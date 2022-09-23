Global Insulin Drug and Delivery Technology Market Analysis Report 2022: Rising Prevalence of Diabetes, Smart Insulin Drug Delivery Technologies, & Painless Insulin Drug Delivery Technologies

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Insulin Drug and Delivery Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current report will provide an in-depth look at the insulin drug and delivery technologies market. This report analyzes the market trends of insulin drug and delivery technologies with data from 2021, estimates from 2022, projections of compound annual growth rates through 2027 (forecast period 2022-2027), and regional markets of the insulin drug and delivery technologies.

This report will highlight the current and future market potential of insulin drug and delivery technologies along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. Regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities will be covered in the current report. The report also covers market projections for 2026 and market share for key market players.

Insulin drug and delivery technologies are used to manage type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Expedient insulin delivery devices such as smart pens help diabetes patients optimize blood glucose control and minimize the risk of associated health issues. Advanced insulin delivery devices offer better patient conformity.



The traditional syringes and insulin pumps are being replaced by reusable and disposable insulin pens due to the latter's portability, greater dosage accuracy, built-in memory, larger dosages and ease of use. There have been no major breakthrough in traditional syringes and pumps.



Major makers of insulin delivery devices include Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Roche) Ltd., Becton Dickinson (BD), Ypsomed AG and B. Braun Melsungen AG. Key manufacturers of modern insulin and human insulin include Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Biocon and Viatris Inc.



Market growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of diabetes and novel insulin drug and delivery technologies. The global market for insulin drug and delivery technologies is segmented by device type, insulin type and region.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on device type, insulin type and geographic region. Device types include syringes, insulin pens, insulin pumps, smart pens and others. Insulin types include long-acting, rapid-acting, premixed insulins, intermediate-acting and short-acting.

Geographic regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW). Individual countries covered include the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Japan, China and India.

Descriptive company profiles of key manufacturers of modern insulin and insulin delivery devices, including Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Roche) Ltd., Becton Dickinson (BD), Ypsomed AG and B. Braun Melsungen AG

Report Includes

24 data tables and 31 additional tables

An up-to-date review of the global markets for insulin drug and delivery technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales data) for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current state of the insulin drug and delivery industry structure, novel technological updates and issues surrounding insulin pens and insulin syringes, ongoing research activities, and regulatory and pricing scenarios

Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for insulin drug and delivery technologies, and corresponding market share analysis by device type, insulin type, and geographic region

Updated information on the key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and other strategic alliances within the insulin drug and delivery technologies industry

Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of the Porter's Five Forces analysis model considering both the micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Insulin Overview

1.2 Diabetes Overview

1.2.1 Disease Symptoms and Risk Factors

1.2.2 Epidemiology and Economic Burden

1.3 Study Goals and Objectives

1.4 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.5 What's New in this Update?

1.6 Scope of Report

1.7 Information Sources

1.8 Methodology

1.9 Geographic Breakdown

1.10 Analyst's Credentials

1.11 Custom Research

1.12 Related Research Reports



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

3.1.2 Smart Insulin Drug Delivery Technologies

3.1.3 Painless Insulin Drug Delivery Technologies

3.2 Market Restraints

3.2.1 Product Recalls

3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.1 Inorganic Strategies Amongst Market Players



Chapter 4 Market Overview

4.1 Market Insights

4.1.1 Insulin

4.1.2 Diabetes

4.2 Current Market Trends

4.2.1 Recent Product Introductions

4.2.2 Recent Strategic Alliances

4.3 Future Perspective



Chapter 5 Regulatory Landscape and Reimbursement Scenario

5.1 Regulatory Landscape

5.1.1 U.S. Regulations for Medical Devices

5.1.2 U.S. Drug Regulations

5.1.3 European Regulations for Medical Devices

5.1.4 European Regulations for Drugs

5.1.5 Asia-Pacific Regulations for Medical Devices

5.2 Reimbursement Scenario

5.2.1 Pricing and Reimbursement Overview

5.2.2 Pricing and Reimbursement for Medical Devices

5.2.3 Pricing and Reimbursement for Pharmaceuticals

5.3 Insurance

5.3.1 Insurance for Diabetic Emergencies



Chapter 6 Impact of Covid-19 on Market

6.1 Overview

6.2 Covid-19 Crisis

6.2.1 Impact on Market for Insulin Drug and Delivery Technologies

6.2.2 Covid-19 Measures



Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Device Type

7.1 Insulin Delivery Technologies

7.1.1 Syringes

7.1.2 Insulin Pens

7.1.3 Insulin Pumps

7.1.4 Smart Pens

7.1.5 Others



Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Insulin Type

8.1 Insulin

8.1.1 Structure of Insulin

8.1.2 Insulin Biosynthesis

8.1.3 Insulin Types



Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 North America

9.1.2 Europe

9.1.3 Asia-Pacific

9.1.4 Rest of the World



Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities

10.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

10.1.2 Threat of Substitutes

10.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.1.5 Degree of Competition



Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Major Companies

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Biocon

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Medtronic Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi

Viatris Inc.

Ypsomed Holding AG

Other Companies

Cequr Simplicity

Debiotech Sa

Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

Insulet Corp.

Nanopass Technologies Ltd.

Nipro Medical Corp.

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qw0qyx

