla, ginger-bread cookie, cardamom bun and chocolate caramel, in order to expand their consumer-base. Moreover, these value-added products tend to fetch a higher margin than basic products, allowing them to increase the profitability of the manufacturers, in turn, contributing to the market growth.



As single-serve packets are more affordable and provide convenience to the consumers, they are experiencing a strong demand in homes, cafes, hotels and restaurants. Moreover, they allow the consumers to try out new flavors without spending on bulk packs.



The consumption of premium instant coffee products is proliferating at a rapid pace in emerging markets like the Middle East, Eastern Europe and South East Asia due to inflating disposable incomes, growing urbanization and altering food patterns of the consumers in these regions.



The population in several instant coffee drinking countries is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years. This is expected to expand the overall consumer-base of instant coffee and strengthen the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape

The global instant coffee market is highly concentrated in nature with the top player (Nestle) holding around a half of the overall market share. Some of the other leading players operating in the market are:

Nestle

Starbucks Corporation.

Matthew Algie & Company Ltd.

& Company Ltd. Kraft Foods Inc.

Tata Consumer Products Limited.

Strauss Group Ltd.

Jacobs Douwe Egberts.

Tchibo Coffee International Ltd.

This report provides a deep insight into the global instant coffee industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up an instant coffee manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the instant coffee industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global instant coffee market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global instant coffee market during 2022-2027?

3. What are the key factors driving the global instant coffee market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global instant coffee market?

5. What is the breakup of the global instant coffee market based on the product type?

6. What is the breakup of the global instant coffee market based on the packaging?

7. What is the breakup of the global instant coffee market based on the distribution channel?

8. What are the key regions in the global instant coffee market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global instant coffee market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Coffee Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Production Volume Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Coffee Bean Type

5.5 Market Forecast



6 Global Instant Coffee Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Price Analysis

6.4.1 Key Price Indicators

6.4.2 Price Structure

6.4.3 Price Trends

6.5 Market Breakup by Packaging

6.6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

6.8 Market Breakup by Region

6.9 Market Forecast

6.10 SWOT Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Strengths

6.10.3 Weaknesses

6.10.4 Opportunities

6.10.5 Threats

6.11 Value Chain Analysis

6.11.1 Raw Material Procurement

6.11.2 Manufacturing

6.11.3 Marketing

6.11.4 Distribution

6.11.5 Exports

6.11.6 End-Use

6.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.12.1 Overview

6.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.12.4 Degree of Competition

6.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.12.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.13 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 Market Breakup by Packaging

7.1 Jar

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Pouch

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Sachet

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Product Type

8.1 Spray Dried

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Freeze Dried

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Business-To-Business

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Convenience Stores

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Online

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Market Share of Key Players



12 Instant Coffee Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Layout

13.4 Plant Machinery

13.5 Machinery Pictures

13.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

13.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

13.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.12 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

15.4 Taxation and Depreciation

15.5 Income Projections

15.6 Expenditure Projections

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis



