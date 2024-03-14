Global Insulin Pen Market Projected to Reach $14.1 Billion by 2028: BCC Research

The Global Insulin Pen Market is poised for substantial growth driven by rising diabetes prevalence worldwide, increased demand for human insulin analog, and a surge in needle stick injuries. Additionally, factors such as improved reimbursement policies, rapid technological advancements, and expanded access to medications are anticipated to further propel market expansion.

BOSTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Global Insulin Pen Market is estimated to increase from $9.9 billion in 2022 to reach $14.1 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2022 through 2028."

The comprehensive analysis presented in this report forecasts the market size, growth rate, and revenue potential not only for insulin pen delivery technology but also for diagnostics and surgical equipment within the realm of diabetes care. By identifying growth opportunities and areas for innovation, stakeholders and readers gain valuable insights into the evolving treatment landscape for diabetes, including considerations of onset time and end-user preferences. The exploration of market trends, drivers, and regional influences sheds light on the factors driving the adoption of products and end-user preferences across different geographies. Furthermore, the report meticulously assesses the competitive landscape by profiling key players, scrutinizing market share dynamics, evaluating product portfolios, and delineating strategic approaches. Moreover, with a thorough examination of worldwide market size, including historical and current market revenues categorized by type, duration, end-user demographics, and geographic regions, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of the global insulin pen delivery technology market, making it indispensable for stakeholders seeking actionable insights and informed decision-making.

The insulin pen market has experienced remarkable growth, buoyed by the preference among patients for its convenience and user-friendly nature. Continuous technological advancements have propelled the evolution of smart insulin pens, incorporating features such as Bluetooth connectivity, enhancing usability and patient experience. Amidst intense competition, pharmaceutical firms are actively investing in research to introduce innovative pen technologies, striving to capture a larger market share. Insulin pens play a pivotal role in enhancing global accessibility to diabetes management, catering to the diverse needs of patients worldwide. The transition from conventional vial and syringe delivery methods to insulin pens mirrors a broader shift towards patient-centric healthcare, prioritizing ease of use and improved treatment adherence.

Key Drivers of the Global Insulin Pen Market

Rising Awareness of Diabetes: Diabetes, a chronic condition impacting the body's insulin production or utilization, poses significant health risks, including heart disease, kidney failure, blindness, and amputation. Over the years, the prevalence of diabetes has surged globally, with the World Health Organization reporting a stark increase from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. Among adults aged 18 and above, the global prevalence rose from 4.7% in 1980 to 8.5% in 2014. As awareness of diabetes risks and symptoms grows, more individuals are proactively seeking diagnosis and treatment. Consequently, there's a heightened demand for insulin and insulin delivery devices, such as pens and pumps, to manage the condition effectively.

Increased Adoption of Insulin Devices: Pens and Pumps: Insulin devices play a pivotal role in facilitating the administration of insulin for diabetic patients in a convenient and precise manner. While traditional methods like syringes and vials exist, they entail drawbacks such as pain, inconvenience, infection risks, and dose adjustment challenges. In contrast, insulin pens and pumps represent newer, advanced delivery methods offering benefits like ease of use, portability, discretion, accuracy, and flexibility. Insulin pens, comprising a disposable needle, insulin cartridge, and dose adjustment dial, provide a user-friendly alternative. Meanwhile, insulin pumps deliver insulin continuously through a small tube inserted under the skin. The preference for insulin pens and pumps over syringes and vials is evident among both patients and healthcare professionals due to their ability to enhance quality of life and glycemic control. According to BCC Research, the global insulin delivery devices market is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028, reaching USD 14.1 billion by 2028. This growth is primarily attributed to the increased adoption of insulin pens and pumps, particularly in developed regions like North America and Europe

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $9.9 billion Market Size Forecast $14.1 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.1% for the forecast period of 2023-2028 Segment Covered Type, Onset Time, End User, and Geographical Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Key Market Drivers • Rising awareness of diabetes. • Increased use of insulin devices like pens and pumps

Global Insulin Pen Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type Segmentation

This segment delineates the insulin pen market based on product type, distinguishing between reusable and disposable insulin pens. Reusable pens enable users to replace the cartridge once it's depleted, while disposable pens are preloaded and cannot be refilled. In 2023, disposable insulin pens led the market, offering users convenience, accuracy, and safety.

By Onset Time Segmentation

This segment categorizes the market according to insulin onset time, indicating how quickly insulin acts in the body. Insulin types are classified into four categories: long-acting, intermediate-acting, short-acting, and rapid-acting. The selection of insulin type depends on factors such as patient needs, preferences, and lifestyle.

By End User Segmentation

This segment classifies the market based on end users, including hospitals, pharmacies, and others. Hospitals, providing diagnosis and treatment for various health conditions including diabetes, represented the largest market share in 2023. Pharmacies dispense insulin pens to customers, while other outlets encompass online sales, diabetes clinics, and home care settings.

By Region Segmentation

This segment analyzes market dynamics across geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America, with its high diabetes prevalence and technological advancements, emerged as the largest market. Europe followed suit due to increasing diabetes awareness and healthcare infrastructure improvements. Asia Pacific witnessed rapid growth fueled by rising diabetic cases and expanding distribution networks. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are burgeoning markets driven by increased insulin pen demand and government initiatives combating diabetes.

This report on the global insulin pen market provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the Insulin Pens market?



The global Insulin Pens market is projected to grow from $9.9 billion in 2022 to $14.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1 % during the forecast period.



What are the key factors driving the growth of the Insulin Pen market?



The growth of the Insulin Pens market is driven by the increasing global prevalence of diabetes and escalating demand for user-friendly insulin delivery devices. Ongoing technological advancements, particularly in smart insulin pens, enhance patient convenience and adherence. Patient preference for Insulin Pens over traditional methods, coupled with a competitive market fostering continuous innovation, contributes to market expansion.



What segments are covered in the global Insulin Pens market?



The global insulin pens market is segmented based on the Pen type, Onset time, geographic region and end user.



By Type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?



The Rapid-Acting insulin pen segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028.



Which region has the highest market share in the Insulin Pen market?



Asia-Pacific holds the highest share in the market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ASTRAZENECA

BIOCON

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH

ELI LILLY AND CO.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC.

MERCK & CO. INC.

NOVARTIS AG

NOVO NORDISK A/S

SANOFI

VIATRIS INC.

