Global Instrument Transformers Industry
Sep 03, 2019, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Instrument Transformers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.
5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Current Transformers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.4 Billion by the year 2025, Current Transformers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$88.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$333 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Current Transformers will reach a market size of US$300.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$694.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Group (Switzerland); Arteche (Spain); Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (India); CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. (India); EMEK Electrical Industry Inc. (Turkey); GE Grid Solutions (USA); Indian Transformers Company Ltd (India); Instrument Transformer Equipment Corporation (USA); Koncar-Instrument transformers Inc. (Croatia); Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan); Nissin Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan); PFIFFNER Instrument Transformers Ltd. (Switzerland); Ritz Instrument Transformers GMBH (Germany); Schneider Electric SA (France); Siemens AG (Germany)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
ARTECHE GROUP
BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS
EMEK ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY
INDIAN TRANSFORMERS COMPANY
INSTRUMENT TRANSFORMER EQUIPMENT CORPORATION
KONcAR INSTRUMENT TRANSFORMERS
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
NISSIN ELECTRIC
PFIFFNER INSTRUMENT TRANSFORMERS LTD.
RITZ INSTRUMENT TRANSFORMERS GMBH
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
SIEMENS AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
