Global Instant Noodles Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Instant Noodles in Million Packs.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443576



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 84 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company

- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

- Blue Dragon

- Kohlico Group

- Mamee-Double Decker (M) Berhad



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443576



INSTANT NOODLES MCP-1589 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The World Gets a Taste of Japan

Demand for Convenience Foods Sustains Growth in Instant Noodles Market

Asia-Pacific: Leading Growth in the Global Instant Noodles Market

China: Following Years of Strong Growth, Sales of Instant Noodles on a Decline

South Korea: The Nation with the Highest Per Capita Consumption

Table 1: Countries with Highest Per Capita Consumption of Instant Noodles (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Europe: A Little Late to Join the Magic Ramen Fan Club

Product Innovation: The Game Changer for Noodle Makers

Competitive Landscape

Table 2: Leading Brands in the Global Instant Noodles Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Nissin, Tingyi Master Kong and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Companies Shift to Premium Variants as Lower-Price Noodles Market Saturates

Top Ten Instant Noodle/ Ramen Products



2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES

Asian Countries Form the Crux of Instant Noodles of the Market

Table 3: Global Instant Noodle Production (2014) - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Instant Noodle Brands in the Select Major Instant Noodle Consuming Countries Worldwide

Popular Noodle Varieties in Various Geographic Regions

Instant Noodles Gain Prominence as a Vehicle for Food Fortification

Robust Demand for Instant Noodles Fashions Wheat into a Profitable Crop

Rice Noodles Emerge as a Healthy Alternative to Other Instant Noodles

Issues Confronting the Industry

Revolutionizing Impact of Instant Ramen Alarms Keepers of Culinary Cultures

Japan: A Victim of Its Own Popular Invention

Potential Health Issues Dog Instant Noodle Consumption



3. INSTANT NOODLES: A FREEZE FRAME

A Quick Tour through the Amazing Origin of Instant Noodles

The Seven Spectacular Stages of Evolution

How & Why Instant Noodles Complement Modern Lifestyles

China & Japan Share the Legacy & Art of Noodle Making

The Humble Ramen Becomes a Haute Cuisine in Japan

Nissin Foods: A Bold Inventor of this Revolutionary Food Concept

How Instant Ramen Traversed the Mighty Oceans & Continents?



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES & INTRODUCTIONS

Samyang Food Introduces Nuclear Roasted Chicken Noodles

Samyang Food Introduces Big Cup Kimchi Chigae Noodle

Acecook Vietnam Unveils Wakame Miso Noodle Flavour

Samyang Food Launches Kimchi Chigae-myeon

Samyang Food Rolls Out New Noodle Soup Cup Varieties

NestlÃ© India Two New Varieties of Maggi Noodles

Olam Sanyo Foods Introduces Mama Gold Instant Noodles

AJINOMOTO DEL PERÃš Rolls Out Three New Varieties of Aji-no- menÂ® Instant Noodles

Nissin Food Products Launches New Variants of Cup Noodle Rich in Japan

Indofood Launches Indomie My Noodlez

Patanjali Ayurved Introduces Instant Atta Noodles

Acecook Introduces Acecook Yakisoba

Mamee-Double Decker Introduces MAMEE Chef Instant Noodles

Maggi to Introduce Oats Noodles

Indo Nissin to Introduce Novel Variety of Noodles in India

Kabuto Introduces Gluten Free Noodles Variety

Maggi Introduces New Maggi Big Kari

Delmege Launches Instant Noodles in Two New Flavors for Sri Lanka

ITC Unveils Third Variant of Sunfeast Yippee Instant Noodles



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Ajinomoto Begins Production and Sale of Instant Noodles in India

Kellogg Company to Acquire Ritmo Investimentos

Ajinomoto Launches Japanese-Style Ramen in North America

Acecook to Commence Instant Noodles Manufacturing in Myanmar

Nissin Foods Terminates JV with Jinmailang

Ajinomoto Transfers Stake in JV to Nissin Foods

Ajinomoto to Build Frozen Noodles Production Facility in North America

Mitsubishi Takes Over Stake in Indo Nissin Foods

Nestle to Increase Output of Instant Noodles Production in Malaysia

Nissin Acquires Stake in NURC JV

Doyin Investment Enters Instant Noodles Market

Kinh Do to Foray into Instant Noodle Business

Ajinomoto and Toyo Suisan to Establish JV in India and Nigeria

Sanyo Acquires Stake in Olamâ€™s Instant Noodles Business



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company (Vietnam)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)

Blue Dragon (UK)

Kohlico Group (UK)

Mamee-Double Decker (M) Berhad (Malaysia)

NestlÃ© India Ltd. (India)

New Dragon Asia Food (Yantai) Co., Ltd. (China)

Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nong Shim Co., Ltd. (Korea)

PT. Indofood Sukses Makmur TBK (Indonesia)

Samyang Foods Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Sco-Fro Foods Ltd. (UK)

Tat Hui Foods Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

Thai President Foods Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (China)

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan)

Uni-President Enterprises Corp. (Taiwan)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Competitive Landscape

Table 11: Leading Players in the US Instant Noodles Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd., and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 12: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: US Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 14: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Canadian Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Japan: Spearheading the Ramen Revolution

Instant Noodles: A Lifestyle Trend in Japan

Market Overview

Table 16: Japanese Instant Noodles Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Type for Cup Instant Noodles, Fresh-Type Noodles and Packaged Instant Noodles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Nissin & Toyo Suisan: A Competitive Review of the Two Battle Scarred Warhorses

Table 17: Leading Players in the Japanese Bag-Type Instant Noodles Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Shipment Value for AceCook, Myojo Shokuhin, Nissin Foods, Sanyo Foods, Toyo Suisan and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Leading Players in the Japanese Cup-Type Instant Noodles Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Shipment Value for AceCook, Myojo Shokuhin, Nissin Foods, Sanyo Foods, Toyo Suisan and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Instant Noodles Production - A Major Wheat Consumer

Instant Ramen Exports

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 19: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Japanese Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Health Concern - A Major Growth Restraint

Popular Western Snack Pasta Creates Obstacles for Noodles

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - France, Germany, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: European Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - France, Germany, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: European 14-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for France, Germany, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 24: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: French Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

Market Analysis

Table 26: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: German Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Instant Noodles Market in the UK - An Overview

Competitive Scenario

Product Launch

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: UK Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 30: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Russian Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Focus on Select Markets

Belgium

Bulgaria

Denmark

Finland

Hungary

Italy

Ireland

The Netherlands

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

Ukraine

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Southeast Asian Companies Look to Invigorate Sales of Instant Noodles

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

After Years of Strong Sales, Instant Noodles Market Hits a Roadblock

Table 37: Number of Passengers Travelling through Traditional and High-Speed Trains in China Passengers in China for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Shrinking Migrant Worker Base Affects Demand for Instant Noodles - Percentage Growth (%) Rate of Migrant Worker Population in China for the Years 2010 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Contracting Migrant Worker Base & Rising Incomes Dent Sales of Instant Noodles

Noodle Industry in China - A Glance at the Past

Trends in a Capsule

Shift towards High-End Products

Product Innovation: Vital for Spurring Value Growth

Cup Noodles: Popular in the North and East

Focus Shifts to Rural Consumers

China: A Production Hub for Asian Players

Competition Scenario

Table 39: Leading Players in the Chinese Instant Noodles Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tingyi, UPC and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Chinese Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Maggi Ban Puts Brakes on Promising Growth of Indiaâ€™s Instant Noodles Market

Maggi Regains Top Spot in Indiaâ€™s Noodles Market

Table 42: Maggi on Road to Regaining Lost Glory: Percentage Share of Maggi in Indiaâ€™s Instant Noodles Market for the Period Nov-2015 through Jun-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rivals Intensify Efforts to Increase Market Share Following Maggiâ€™s Ban

Table 43: Leading Brands in Indian Instant Noodles Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Maggi, Yippee and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Innovations/Introductions

Strategic Corporate Developments

NestlÃ© India Ltd - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Indian Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. INDONESIA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Cheap Instant Noodles Transforming into Gourmet Foods

Trends in a Capsule

Shrewd Advertising Perks Up Consumption

Establishment of Production Standards Boost Product Quality

Production Costs

Table 46: Indonesian Market for Instant Noodles: Percentage Share of Contribution of Ingredients to the Total Cost of the Product (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Indonesian Instant Noodles Market (2010-2014): Annual Production Capacity in Thousand Tons (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Table 48: Leading Players in the Indonesian Instant Noodles Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for ABC President Indonesia, Conscience Food Holding, Indofood Sukses Makmur, Jakarama Tama, Medco Group, Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd, Wings Group and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

Pt. Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Indonesian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Indonesian Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. MALAYSIA

A.Market Analysis

Instant Noodles Market in Malaysia - An Insight

Strategic Corporate Developments

Mamee-Double Decker (M) Berhad - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: Malaysian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Malaysian Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5e. THE PHILIPPINES

Market Analysis

Table 53: Philippine Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Philippine Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5f. SOUTH KOREA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Premium Instant Noodles Market Gains Ground in Korea

Table 55: Leading Players in the Korean Premium Ramen Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Nongshim, Ottogi and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Prices of Select Regular and Premium Instant Noodles in Korean (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Korean Manufacturers Shift Focus to Export Markets

Product Innovations/Introductions

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: South Korean Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5g. THAILAND

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Competitive Scenario

Table 59: Leading Brands in the Thai Instant Noodles Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Mama, Wai Wai, Yum Yum and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Thai President Foods Public Company Limited - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: Thai Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Thai Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5h. VIETNAM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Competitive Landscape

Table 62: Leading Players in the Vietnamese Instant Noodles Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Acecook Vietnam, Asia Foods, Masan Consumer, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Vietnamese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Vietnamese Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5i. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Select Markets

Australia

Myanmar

Nepal

New Zealand

Taiwan

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 67: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Latin American Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Instant Noodles Market in Brazil - An Insight

Table 70: Leading Players in the Brazilian Instant Noodles Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Brazil Nissin and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Brazilian Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. MEXICO

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Competition

Table 73: Leading Manufacturers in the Mexican Instant Noodles Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Toyo Suisan, Nissin Food Holdings and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 74: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Mexican Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Select Markets

Argentina

Chile

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Focus on Select Markets

Africa

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Israel

Iran

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 78: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Rest of World Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 84 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 94) The United States (9) Japan (6) Europe (18) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (10) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (59) Latin America (1) Africa (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443576



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-instant-noodles-industry-300671575.html