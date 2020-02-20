Global Insulation Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insulation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Foamed Plastics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$33.2 Billion by the year 2025, Foamed Plastics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$537.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$439.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Foamed Plastics will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3M Company (USA)

Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

BASF Polyurethanes GmbH (Germany)

BNZ Materials, Inc. (USA)

Cabot Corporation (USA)

Cellofoam North America, Inc. (USA)

CNBM International Corporation (China)

ContiTech AG (Germany)

DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies GmbH (Germany)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Flachshaus GmbH (Germany)

Fletcher Insulation (Australia)

Flumroc AG (Switzerland)

G+H Isolierung GmbH (Germany)

GAF (USA)

Huntsman Corporation (USA)

Icynene Inc. (Canada)

Insulcon Group (Belgium)

Johns Manville (USA)

Industrial Insulation Group LLC (USA)

Kingspan Group Plc (Ireland)

Knauf Insulation Holding GmbH (Germany)

Knauf Insulation Ltd. (UK)

LG Hausys, Ltd. (South Korea)

L'Isolante K-Flex S.p.A. (Italy)

Masterplast Group International (Hungary)

Promat International (Belgium)

Microtherm N.V. (Belgium)

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

Porextherm Dämmstoffe GmbH (Germany)

Owens Corning (USA)

Pittsburgh Corning Corporation (USA)

Paroc Oy AB (Finland)

PPG Industries (USA)

Recticel S.A (Belgium)

Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)

Rockwool Ltd. (UK)

Rockwool Manufacturing Company (USA)

Roxul, Inc. (Canada)

Saint-Gobain (France)

CertainTeed Corporation (USA)

Glava A/S (Norway)

Saint-Gobain ISOVER SA (France)

Sealed Air Corporation (USA)

Skamol A/S (Denmark)

StyroChem International (USA)

Superglass Insulation Ltd. (UK)

The Lindner Group (Germany)

Dow Building Solutions (USA)

Thermafiber, Inc. (USA)

Unifrax LLC (USA)

URSA Insulation, S.A (Spain)

USG Boral (Malaysia)

Xtratherm Limited (Ireland)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Focus on Making Homes Highly Energy Efficient Drives Demand in

the Largest Application Area of Residential Buildings

Passive House Standards: The Future of Building Insulation

Energy Conservation Regulations and Green House Gas Emission

Reduction Targets

Opportunities Galore in the Building Sector

Demand for Roof Insulation Driven by Climate Change and

Increase in Global Temperatures

Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Offers Growth

Opportunities

Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens

Market Prospects

The Critical Nature of Insulation in Safeguarding System

Performance Drives Demand in Industrial Applications

Insulating Hot Pipes for Enhanced Efficiency and Safety

Maintain Desirable Temperature

Handling Temperature-Sensitive Tanks

Blankets for Equipment Insulation

Prevent Noise Pollution

Protecting Cooling Ducts from Radiant Heat

Protecting Sensitive Electronics

Safeguarding Metal Structures

Superior Attributes of High Temperature Insulation Materials

Drive Adoption in Various Temperature Intensive Applications

The Energy Efficiency Attribute of HTI Drives Market Gains

End-users Switch from Synthetic RCF to Bio-based Insulation

Materials

Temperature Resistant Properties of High-Temperature

Insulation Wools Spur Demand

Growing Demand for High Temperature Insulation in Oil and Gas

Production

Other Important Application Sectors for High Temperature

Insulation

Stringent Environmental Regulations Foster Growth Opportunities

Natural Insulation Products: A Market Niche in the Making

Demand from Basic as well as High-tech Industries Drive Faster

Market Growth for Fiberglass

LNG Conversion Plants and HVAC Applications Spur Strong Demand

Key Dampeners for Widespread Adoption of Fiberglass Insulation

Emergence of Eco-friendly Alternatives

Risks Associated With Fiberglass Use

Competition from Substitutes

Spray Foam Insulation (SPF): One of the Fastest Growing Foamed

Plastic Segments

The United States: Largest SPF Producing Country Worldwide

European Spray Foam Market Offer Significant Potential

Spray Foam Building Insulation Market in China: In a State of

Despair

Spray Foam Market in South America: Low Energy Prices Play

Spoilsport

One-Component Spray Polyurethane Foams Experience Demand Growth

Growing Popularity of Advanced Insulation Materials Benefit

Market Expansion

Aerogels for Multifunctional Insulation Materials

Aerogels Usage in Industrial Thermal Insulation Hindered by

High Production Costs

Increasing Aircraft Deliveries and Prominence of Lightweight

Insulation Materials Drive Demand in the Aerospace Sector

Robust Power Generation Activity Fuels Demand for Insulation

Insulation Coatings for Solar Power Plants

Planned Insulation during Construction Phase Crucial for Oil

and Gas Plants

Rising Prominence of Low Temperature/Cold Insulation in the

Food Cold Chain

Growing Prominence of Worker Safety, Healthy Indoor

Environment, and Sustainability Augurs Well for Mechanical

Insulation

Mechanical Insulation: Challenges and Opportunities

Efficiency in Addressing Thermal Issues, Filtration

Challenges, and Noise Reduction Drive Demand in Automobiles

Manufacturing

Growing Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production:

Important Opportunity Indicators

Growing Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production:

Important Opportunity Indicators

Spray-on Thermal Insulation Coatings Suitable for Heavy Duty

Vehicles

Cellulose Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

Usage of Recycled Raw Materials in Insulation Products Surges

Recycled Consumer Glass in Production of Glass Wool

Vacuum Thermal Insulation Gains Ground in Industrial

Applications, Bodes Well for the Market

Superior Thermal Performance Spurs Demand for Vacuum

Insulation Panels (VIPs)

VIPs for Enhanced Thermal Insulation

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population: A Major Growth

Driver Boosting Market Demand

Increasing Focus on Machine Condition Monitoring Fuels

Replacement Demand

Innovative Bio-based Insulation Materials for the Construction

Industry

Select Innovative Industrial Insulation Solutions

Reflective Insulation in Cooling Ducts Application

Acoustic Insulation Inhibits Noise Pollution at Industrial Sites

Fiberglass and Reflective Insulation for Metal Buildings

proEnergyTec Thermal Insulation Technology

The OSIRYS and VIP4ALL Projects

eShield?: A Revolutionary Home Insulation Product

LiquidArmor

HP Wall Systems from BASF

SL80/80 from NanaWall Systems

Innovative Materials Transform the Insulation Landscape

Calostat® Thermal Insulation Board

ContiTech Develops Conti® Thermo-Protect, a New Insulation

Material for Complex Piping Systems

Gas-Filled Panels

Advanced Polyurethane Insulation for Appliances from Dow





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Insulation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Insulation Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Insulation Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Foamed Plastics (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Foamed Plastics (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Foamed Plastics (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Fiberglass (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Fiberglass (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Fiberglass (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Mineral Wool (Product Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Mineral Wool (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Mineral Wool (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Non-Residential (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Non-Residential (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Non-Residential (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Residential (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Residential (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Residential (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Insulation Market in the United States by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: Insulation Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Insulation Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Insulation Historic Market Review by Product

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Insulation Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Insulation Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Insulation Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Insulation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Insulation Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Insulation Market Share Analysis by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Insulation Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Insulation Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Insulation Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Insulation Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Insulation Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Insulation in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Insulation Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Insulation Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Insulation Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Insulation Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Insulation Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 53: Insulation Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Insulation Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Insulation Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Insulation Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Insulation Market in France by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: French Insulation Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Insulation Market Share Analysis by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Insulation Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Insulation Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Insulation Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Insulation Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Insulation Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Insulation Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: German Insulation Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Insulation Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Insulation Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Insulation Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Insulation in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Insulation Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Insulation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Insulation Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Insulation Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Insulation Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Insulation Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Insulation Historic Market Review by Product

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Insulation Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Insulation Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Insulation Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Insulation Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Insulation Market in Russia by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Insulation Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 95: Insulation Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Insulation Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Insulation Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Insulation Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Insulation Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Insulation Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Insulation Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Insulation Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Insulation Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Insulation Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Insulation Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Insulation Historic Market Review by Product

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Insulation Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Indian Insulation Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Insulation Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Insulation Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 123: Insulation Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Insulation Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Insulation Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Insulation: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Insulation Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Insulation Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Insulation Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Insulation Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Insulation Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Insulation Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Insulation Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Insulation Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Insulation in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Insulation Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 143: Insulation Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Insulation Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Insulation Market in Brazil by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Insulation Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Insulation Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Insulation Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Insulation Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Insulation Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Insulation Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Insulation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Insulation Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Insulation Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Insulation Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Insulation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Insulation Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Insulation Historic Market by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Insulation Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Insulation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Insulation Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Insulation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Insulation Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Insulation Market Share Analysis by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Insulation Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Insulation Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Insulation Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 182: Insulation Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Insulation Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Insulation Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 185: Insulation Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Insulation Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Insulation Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Insulation in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Insulation Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Insulation Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 195: Insulation Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Insulation Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Insulation Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Insulation Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Insulation Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Insulation Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Insulation Market in Africa by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Insulation Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 123

