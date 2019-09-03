Global Instrument Cluster Industry
Sep 03, 2019, 18:40 ET
Instrument Cluster market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.
4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.5%. Speedometer, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4 Billion by the year 2025, Speedometer will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$87.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$375.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Speedometer will reach a market size of US$186.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$667.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alpine Electronics, Inc. (Japan); Aptiv PLC (United Kingdom); Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Japan); Continental AG (Germany); Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (USA); Denso Corporation (Japan); Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China); JPM Automobiles Ltd. (India); Luxoft (USA); Magneti Marelli SpA (Italy); Mini Meters Manufacturing Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India); Nippon Seiki Co Ltd (Japan); NVIDIA Corporation (USA); Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH (Germany); Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA); Pricol Ltd. (India); Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany); Stoneridge, Inc. (USA); Visteon Corporation (USA); Yazaki Corporation (Japan)
IV. COMPETITION
ALPINE ELECTRONICS
APTIV PLC
CALSONIC KANSEI CORPORATION
CONTINENTAL AG
CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
DENSO CORPORATION
DONGFENG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.
JPM AUTOMOBILES
LUXOFT
MAGNETI MARELLI SPA
MINI METERS MANUFACTURING CO. PVT.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
NIPPON SEIKI
PANASONIC AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS EUROPE GMBH
PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION
PRICOL
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
STONERIDGE
VISTEON CORPORATION
YAZAKI CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Share this article