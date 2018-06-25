Global Instant Noodles Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Instant Noodles in Million Packs.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
INSTANT NOODLES MCP-1589 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
The World Gets a Taste of Japan
Demand for Convenience Foods Sustains Growth in Instant Noodles Market
Asia-Pacific: Leading Growth in the Global Instant Noodles Market
China: Following Years of Strong Growth, Sales of Instant Noodles on a Decline
South Korea: The Nation with the Highest Per Capita Consumption
Table 1: Countries with Highest Per Capita Consumption of Instant Noodles (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Europe: A Little Late to Join the Magic Ramen Fan Club
Product Innovation: The Game Changer for Noodle Makers
Competitive Landscape
Table 2: Leading Brands in the Global Instant Noodles Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Nissin, Tingyi Master Kong and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Companies Shift to Premium Variants as Lower-Price Noodles Market Saturates
Top Ten Instant Noodle/ Ramen Products
2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES
Asian Countries Form the Crux of Instant Noodles of the Market
Table 3: Global Instant Noodle Production (2014) - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Leading Instant Noodle Brands in the Select Major Instant Noodle Consuming Countries Worldwide
Popular Noodle Varieties in Various Geographic Regions
Instant Noodles Gain Prominence as a Vehicle for Food Fortification
Robust Demand for Instant Noodles Fashions Wheat into a Profitable Crop
Rice Noodles Emerge as a Healthy Alternative to Other Instant Noodles
Issues Confronting the Industry
Revolutionizing Impact of Instant Ramen Alarms Keepers of Culinary Cultures
Japan: A Victim of Its Own Popular Invention
Potential Health Issues Dog Instant Noodle Consumption
3. INSTANT NOODLES: A FREEZE FRAME
A Quick Tour through the Amazing Origin of Instant Noodles
The Seven Spectacular Stages of Evolution
How & Why Instant Noodles Complement Modern Lifestyles
China & Japan Share the Legacy & Art of Noodle Making
The Humble Ramen Becomes a Haute Cuisine in Japan
Nissin Foods: A Bold Inventor of this Revolutionary Food Concept
How Instant Ramen Traversed the Mighty Oceans & Continents?
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES & INTRODUCTIONS
Samyang Food Introduces Nuclear Roasted Chicken Noodles
Samyang Food Introduces Big Cup Kimchi Chigae Noodle
Acecook Vietnam Unveils Wakame Miso Noodle Flavour
Samyang Food Launches Kimchi Chigae-myeon
Samyang Food Rolls Out New Noodle Soup Cup Varieties
NestlÃ© India Two New Varieties of Maggi Noodles
Olam Sanyo Foods Introduces Mama Gold Instant Noodles
AJINOMOTO DEL PERÃš Rolls Out Three New Varieties of Aji-no- menÂ® Instant Noodles
Nissin Food Products Launches New Variants of Cup Noodle Rich in Japan
Indofood Launches Indomie My Noodlez
Patanjali Ayurved Introduces Instant Atta Noodles
Acecook Introduces Acecook Yakisoba
Mamee-Double Decker Introduces MAMEE Chef Instant Noodles
Maggi to Introduce Oats Noodles
Indo Nissin to Introduce Novel Variety of Noodles in India
Kabuto Introduces Gluten Free Noodles Variety
Maggi Introduces New Maggi Big Kari
Delmege Launches Instant Noodles in Two New Flavors for Sri Lanka
ITC Unveils Third Variant of Sunfeast Yippee Instant Noodles
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Ajinomoto Begins Production and Sale of Instant Noodles in India
Kellogg Company to Acquire Ritmo Investimentos
Ajinomoto Launches Japanese-Style Ramen in North America
Acecook to Commence Instant Noodles Manufacturing in Myanmar
Nissin Foods Terminates JV with Jinmailang
Ajinomoto Transfers Stake in JV to Nissin Foods
Ajinomoto to Build Frozen Noodles Production Facility in North America
Mitsubishi Takes Over Stake in Indo Nissin Foods
Nestle to Increase Output of Instant Noodles Production in Malaysia
Nissin Acquires Stake in NURC JV
Doyin Investment Enters Instant Noodles Market
Kinh Do to Foray into Instant Noodle Business
Ajinomoto and Toyo Suisan to Establish JV in India and Nigeria
Sanyo Acquires Stake in Olamâ€™s Instant Noodles Business
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company (Vietnam)
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
Blue Dragon (UK)
Kohlico Group (UK)
Mamee-Double Decker (M) Berhad (Malaysia)
NestlÃ© India Ltd. (India)
New Dragon Asia Food (Yantai) Co., Ltd. (China)
Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Nong Shim Co., Ltd. (Korea)
PT. Indofood Sukses Makmur TBK (Indonesia)
Samyang Foods Co., Ltd. (Korea)
Sco-Fro Foods Ltd. (UK)
Tat Hui Foods Pte Ltd. (Singapore)
Thai President Foods Public Company Limited (Thailand)
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (China)
Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan)
Uni-President Enterprises Corp. (Taiwan)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Competitive Landscape
Table 11: Leading Players in the US Instant Noodles Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd., and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 12: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: US Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
Table 14: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Canadian Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Japan: Spearheading the Ramen Revolution
Instant Noodles: A Lifestyle Trend in Japan
Market Overview
Table 16: Japanese Instant Noodles Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Type for Cup Instant Noodles, Fresh-Type Noodles and Packaged Instant Noodles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Nissin & Toyo Suisan: A Competitive Review of the Two Battle Scarred Warhorses
Table 17: Leading Players in the Japanese Bag-Type Instant Noodles Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Shipment Value for AceCook, Myojo Shokuhin, Nissin Foods, Sanyo Foods, Toyo Suisan and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Leading Players in the Japanese Cup-Type Instant Noodles Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Shipment Value for AceCook, Myojo Shokuhin, Nissin Foods, Sanyo Foods, Toyo Suisan and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Instant Noodles Production - A Major Wheat Consumer
Instant Ramen Exports
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 19: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Japanese Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Health Concern - A Major Growth Restraint
Popular Western Snack Pasta Creates Obstacles for Noodles
B.Market Analytics
Table 21: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - France, Germany, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: European Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - France, Germany, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: European 14-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for France, Germany, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
Table 24: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: French Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
Market Analysis
Table 26: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: German Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Instant Noodles Market in the UK - An Overview
Competitive Scenario
Product Launch
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 28: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: UK Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 30: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Russian Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Focus on Select Markets
Belgium
Bulgaria
Denmark
Finland
Hungary
Italy
Ireland
The Netherlands
Slovakia
Spain
Sweden
Ukraine
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Southeast Asian Companies Look to Invigorate Sales of Instant Noodles
B.Market Analytics
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
After Years of Strong Sales, Instant Noodles Market Hits a Roadblock
Table 37: Number of Passengers Travelling through Traditional and High-Speed Trains in China Passengers in China for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Shrinking Migrant Worker Base Affects Demand for Instant Noodles - Percentage Growth (%) Rate of Migrant Worker Population in China for the Years 2010 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Contracting Migrant Worker Base & Rising Incomes Dent Sales of Instant Noodles
Noodle Industry in China - A Glance at the Past
Trends in a Capsule
Shift towards High-End Products
Product Innovation: Vital for Spurring Value Growth
Cup Noodles: Popular in the North and East
Focus Shifts to Rural Consumers
China: A Production Hub for Asian Players
Competition Scenario
Table 39: Leading Players in the Chinese Instant Noodles Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tingyi, UPC and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Chinese Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Maggi Ban Puts Brakes on Promising Growth of Indiaâ€™s Instant Noodles Market
Maggi Regains Top Spot in Indiaâ€™s Noodles Market
Table 42: Maggi on Road to Regaining Lost Glory: Percentage Share of Maggi in Indiaâ€™s Instant Noodles Market for the Period Nov-2015 through Jun-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rivals Intensify Efforts to Increase Market Share Following Maggiâ€™s Ban
Table 43: Leading Brands in Indian Instant Noodles Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Maggi, Yippee and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Innovations/Introductions
Strategic Corporate Developments
NestlÃ© India Ltd - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 44: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Indian Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. INDONESIA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Cheap Instant Noodles Transforming into Gourmet Foods
Trends in a Capsule
Shrewd Advertising Perks Up Consumption
Establishment of Production Standards Boost Product Quality
Production Costs
Table 46: Indonesian Market for Instant Noodles: Percentage Share of Contribution of Ingredients to the Total Cost of the Product (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Indonesian Instant Noodles Market (2010-2014): Annual Production Capacity in Thousand Tons (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Landscape
Table 48: Leading Players in the Indonesian Instant Noodles Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for ABC President Indonesia, Conscience Food Holding, Indofood Sukses Makmur, Jakarama Tama, Medco Group, Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd, Wings Group and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launch
Pt. Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: Indonesian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Indonesian Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5d. MALAYSIA
A.Market Analysis
Instant Noodles Market in Malaysia - An Insight
Strategic Corporate Developments
Mamee-Double Decker (M) Berhad - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 51: Malaysian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Malaysian Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5e. THE PHILIPPINES
Market Analysis
Table 53: Philippine Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Philippine Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5f. SOUTH KOREA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Premium Instant Noodles Market Gains Ground in Korea
Table 55: Leading Players in the Korean Premium Ramen Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Nongshim, Ottogi and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Prices of Select Regular and Premium Instant Noodles in Korean (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Korean Manufacturers Shift Focus to Export Markets
Product Innovations/Introductions
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 57: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: South Korean Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5g. THAILAND
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Competitive Scenario
Table 59: Leading Brands in the Thai Instant Noodles Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Mama, Wai Wai, Yum Yum and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Thai President Foods Public Company Limited - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: Thai Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Thai Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5h. VIETNAM
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Competitive Landscape
Table 62: Leading Players in the Vietnamese Instant Noodles Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Acecook Vietnam, Asia Foods, Masan Consumer, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launch
Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 63: Vietnamese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Vietnamese Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5i. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Select Markets
Australia
Myanmar
Nepal
New Zealand
Taiwan
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 67: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Latin American Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Instant Noodles Market in Brazil - An Insight
Table 70: Leading Players in the Brazilian Instant Noodles Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Brazil Nissin and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 71: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Brazilian Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. MEXICO
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Competition
Table 73: Leading Manufacturers in the Mexican Instant Noodles Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Toyo Suisan, Nissin Food Holdings and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 74: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Mexican Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Select Markets
Argentina
Chile
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 76: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Focus on Select Markets
Africa
The United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Israel
Iran
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 78: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Rest of World Historic Review for Instant Noodles with Annual Sales Figures in Million Packs for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 84 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 94) The United States (9) Japan (6) Europe (18) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (10) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (59) Latin America (1) Africa (1)
