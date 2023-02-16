Global Insulation Monitoring Devices Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Importance of Insulation Monitoring Devices for Unearthed IT Systems

Feb 16, 2023, 14:10 ET
The global market for Insulation Monitoring Devices estimated at US$654.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$930.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Power Utilities, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$342 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Manufacturing & Production segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $191.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Insulation Monitoring Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$191.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$165.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
